Valeant Pharmaceuticals: Deep Dive And Valuation

About two years ago, Valeant's stock suffered a monumental collapse, dropping 90% from the $250s to the mid $20s, and eventually touching down to high single digits. There were multiple causes, such as accounting and Philidor scandals, high leverage, as well as drug pricing issues. Valeant became one of the most vilified companies as politicians stepped up their rhetoric around high drug prices.

New management was hired to address investor concerns and to turn the company around. While several billion dollars of debt was paid off, accounting shenanigans resolved, and specific pricing committees formed to put a ceiling on price increases, the stock price remained persistently low.

As many concerns that caused the stock price to plummet have been resolved, we believe that Valeant is more undervalued than ever. This article examines what the company should be worth and provides some catalysts that may cause the market to revalue the company more appropriately.

Recent Developments and Catalysts

Despite some challenges with the Dermatology unit and some legal issues, the management is delivering on all its key promises. Paying down $5 billion of debt in less than two years represents an important objective of reducing the leverage and alleviating major investor concerns. Decreasing debt leverage will improve the risk profile of the company, potentially increasing its credit rating and inviting more risk averse investors to buy the stock.

Execution of key business operations has been stellar. Management has recently reorganized its business segments into the following: Bausch & Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and US Diversified. As a company, Valeant is well diversified with more then half of its revenue coming from the B&L business that consists of vision, ophtho and surgical products that we view as "stickier" and less susceptible to revenue shortfalls than other drugs. Below we note several categories within each segment:

B&L/International



Branded Rx

U.S. Diversified

Near-term growth will come from products like Xifaxan, that contributes by far more revenue than any other product (at $233m vs. 2nd place Provenge at $83m) and grew 16% year over year. Xifaxan (rifaximin) is an antibiotic used to treat irritable bowel syndrome, especially after one experiences traveler's diarrhea from an E. coli infection. According to Credence Research, the Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome market is expected to grow 14% over the next eight years and reach $1.1B by 2022. According to some studies, the condition may be currently impacting 10-15% of Americans. Xifaxan was approved by the FDA on May 27th, 2015 after several double-blind trials which showed statistically significant improvements in patient symptoms versus placebo group (40.8% vs. 31.7%). The one major competitor to Xifaxan is opioid-based Viberzi, which has abuse potential as well as complications in patients with removed gallbladders. Based on the effectiveness of Xifaxan and prevalence of IBS, we believe the growth of the product will continue, as the management is very focused on the success of this business, as a result the shareholders will benefit.

The management team has delivered on earnings. Valeant is scheduled to report its Q3 results on November 7th. The last three earnings announcements delivered positive surprises and if the trend continues, it could be another catalyst for an upward price move.

This pattern shows that the new management tends to be on the conservative side with issuing guidance and all else equal the probability of a positive move should be higher than that of a negative one, solely on delivering Q3 EPS results. Of course, there are other numbers to consider, such as revenue figures, but most of the negative sentiment and price decline due to divestitures have in our opinion already been priced-in. To determine how much Valeant should be worth we constructed a financial model using valuation based on discounted cash flow and comparable companies methods.

Assumptions

Revenue assumptions have been derived using projections for individual business segments, resulting in the total revenue increase of 2-3% beyond 2018. We are also assuming a decline of $735M to the sales of Skincare Brands, Dendreon, iNova and Obagi, distributed over 2017 and 2018.

Operating expenses as follows:

COGS as % of net sales of 27.8%, assuming no change going forward

SG&A as a % of total revenue is assumed at 30% with no change going forward

R&D as a % of total revenue is assumed at 4.6% with a gradual increase to 5.6% by 2021

Effective tax rate is conservatively estimated at the Canadian statutory tax rate at 26.9%.

For interest expense we are assuming the following:

$1.8B in 2017

$1.6B in 2018-2020, based on about $2.7B of debt pay-down in 2017

$1.3B in 2021 based on about $5.7B of debt pay-down in 2020

6.1% weighted average interest rate

We are projecting $200M of capital expenditures each year going forward.

Some additional information provided in the projected income statement below:

We will be happy to address any questions on other assumptions in the comment section.

Valuation

We focused on two valuation methods to calculate the value of Valeant, comparable companies and discounted cash flow methods. For comparable companies we used pharmaceutical peers shown below:

As expected, Valeant is trading at multiples below most other peers. The exceptions are its smaller cousin, Mallinckrodt as well as Gilead, with double digit expected decline in projected revenues. We've conservatively adjusted downward our relevant multiple ranges used for valuation, taking into account several factors, such as slight skew of averages by industry leader Allergan, Valeant's extremely high leverage and low operating margins. Still, the implied price per share according to our analysis is in the low to high $30s.

For the DCF analysis, we've assumed a low single digit growth in EBITDA as shown earlier in the projections. We've used a 6.75% WACC that includes about a 1.5% of a cushion to our calculation, given the high leverage of the company. The results produced an implied share price in the upper $30s to low $40s:



Running a perpetuity growth method at a 3.0-3.5% long-term growth produced a slightly lower implied value in the low to mid 20's, which we have taken into account in our overall valuation.

Downside Risks

There are several risks to consider before buying the stock. The legal issues are still ongoing and causing concerns for investors. There have been a number of lawsuits filed in 2015, 2016 and 2017 dealing with drug pricing, Philidor relationship, securities trading, and product-specific cases. The uncertainty arises in the difficulty of predicting outcomes of these litigations and how much Valeant would have to pay to settle these cases and any other penalties and fees.

Another risk is that the revenue growth does not materialize as expected. There could be a number of factors such as:

lower than expected growth of key products, such as Xifaxan

higher than expected generic competition

patent challenges

failed clinical trials of products in the pipeline

new legislation restricting drug pricing

We've run our DCF for a downside case, assuming no growth and lower exit EBITDA multiples of 9.0 - 10.0x (vs. 11.0 - 12.0x for base case). The resulting share price is $18 - $24 per share (50-100% upside to current stock price).

There are also risks with additional accounting missteps. These we would argue have significantly diminished within the last year, as the internal controls have undoubtedly been drastically improved to make sure no further accounting scandals occur in the future.

We believe all of these risks have been at least somewhat priced into the stock, given the low valuation the company is currently trading at (8.3x TEV/ LTM EBITDA vs. 10.8 - 12.7x for peers)

Conclusion

Taking into account major risks that the company is currently facing into our valuation methods, we still believe the stock price should be worth at least double the current price of $12.12. On the upper end, the company's stock price should be in the upper 30's.

We would not be surprised if it takes another 12 months for the share price to return closer to its true value. The dust has not completely settled from the accounting scandals, the management shake up, legal issues and the high debt burden. The management team still has a lot of work to do to turn this company around and the total debt leverage still needs to come down. While we do not anticipate it to return to 5.0x until 2021, we have confidence that the company will continue to sell non-core assets for above average valuation and use the proceeds to pay off its debts. Barring any unforeseen catastrophic event, we do not see the debt burden as a significant impediment. At 1.7x - 2.8x over the next five years, the EBITDA/interest ratio is low but more than adequate to service the debt.

We believe the stock is a great opportunity for the long-term minded contrarian investor to take advantage of an extremely undervalued company. We believe management has done an outstanding job in stabilizing this company within the last year. While it may take some time to realize the gains, we believe taking a third to a half position ahead of its Q3 earnings would be a smart way to get in while the stock is incredibly cheap.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VRX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.