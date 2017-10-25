Chesapeake Energy Q3 Preview

This firm needs to accept cash flow neutrality is a must and this update offers management a chance to offer up a concrete plan.

What to look out for in regarding its balance sheet engineering process, 2018 guidance, and potential operational gains.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) will report its Q3 results before the market opens on November 2. The stock has been a dud since I bought in at $5/share this summer, and good news is needed to spark some life back into Chesapeake Energy Corporation. Here are some things to keep in mind before the embattled upstream player posts earnings.

Balance sheet engineering update

In September, Chesapeake issued out $300 million, 8% notes due 2025 (at slightly above par) and $550 million, 8% notes due 2027 (just under par). That debt issuance was part of Chesapeake's ongoing refinancing scheme as the firm seeks to push back its maturities. Chesapeake launched another debt tender offer to buy back notes that come due in 2020-2022.

As of October 12, $320.4 million of Chesapeake's 8% Senior Secured Second Lien notes due 2022, $135.6 million of its 6.625% notes due 2020, $51.3 million of its 6.875% notes due 2020, and a minor amount of notes due in 2021 were successfully tendered and expected to be redeemed by Chesapeake. That is equal to roughly $515 million, the majority of the $550 million cap Chesapeake put on the tender. Keep in mind Chesapeake's interest expenses will rise as it took on additional debt with a higher interest rate than the debt it retired.

The excess cash proceeds ($300 million) will most likely get eaten up covering Chesapeake's outspend during the second half of 2017. This is what the company really means by general corporate purposes. It isn't until 2018 that rising production levels (with a heavy focus on growing oil volumes), reduced operating expenses (midstream, LOE, and for net income purposes DD&A per BOE), and ideally a smaller capex budget makes cash flow neutrality a reality for Chesapeake.

Investors should look out for management's reasoning for the latest bond offering and if more deals like this should be expected. Chesapeake wants to further roll back when the bulk of its debt load comes due after successfully mitigating the 2016-2018 debt wave through refinancing. Pro forma, the company has $53 million in debt coming due in 2018, $380 million in 2019, $752 million in 2020, and over $4 billion coming due in 2021-2022. Management aims to use the proceeds from asset sales and joint ventures to bring that burden down further.

A couple hundred million dollars worth of divestment proceeds should have been pocketed in Q3. Where Chesapeake's liquidity position stood at the end of last quarter is important, pro forma for the debt deals mentioned above. Having only its revolving credit line to lean on to cover its outspend means navigating past 2019 will become extremely difficult.

2018 guidance

Whether or not management is willing to share their thoughts on 2018 guidance during Chesapeake's earnings release is an unknown. However, this is one of the most important things on the market's mind.

Where Chesapeake sees its production base going next year will give investors an idea of what kind of operating cash flow uplift management is banking on at constant prices. Completion activity in Q3 and Q4 will put Chesapeake's upstream volume growth on a strong upward trajectory heading into 2018.

Rising upstream realizations are also on tap as Chesapeake's natural gas hedges roll into better prices and the recent rally in WTI pushes up on the firm's oil and NGLs realizations. However, higher realizations will only do so much considering the low base Chesapeake is building off of. Its operating cash flow generation was decimated during the downturn and needs to grow materially to cover capital expenditures, rising interest payments, and preferred dividend payments.

Due to the large gap between its cash flow and spending levels, Chesapeake needs to scale back its 2018 capex budget versus 2017 levels. In order to achieve cash flow neutrality at $50 WTI, $3 Henry Hub (management's stated plan), Chesapeake needs to spend less than $500 million per quarter on capex.

Any commentary on Chesapeake's expectations for 2018 should be closely monitored. Most importantly, Chesapeake needs to provide color on how it will achieve cash flow neutrality next year.

Operations update

Chesapeake is active in six major regions across America; the Haynesville, the Utica, the Marcellus, the Powder River Basin, the Mid-Continent, and the Eagle Ford plays.

In the Haynesville, look out for commentary on well refracking activity. By re-completing older wells, Chesapeake is able to substantially boost the estimated ultimate recovery rate of that well as production levels perk up. After Chesapeake meets its current midstream obligation to bring a certain amount of wells online by the end of 2017, expect the company to shift towards recompletion projects and away from drilling activity.

Over in the Utica and Marcellus shale plays, look out for commentary in regards to what the firm plans to do in the "wet gas" window of the Utica now that WTI is back over $50/barrel. Higher oil prices usually means higher natural gas liquids realizations, making wet gas windows more economical.

Pivoting to the Powder River Basin, look for how Chesapeake's Turner appraisal and delineation program is going. In order to sell at least a portion of its PRB upside, Chesapeake needs to prove the Turner sandstone play on this part of its acreage to supplement its existing Sussex sandstone inventory. Management will hype up its PRB operations this earnings update, but concrete production data is what is truly valuable. Chesapeake should now have three rigs in the PRB after one arrived in October.

After effectively halting its Northern Meramec appraisal program, prompted by high water cuts at its wells, see what Chesapeake's plan is for the Mid-Continent. Management may decide to keep selling off parcels of the company's expansive Mid-Continent position, which is the right call. Chesapeake needs cash and doesn't have much of a focus in the Mid-Continent after selling off its prime Meramec position a while back. It isn't a top tier position, but it is large and offers a lot of bolt-on synergies for other upstream players.

Hurricane Harvey negatively impacted Chesapeake's Eagle Ford division, but it appears things were able to quickly bounce back after a couple of weeks. Investors should note how the hurricane negatively impacted Chesapeake's drilling activity and what kind of repair costs were incurred.

Final thoughts

This earnings report offers Chesapeake Energy Corporation a chance to change the trajectory of its stock price by offering up proof that management is aware drastic changes need to be made. Asset sales, as always, will come high on the agenda, but Chesapeake Energy Corporation needs more than incremental divestment proceeds to right the ship. It needs cash flow neutrality, and a good start is offering up a plan to get there. As a shareholder, I'm hoping Chesapeake Energy Corporation offers up something material this earnings season in regards to achieving a sustainable financial trajectory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.