Paratek For The Layman

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) is primarily a bio-pharmaceuticals company with a focus towards innovative antibiotic medicines. Its most well-known and innovative product is a tetracycline antibiotic called Omadacycline. To understand the development of this drug and the company's future in general, it is imperative to have a fair idea of FDA's drug approval process (below). Paratek's Omadacycline is currently passing through phase III which entails clinical research i.e. testing the drug on patients with relevant illness to check its effectiveness. The drug is supposed to be a standalone effective cure for acute bacterial and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

The Positives of Paratek

Omadacycline has been achieving success along the FDA approval process and had positive phase III results in ABSSSI and has recently had a phase III positive result for CABP as well. This current streak of positives for Paratek is a good indication that the company can further develop its drug Omadacycline for other similar diseases as well.

The most recent positive for Paratek is the awarding of Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) status for curing uncomplicated urinary tract infection. This will, most likely, lead further to a review by FDA for the same. Thus, this accreditation is a proof that Paratek's Omadacycline has huge potential for further development. The recent achievements have considerably elevated the potential in Paratek, which is now looking like a company that is most likely to have a favorable impact on its stock price.

Moreover, the drug Omadacycline has both once-daily oral and intravenous (IV) forms, with increased efficacy. The benefit of having these two forms means that patients can be switched from IV to oral dosage which can cut down hospital stays and can have a price differentiation factor controlled by Paratek itself.

Let us also analyze the positioning strategy of Paratek with regards to Omadacycline and how it differentiates from its competitors. Basically, the illnesses of ABSSSI and CABP are treated with first-line treatment methods first, and after they fail, the IV doses and oral forms of Omadacycline are used as second-line treatment. So, this positioning makes it clear that Paratek is targeting patients who are likely to fail first-line antibiotic treatment and also those at a high risk (contraindications) when treated with first-line antibiotics.

Moreover, Omadacycline is also advantageous when compared to the first-line antibiotic treatments used to treat the common bacterial illnesses. Given the drug is tetracycline-based, it has a broad spectrum activity and is safe with no side effects like long QT syndrome and MSDs (Musculoskeletal disorders). Such side effects are indeed noticed with competing antibiotics like linezolid and vancomcyin, which are also used to treat ABSSSI conditions. In addition, Omadacycline is highly effective against common bacterial viruses. Hence, all these favorable attributes and the positioning strategy of the company hint towards good growth prospects of Paratek in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Source: Paratekpharma.com

In addition, Paratek has another tetracycline product called the Sarecycline which has had positive results so far in phase III and is a cure for acne problems. Further positive things about Sarecycline include oral bioavailability, favorable pharmacokinetic properties, and it does not cross the blood-brain barrier that makes it particularly well-suited for the treatment of inflammatory acne in the community setting. Hence, I believe all these positives are bound to reflect in the company's stock price in the future.

Looking at some of the numbers for the company, the company reported its last quarter's EPS on 2nd August, which was -$0.64. This was $0.25 more than the consensus estimate of -$0.89. Moreover, the analysts are further estimating an EPS for the current quarter to be -$0.93, which is $0.11 more than same quarter earnings of 2016. As you can see in the graph below, Paratek has recently beaten all consensus estimates, and the EPS is increasing faster than prevalent expectations. According to Paratek, the improved balance sheet means that Paratek has now enough reserves to last second quarter of 2019, which includes the cost of its antibiotic product launch. The cash reserves currently stand in excess of $175 million and are likely to increase in the future.

Lastly, out of the nine analysts covering the stock, eight have given a buy rating while institutions have increased their stake in the stock which is a further confirmation of the growth potential in the company owing to reasons mentioned above.

Merger/Acquisition and Risks to Paratek

Paratek is heavily dependent on its Omadacycline product and has a reasonable infrastructure. This invites the possibility of a leading pharmaceutical company to make an aggressive move and acquire Paratek. The potential of the drug is such that any further positive development about Omadacycline may cause a large firm to make an acquisition attempt sooner than we think. In such a case, Paratek's pursuits will be validated, and I believe the company's price will shoot up.

However, it is not all rosy for Paratek as it faces some risks as well, which is understandable given the kind of industry it operates in. Firstly, the biggest risk is the exhaustive regulatory requirements of the FDA to get the drugs approved and maintain the approved status. Although, these risks are no different than what faced by other pharmaceutical companies, but the sheer dependence of Paratek on the approval of Omadacycline and Sarecycline means that any negative news in this regard would be detrimental to company's revenue, earnings, and ultimately the stock price.

In addition, if the two drugs are approved, then Paratek is further subject to the production requirements of the FDA and any lapse in the production operations will also have a negative impact on company's share price. Moreover, there are some commercial problems that Paratek will need to overcome. Even though the management of Paratek has a strong background in antibiotic development, the company has never marketed a drug before and neither does it have any working sales force. This would lead to the company facing challenges in getting its products through to doctors, hospitals, and pharmacies. A case of poor sales efforts would result in reduced profitability and a detrimental effect on company's share price. The company might also look to form a commercial partnership within U.S markets or internationally, in which case a failure of such a partnership would again have a negative impact.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I would like to reiterate the fact that the potential of Omadacycline, including positive results, IV and oral forms, consistent efficacy, and safety means that the company has more upside potential than the downside risks. The positive things going for the company also make it a prime choice for acquisition, which would greatly benefit the investors looking for substantial capital gains. Even though the company is making a loss at the moment, the numbers and the prevailing fundamentals do not portray a complete picture of the amount of growth potential Paratek has. Hence, in my opinion, the company makes a strong case for investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.