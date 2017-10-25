Current Oil Perspectives

The three quarters of the 2017 year were rich in oil market events. However, we have not seen the breakthrough: oil prices (BRENT) are still within a $45-60 range. To ensure the full understanding of whether there are the chances to break the current price levels within the upcoming months, let us look at the primary market drivers we have today.

For the purpose of clear logic, let us focus on the current market conditions, global economy overview and some recent technical events from the dollar chart.

Market overview

According to the last OPEC report, hedge funds have increased a net long exposure by 200,000 contracts. The bullish bets are going up again. One should not be an analyst to understand there is much more optimism in the markets than it was a year ago – just look at the chart. It is also worth mentioning that the BRENT futures curve is in backwardation (in the previous article, I gave an idea why it is important). Moreover, now we see the same backwardation story with the WTI contracts. It opens great opportunities for “roll yield”.

Source: stockcharts.com

The current price range ($45-60) is fundamentally acceptable. It is clear that the strong bullish rally will make the shale producers increase the oil production. The numbers of the US oil export has been setting the new record highs since the 2014 year. The price increase will definitely lead to even more highs in the months ahead. In case of the bearish rally, there would be no beneficiaries (except demand side). Although it is very hard to sustain prices in the cartel, it would lead to the significant production cuts. This scenario usually makes the prices go up.

From the market’s point of view, it all means the prices will be stable at least for the short-term period. The price levels seem solid.

World economy

Now let us examine the main driver of the oil market growth – world economy condition.

According to OPEC data, the global growth in 2017 will be 3.7% (+0.1% from the previous estimate). The next year is also expected to be promising. The US and the EU are expected to grow 2.3% and 1.9%; India, China have not reviewed their growth expectations, and Russia is expected to increase 1.6% (+0.2% from the previous estimate).

Supply side has increased the production by 700,000 bd. The next year will be +900,000 bd. The Chinese economy new number of demand equals 1.5 mbd. China and Russia growth will be one of the main oil market drivers in the upcoming year.

The world grows – it gives the supportive power to oil quotes. However, the overall picture stays the same.

US dollar

One should not forget about the US dollar. OPEC basket price rose by 7.7% (+$3.84) not only because of the stable fundamentals, but weaker dollar played a role, too. The chart below shows the recent dynamics of Dollar Index.

Source: stockcharts.com

The Dollar Index has been experiencing a strong downtrend during the summer period. The key resistance (MA 50) was broken only after a 4-month bearish rally, and even now, it is hard to say undoubtedly that it is over, because another strong resistance (94.0) has not been broken yet.

However, the dollar’s decline has been in play for the whole year, and now it looks like the dollar is on the way to stabilize. The chart shows the recent rebound was the most powerful during the whole year (+3% gain from the lowest September point).

Another important notice is the trend power. It loses the momentum to continue moving (see the RSI indicator on the chart). Hence, with the lack of fundamental drivers for other currencies to be strong, a possible scenario is the stabilization with the upcoming bullish trend continuation.

The bottom line

On the basis of the evidence currently available, it seems fair to suggest that neither bulls nor bears will have an edge in this tug-of-war game on the short-term horizon. The bearish factors could become more solid in case of the dollar uptrend reversal. It will certainly outweigh the recovery factor in the world economy. On the other hand, with a little bullish bias in the markets, oil can move close to $60-65 (BRENT), but, again, it will not be the long-term bull victory. The shale producers activity will not let the prices go far away.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.