AT&T: 5.6% Yield Is Too Compelling; Reasons To Buy Post-Selloff

The stock is yielding >5%, and its dividend is still well covered by its free cash flow (up slightly this year to date, despite the stumble in revenues).

AT&T has also maintained its guidance and its dividend, signaling the business is on firm footing.

The company has taken a beating this year, leaving shares extremely undervalued and well-positioned for a cyclical rebound when investors rotate their portfolios toward value and defensive stocks.

Subscriber metrics, however, surprised to the upside, with the company posting more wireless net adds and less churn than expected.

Pessimism on AT&T (NYSE: T) has reached peak fever, with the stock plunging to fresh 52-week lows after an in line Q3 print that seemed to disappoint most of the Street. Wise investors would do well to avoid the doomsday mutters surrounding AT&T and go against the herd. While it's true that AT&T is under pressure - no telecom company is immune to the cord-cutting epidemic - its post-earnings stock price seems to have priced in a total apocalypse, when in truth the business is holding flat.

Flat, for a company like AT&T that pays a >5% dividend, isn't altogether a bad thing. With the stock's nosedive this month, I'm more than willing to pick up the pieces and add AT&T at a discount to my income portfolio. Altogether this year, AT&T shares have lost nearly 20% (approximately 10% of which was lost in the past 30 days), steeper than losses across its peers in large-cap U.S. telecoms:

T data by YCharts

The raw numbers for Q3 weren't that bad, despite missing consensus by a hair. See the headline results below:

Revenue of $39.67 billion (-3.0% y/y), versus $40.10 billion consensus.

EPS of $0.74, vs. $0.75 consensus.

Operating cash flow of $11.1 billion (+0.1% y/y), up from $11 billion in 3Q16.

Free cash flow of $5.9 billion (+13.4% y/y), up from $5.2 billion in 3Q16 (the gain was mostly driven by a reduction in capex spend).

The graphic below, taken from AT&T's earnings deck, highlights the quarter's financial results:

Figure 1. AT&T 3Q results

The revenue decline was expected. Earnings were flat year on year, and operating cash flow and FCF were both up, so all in all, I'd view it as a mixed quarter rather than a bona fide miss. It's certainly not a quarter that deserved a ~2.5% selloff (after accounting for post-market activity, where AT&T's stock lost an additional 1.5% after ending the regular trading day down 1%).

Key takeaway from this quarter: the numbers are essentially flat year on year, and underperformed slightly on revenue and earnings while cash flow showed upside. Bearing this in mind, there are several more compelling reasons to buy AT&T after its Q3 earnings print.

Subscriber metrics were better than feared

A lot of the negative buzz around AT&T has centered on overplayed fears on its subscriber growth attrition. The cord-cutting theme is well-known by now, with most U.S. subscribers slicing off their subscription packages to the bare essentials. And while no telecom provider is immune, AT&T seems to have borne the brunt of the bad news.

The Q3 print, however, showed that the subscriber picture isn't as bad as feared. The company added 3 million net new wireless subscribers, a huge beat over Wall Street consensus of 1.97 million. It also reported less churn in its postpaid subscriber base: 0.84% versus 1.08% consensus. (Postpaid plans are the majority of the subscriber base, and is probably the type of plan that you're on). The 0.84% churn AT&T achieved this quarter is its best in three years.

The infographic below, also taken from AT&T's earnings deck, summarizes the company's Q3 subscriber metrics, showing 1.5 million net postpaid adds and 1.5 million net prepaid adds:

Figure 2. AT&T subscriber metrics

AT&T has also held on to its market share in the hypercompetitive telecom industry, with its 34% share of mobile revenues actually up slightly over last year's 2% (market share is based on half-year calculations, as of the end of Q2):

Figure 3. AT&T market share

Given that the subscriber base is the ultimate indicator of A&T's business health, as well as a more forward-looking measure than a single quarter's earnings, investors should focus on the solid subscriber base performance rather than the one-off misses in revenue and EPS.

Dividend remains safe, based on free cash flow coverage

It's well known that telecom companies, including AT&T, pay out nearly all of their earnings to shareholders via dividends, which is the prime reason most investors select AT&T for their portfolios. In late September, AT&T affirmed its dividend of $0.49 (paid on November 1; ex-div date of October 10), and this dividend is well covered by the company's cash flow.

AT&T's free cash flow, as shown in this infographic from AT&T's annual report, has been growing each year save for 2017, and it looks to be about flat this year.

Figure 4. AT&T FCF

If we annualize AT&T's $0.49 dividend to $1.96, and multiply by its 6.14 billion shares outstanding, we can derive about $12.03 billion in total dividend payments this year. Assuming FCF remains flat at $16.9 billion in 2017, this represents a free cash flow coverage ratio of 71% - which is fairly high, but not in the context of most telecom companies.

Though it's cash flow that pays dividends, and not GAAP earnings, many investors will still prefer to think of payout ratio in earnings terms. We can also calculate the earnings payout ratio by dividing AT&T's annualized $1.96 dividends by Wall Street's EPS consensus of $2.93 for FY17, yielding a payout ratio of 67%.

This dividend isn't going to be threatened anytime soon.

Deep value stock and recession proof

With the market continually showing signs of overheating, it's important to take steps to limit downside in the case of a pullback. Telecom stocks - as evidenced by the pullbacks of recent memory - are among the best defensive stocks to turn to, as they largely retain their value and provide continued dividends while the rest of the market stumbles.

As mentioned in the previous section, analysts expect EPS of $2.93 in FY17 - based on AT&T's post-market close of $34.43, this represents a P/E ratio of 11.8x - a deep discount to the broader market, and a useful safeguard against a hot stock market that has the S&P trading at an average of ~18x forward earnings.

Let's dissect AT&T's relative valuation a bit further. As shown in the chart below, the company trades at a cheaper P/E than its U.S. telecom peers (note that Sprint (NYSE: S) has negative earnings, so its P/E ratio does not appear in the chart):

T PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Such a big valuation gap to the wider market would be understandable if the company was facing extreme earnings compression, but as we saw in Q3, earnings are merely flat - not declining. Year-to-date adjusted EPS of $2.26 is above last year's $2.17. Consensus FY17 EPS of $2.93 is above FY16's EPS of $2.84. This is a company that deserves to trade at an earnings multiple on par with market averages, not below.

In addition - as seen in the chart below - AT&T is trading at a trough valuation to its historical averages. The company has tended to trade at a ~13x or higher earnings multiple since the beginning of 2016:

T PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

The fact that AT&T's P/E has taken a sudden drop may signal that the company may see an upward correction as investors buy into the low valuation.

60-second summary

While AT&T is not, by any means, a darling of Wall Street anymore, it's exactly the kind of stock I'd want to own during a market top. Its Q3 results showed what I wanted to see: steady, flat results; an affirmation of guidance; and continued proof that the dividend is well covered.

Perhaps most important of all - subscriber performance trended ahead of consensus, providing support for the company's maintained guidance and hopefully dispelling some of the fears that AT&T's subscriber base is bleeding out of control.

With AT&T's 5.6% yield, as well as the chance for appreciation as the stock climbs out of trough valuation multiples, I believe now is the right time to build a well-timed position in the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in T over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.