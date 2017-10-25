My Favorite Developed International Market: Japan

Looking at allocations of international equity managers, it appears they are perpetually underweight Japanese equities. This has made sense given the constant deflationary concerns often attributed to their poor demographics, a restrictive culture, and futile monetary policy. However, this is all beginning to change as economic data suggests Japan is exiting its slump along with the rest of the world. The biggest concern of any central bank, and consequently any lender, is deflation. Although Japan has struggled with sparking inflation, the below chart suggests that Total and Core CPI in Japan may have reached an inflection point upward.

source: image created by the author using data from Factset

As the economy’s deflation problem fades away, this should continue the upward momentum of improving consumer and business confidence.

source: image created by the author using data from Factset

Although a reading below 50 still suggests the majority of consumers & small businesses are not positive on the economy, the readings have been slowly improving, which is a good indicator for future consumer spending and capex. This makes sense with unemployment at 2.80%, consumers should be comfortable with having a job and eventually this will filter down to higher wages, which will only improve consumer confidence further.

On the business side, investors need to remember Japan is a net-exporter, so company profits depend heavily on 2 things: foreign demand and the price of the Yen. The IMF recently improved their global growth forecast for 3.5% (up from 3.2%) real global GDP growth in 2017 and 3.6% in 2018. They cited an improving outlook for the US, China, Euro Area and Japan. This is important for Japan given how reliant they are on foreign trade. This is beginning to show up in some key leading indicators for Japanese manufacturers beginning with the Japan Tankan survey of business conditions being at decade highs. This is only reinforced by the accelerating export and industrial production growth.

source: image created by the author using data from Factset

On the currency front, the Yen has been a tailwind for investors so far in 2017 as it has been relatively flat vs. the USD this year. This has much to do with the fact that the BOJ began a new phase of its QE program in the 2nd half of last year where they committed to pinning its 10Y government bond yield at 0%. This eases financial conditions significantly and made yield starved investor continue to avoid Japanese bonds. Perhaps another intended consequence of this was that, since then, the Yen has moved in lockstep with the spread between US and Japanese 10Y government yields. Notice how since last September, the Yen has weakened vs. the dollar as treasury yields have risen compared to Japanese Government bonds.

source: image created by the author using data from Factset

The weaker Yen has certainly been welcomed by investors and businesses alike since the economy (and stock market) rely so heavily on the exchange rate for trade. As a result of a weaker Yen, Japanese exports become cheaper to foreigners, creating greater demand and better sentiment in manufacturing industries.

Given the rapidly rising growth expectations across the globe, valuations have been rising, especially in the US. It is no secret that international markets trade at lower valuations to the US, but within international markets, Japan remains unloved by investors and holds one of the lowest forward P/E multiples in the asset class.

source: image created by the author using data from Factset

The blue line shows the entire Developed International markets benchmark of Europe, Australia and the Far East. At just over 15x forward earnings, the EAFE index is much cheaper than the US, but given the lack of investor enthusiasm around Japan, it represents an ideal contrarian-value opportunity as the world’s synchronized global expansion leads to greater trade and a reflation effort that will be the perfect storm for Japanese equity investors. In a world that is making all-time highs in the midst of many unknowns, finding a cheap, unloved economy at 14.6x NTM earnings should provide a good risk/reward for investors as economic data coming out of Japan continues to improve.

The best way to own Japan is through ETFs such as the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) (large cap) and WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFJ) (small cap). I believe there is a case for both of these ETF's. With interest rates at zero, large cap companies are most able to take advantage of this since they can lever up the greatest (think about how US large caps outperformed small caps during QE). Then again, with interest rates at zero, a small cap dividend ETF can provide the much needed yield for Japanese investors. Some investors choose hedged ETFs like the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) but I caution against it given they involve higher expense ratios and the potential for capital gains distributions if the hedge proves to be the correct choice each year. This is because the ETF is rolling over short-term 1-month forward currency contracts, and if the hedge is correct, it generates a short-term gain for the ETF, which must be distributed to share holders each year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.