Are Investors Missing The MARK?

Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) is a company that owns several businesses that are somewhat difficult to value and as a result, its share price has languished in a range (between $3 and $4.50) that appears to be well below the value of the assets owned by the company. While the volume traded has grown substantially over the last few months as the company's China based Kan Kan subsidiary has announced revenue generating technology deals with three (AliBaba, Tencent and Sina Weibo) of the top technology companies in China, the stock has still been unable to breakout of that $3-$4.50 trading range. The purpose of this article is to point out how investors are truly missing the MARK here, as we see a rapidly increasing disconnect between the value of the assets owned by Remark Holdings and the trading price of the stock

While we acknowledge that Remark's assets offer some challenges in establishing a firm valuation, we believe this has been the cause of inordinate investor disaffection which has led to most overlooking the stock despite increasing evidence that the company has two distinct assets that are arguably worth a multiple of MARK's current trading price. We will break this down in a multi-part series, with today's focus being on MARK's Kan Kan subsidiary.

Kan Kan

Remark Holdings owns 100% of Kan Kan, the aforementioned startup that currently employs over 50 engineers based in offices located in Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. They have spent the last 3 years developing an Artificial Intelligence technology platform from which multiple applications have been and are being created. These applications are increasingly being built into high profile offerings from some of the largest tech companies in China for each niche served. Sina Weibo, AliBaba and Tencent have each struck deals with Kan Kan over the last few months to use Kan Kan's various Artificial Intelligence applications, in deals that management has indicated will allow the company go from zero AI revenue in Q1 2017 to over $20m in 2018 revenue. These estimates are based solely on announced deals that are currently live and it should be noted that management and many analysts who are watching the development of Kan Kan believe the ultimate revenue figure for 2018 will be much higher as other applications, contracts and revenue streams will likely materialize. The rapid adaptation of Kan Kan's AI applications by many of the largest and most prestigious corporate and government entities in China leads us to believe that there will be many others who will follow in step and push Kan Kan's 2018 revenue way beyond that $20m revenue figure.

So how do you place a valuation on a company that is growing from zero to $20m (conservatively) in revenue over the next year, when that company is based in the most attractive market (China) for the most dynamic niche (Artificial Intelligence) in technology?

Revenue multiples are often used for companies with meteoric growth that have yet to achieve profitability. We note that US based Artificial Intelligence player Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) was recently upgraded with a price estimate based on a 10x multiple of projected 2018 revenue. And we note that start ups who achieve the kind of success Kan Kan has achieved are often valued using revenue multiples that can fall in that 5 - 10x range.

Just this week a much more similar (in age, size and locale) comparable in Shanghai-based Deephi Tech has raised $40m in equity funding from Samsung. China Merchants Capital, Xilinx and others. While the total valuation of Deephi is also difficult to ascertain, we think it fair to postulate that they did not sell a majority stake in a series A round and thus Deephi would be valued at a minimum in the $90-$100m range. Deephi does not appear to be as far along as Kan Kan from the standpoint of monetizing its AI applications and it would not be possible to have more well connected or prestigious partners in China than Kan Kan. For these reasons, we think it would not be unreasonable to assume that an independent Kan Kan might attract a valuation in a similar range.

Thus, we see two approaches that could be used to ascertain a proper valuation range for Kan Kan. We could use the revenue multiple approach used by analysts to value Veritone. Extrapolating Remark Management's Q4 $5m revenue estimate to reach an ultra-conservative 2018 revenue estimate of $20m would suggest a value between $100m and $200m. Alternatively we can use the very similarly situated company Deephi's valuation for a comparable valuation in the $90-$100m range, which we think lends more credence to the 5x revenue multiple. While we think the 10x revenue approach may prove to be a bit aggressive for Veritone and others, we firmly believe that Kan Kan could grow into such a valuation if they are able to significantly exceed that $20m revenue estimate for 2018. Whether by multiple expansion or top line growth beyond what is expected, we see plenty of room for upside to that $90 - $100m valuation.

While some may argue that $90-$100m is an aggressive valuation for Kan Kan for whatever reasons, what can not be disputed is that the rapid evolution of the market for Artificial Intelligence applications and Kan Kan's place in that niche combined with its being birthed as a division of a larger entity with many disparate assets has led to Kan Kan's being ridiculously undervalued, as just about any valuation approach chosen would lead to a value per Remark share that exceeds the current trading price of Remark stock.

The charts above lay bare the extreme disconnect we see between the value of a Remark Holdings share and the potential value of the Kan Kan division. We believe that most investors are not aware that Kan Kan even exists, as it appears that most still value Remark based on its legacy businesses (Vegas.com, Bikini.com, IRS.com and Banks.com). We will review these holdings and Remark's Sharecare stake in a separate piece that addresses each's respective valuation. In summary, Kan Kan is creating tremendous value for Remark shareholders and we believe that it will very soon start to be reflected in MARK's trading price as it is already worth a multiple of Remark's current trading price as a standalone.