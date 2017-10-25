Adamis Pharmaceuticals: A Rocket Counting Down To Lift-Off

There's an old saying in Tennessee — I know it's in Texas, probably in Tennessee — that says, fool me once, shame on — shame on you. Fool me — you can't get fooled again. – George W. Bush

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) has had a wild ride. With a 52-week low of $2.40 a share and a high of $6.45, investors could be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. After two complete response letters, or CRLs, from the FDA rejecting Symjepi, an epinephrine injector designed to compete head to head with Mylan’s (MYL) ubiquitous EpiPen, things looked pretty bleak for Adamis. Yet in June 2017, the FDA finally gave the nod of approval. The approval immediately sent shares soaring up 53%.

Yet the warm glow of victory has faded somewhat in the months since approval. After oscillating up and down for a while, the last week has seen a substantial rally. But even after closing on Monday, October 23 at $5.65, it is still floating below its post-approval pop. Trading Tuesday sent shares down a bit, to close at $5.40, after a week that saw a nearly 20% rise.

The lackluster show since June may be disheartening to investors who held through that make-or-break catalyst, but for those who had been – or still are – on the sidelines have been given a rare gift to get in before a forthcoming surge carries Adamis upward.

Let’s take a look at what makes Adamis so compelling and why the current share price makes it too enticing to pass up.

Adamis Goes A-Courtin’

Symjepi is Adamis’ golden ticket and the company knows it. For that reason, it is working very hard to identify and secure the ideal licensing partner. There are plenty of possible suitors, including major pharmaceutical players who wouldn’t mind cutting into Mylan’s massive market share. And Symjepi is more than just a generic knock-off; indeed, it has distinct advantages over the incumbent, EpiPen. Most importantly for an interventional treatment, it is an easier to use injector, making mistakes less likely. For doctors, parents, and patients concerned about a crisis allergic reaction, the easier the tool, the better.

For partners, the allure of a generic that is better than the principal drug is obvious. Adamis will likely strike a bargain in the next couple months, since it intends to begin commercial distribution before the end of 2017. Tens of millions of dollars upfront and a significant percentage of sales revenues in the near future will supercharge Adamis’ business and its share price.

There is, of course, the risk that no partner ends up materializing. Marketing Symjepi on its own would be an onerous task, but far from insurmountable. Adamis reported $10.7 million in cash as of June 2017, as well as a net loss of $4.9 million for the quarter. That would give the company a bit more than two quarters of runway. That runway is expanded at least two more quarters by the exercise of warrants that have brought in around $15 million more in cash.

Mylan continues to inflate EpiPen’s price, with even its authorized generic, which first released in December 2016 in the face of public disgust at perceived price-gouging, marked up many times over manufacturing cost. A lower-cost product could make substantial headway even without a big pharmaceutical player at its back. Yet the likelihood of a no-partner scenario seems very slim, given Adamis’ active courting of potential partners and management’s acknowledgement that going it alone would be both costly and unnecessarily onerous.

A long courtship has its costs, however. The lack of a partnership announcement more than four months after FDA approval has some investors nervous. That has clearly contributed somewhat to the fallback and subsequent slow recovery in share price. The market is still skittish. Part of that may be psychological holdover from the two CRLs – many who were burned then may be wary of dipping their toes back in the water. However, those concerns should be allayed by the fact that, one way or another, a Symjepi is coming to market soon and promises to eat into Mylan’s market share in earnest.

Investor’s-Eye View

Adamis’ depressed share price makes no logical sense in the context of Symjepi’s approval and near-term commercialization. The epinephrine injector market is worth $1.1 billion. Adamis’ market capitalization is less than $180 million.

Let’s take some deeply conservative assumptions and see what happens: Assuming competition with Mylan and others pushes epinephrine injector sales down by half, that leaves a $500 million market. Despite its superior product, we assume that Symjepi does not dislodge EpiPen as the market-leader, instead claiming just 20% of the market. That would be $100 million in sales for Adamis and its partner. Adamis should expect at least $20 million upfront from a partner, and we assume its share of sales to be 15% and that there are no flat-payment milestones. That puts income to Adamis at $25 million upfront in 2017-18 plus $15 million from sales. Valuing by a conservative peak sales multiple or an even more conservative income-stream projection, I would estimate Adamis' fair value as nearly double its current valuation, for a price target of $9-11.

But these are extremely conservative estimates, and Adamis will likely see Symjepi win a bit more market share, the market should not halve in value, and Adamis will undoubtedly receive substantial milestone payments from a commercial partner. Add to that Adamis’ other assets, including a compound manufacturing business that operates around break-even on cash flow, which could be very conservatively valued at $25 million on its own and has room to grow, and a number of inhaler products in the pipeline that have significant future potential.

Despite that conservatism, it is always possible that Mylan will be able to leverage its size and scale to keep a firm grip on the market. The company has been accused in the past of using its pricing power to push weaker competitors out of the market. There could also be further entrants to the epinephrine injector space, diffusing market share and possibly dropping the price closer to commodity-price levels. Yet these events seem unlikely, given Adamis' superior product and a strong partner at its back.

Overall, Adamis looks severely undervalued and has near-term catalysts that should begin to change that picture. Now looks like a good time to buy.