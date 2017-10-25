Federal Realty Trust: This Dividend King Is More Than A Pretty Face

However, many investors have stayed away due to its low dividend yield.

I grew up in San Jose, California and have great memories of Santana Row. Nowadays I live about 40 minutes away but nonetheless I make a visit about every month and every time I am still amazed by how beautiful it is. Just look at this picture below:

(Santana Row)

They even have my favorite ice cream store, imported from San Francisco!

(Smitten's at Santana Row)

It is always packed on the weekends and features popular stores like Best Buy and the newly opened Amazon Bookstore. It is living proof that retail is not absent in the modern day "experiential" economy.

I suggest the reader to see if they have a Federal Realty Trust property nearby (click link below image):

(Do you live near a Federal Realty Trust property?)

The properties set the highest standard for what you would ever dream about for the best shopping center in the neighborhood.

This article will look at its owner, Federal Realty Trust (FRT) and their strategy... Is there more to their story than running very beautiful centers? What is their strategy, how is it that they are able to stand out and continue to thrive when other retail operators are suffering? I break down the four important factors that I believe sets them apart. I will use Santana Row as a specific example to illustrate these points. Federal Realty Trust has disciplined and innovative management and should be a core holding in every investor's portfolio.

Stock and Financial Snapshot

Federal Realty Trust has greatly outperformed the REIT index as seen below:

(Google Finance)

Further, its streak of 50 consecutive years of dividend increases makes it a "dividend king":

(Federal Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

So what?

Historical performance does not predict future performance. Investors really must keep this in mind when viewing such past records of dividend kings and aristocrats. In my opinion, past dividend increases is only a starting point in figuring out the great dividend performers of the future. In order for a company to continue to outperform in the future, they must possess a core advantage and clear strategy to grow their earnings. Let's look at this below.

Part 1: Focus on location

In their 10-K, Federal Realty Trust writes a very insightful line:

"Increasing investment in retail centers that are not in great retail locations is often uneconomical."

(Federal Realty Trust 2016 Annual Report)

And focus on location, they have.

They target neighborhoods of higher density and net income:

(Federal Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

...As well as neighborhoods with great overall retail spending:

(Federal Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

By emphasizing location first before all else, Federal Realty Trust avoids a lot of the issues suffering lower quality shopping center REITs, including Washington Prime (WPG) which I looked at in my article, Is WPG Really Cheaper Than SPG?. There I questioned whether the heavy spending by management would really be able to compensate for what I believe to simply be bad locations. As we will look at in the next sections, Federal Realty Trust can invest heavily in properties in good locations because they can be more confident of the return on investment.

Spotlight: Santana Row

As for my local spot, Santana Row, we see the location specifications below (notice that Federal Realty Trust does also look at education levels):

(Santana Row Property Website)

Located at the heart of the Bay Area, location is really a key strength for this shopping center.

Part 2: Invest heavily in redevelopment

As Federal Realty Trust focuses first and foremost on location when assessing potential acquisitions, this means that many times they may even purchase a location with lower occupancy levels.

In order to bring these properties up to "Federal Realty" standards, they invest great amount of capital into redeveloping their properties (which I should stress were not so bad to begin with).

Federal Realty Trust has spent a very large proportion of their funds from operations on capital expenditures:

Capital Expenditures as compared to Funds from Operations (in 000's)

(Data from 2016 10-K, Chart by Author)

Wait, how did they manage to spend more on capital expenditures than they earned on cash flow? And this is BEFORE the dividends are paid!

Of course they did this by issuing both debt and common shares:

(Data from 2016 10-K, Chart by Author)

Even so, they still maintain an A- rating by S&P and allows them to issue debt at insanely low interest rates, such as $566 million in 2016 at 3.75%, a record for REITs (2016 a10-K).

Further, they recently priced $150 million of preferred stock at 5% rate. Why is it that investors and debt holders place so much trust in Federal Realty Trust management? For one, they do make sure to not get too crazy with debt, as they consistently maintain their net debt to EBITDA in the 5.3x-5.5x range. The real answer is sweet and simple: they deliver, year after year.

Minimum rent has increased steadily as a result of a combination of increase in occupancy levels as well as rental rates:

Minimum rent and Total rental income (in 000's)

(data from 2016, 2014, 2011 Federal Realty Trust 10-K, chart by Author)

Note the consistency, as well as how it seems to even accelerate in recent years.

They have managed to grow funds from operations consistently as well:

(data from 2016, 2014, 2011 Federal Realty Trust 10-K, chart by Author)

I should note that these impressive results are all WHILE their massive redevelopments are underway. Whereas I believe Washington Prime and peer CBL Properties (CBL) are investing heavily in redevelopments in order to maintain their business, Federal Realty Trust is instead investing for growth. Prospective investors looking at these numbers should anticipate for the results to accelerate in future years as they begin to realize the long term rewards of their redevelopments.

Spotlight: Santana Row

Santana Row in 2002 was 73% leased:

(2002 Federal Realty Trust 10-K)

As of 2016, it has 99% occupancy rate. That is just an incredible result. And it only gets better, as we see below.

Part 3: Optimize further: mixed-use properties

Federal Realty Trust makes great use of "mixed-use properties." This means that their retail property buildings may be used for things other than retail such as residential and office buildings:

(Federal Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

When I first read about mixed-use properties I thought that the main purpose is to make use of unleased space, but that does not begin to explain its true value.

In explaining the results of their $113 million office building leased to Splunk (SPLK), Federal Realty Trust explains that "the daytime office traffic helps the retailers and hotels alike" (2016 Federal Realty Trust 10-K).

This is brilliant - Splunk employees provide automatic foot traffic to Santana Row on the weekdays, which naturally creates business for the retailers and restaurants. Federal Realty Trust already owns the very most beautiful shopping centers - mixed-use properties lets them create the very best retail communities.

Part 4: Never stop innovating

With the success of the Splunk building and other mixed-use properties, did Federal Realty Trust declare their jobs finished?

If the following slide is any indication, the answer is NO:

(Federal Realty Trust Investor Presentation)

Federal Realty Trust has growth flowing through its veins. Management is constantly looking for more and more opportunities to invest for growth (through redevelopments) - these successes motivate them to keep going for more. Another way of saying this: Federal Realty Trust is the very best at squeezing maximum value out of their properties.

Do not be scared away by the low dividend yield

At a recent price of $124.90/share, Federal Realty Trust trades with a dividend yield of 3.2%.

To investors who are used to investing based on dividend yield, I must point out that earnings paid as dividends are not necessarily more valuable than retained earnings. In the case of Federal Realty Trust, every dollar they retain can be used to invest in growth.

I instead value companies based on earnings yield or in this case funds from operations yield. Federal Realty Trust is guiding for FFO of $5.86/share in 2017 which gives a FFO yield of 4.7%.

I believe that they can grow FFO long term at 7% (and I think this is an underestimation!). Buying at this price should yield 12% annual returns - which would absolutely crush the S&P 500.

One question readers may have is, why am I not valuing Federal Realty Trust against the general REIT multiples? While I believe that screening against industry multiples may be useful to find undervalued bargains, I do not see the sense in valuing the stock this way. I instead view Federal Realty Trust through a black box and value it instead as a member of the exclusive industry known as "best of breed." I only care about long term recurring and growing earnings streams, and I believe Federal Realty Trust fits this bill and more.

Take advantage of recent sell-off

Federal Realty Trust is down over 20% in the past year:

(Google Finance)

This is a great opportunity to purchase shares of what I believe to be a high-throttle growth stock firing on all cylinders. In Federal Realty Trust you have management that is focused on growth, knows how to invest in growth, and has a reputation to deliver. Buy Federal Realty Trust and hold forever.

