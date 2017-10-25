Market Volatility Bulletin: VIX Joins The S&P In A Push Higher

Implied vol spreads between weekly and quarterly ES options are narrowing markedly: when does the quarterly expiration press higher?

Carrying forward an excellent discussion on the structural underpinnings of the current state of volatility.

Spot VIX had the chance to fall on what was a decent day for stocks, and passed on the opporunity: what gives?

Stocks posted modest gains Tuesday (DIA, SPY, QQQ, IWM) as earnings season continued to press on. The Dow saw outsized returns following unexpectedly high earnings from 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). Yesterday's sharp increase in the VIX has not continued, but the higher levels have managed to hold for the time being.

On a sector basis, Financials (XLF) led the way (+.71%) as yields rose across the board:

As the yield curve demonstrates, Treasury yields have been on an uptrend over the last month. On a percentage basis, short-dated yields have seen the greatest increases, as markets have been pricing in the likelihood of a shift toward more hawkish monetary policy.

It was reported Tuesday that President Trump asked a group of GOP leaders what they thought of his candidates for Fed Chair. One senator who was present reportedly said that the President asked specifically about Taylor and Powell. Of the two, Taylor is thought of as significantly more hawkish, though Powell continues to be seen as the front runner. Here is what PredictIt markets are saying as of Tuesday evening:

By Tuesday evening in currency markets, the Dollar was essentially flat.

Gold (GLD), on the other hand, had lost a bit of ground as relative quiet in the geopolitical sphere has contributed to decreased demand.

Oil prices (USO) rose following comments from the Saudi Energy minister implying decreases in supply. Crude is now perched near six-month highs.

A few potential market movers for Wednesday include the release of data for Durable Goods Orders and New Home Sales, as well as the EIA Petroleum Status Report.

Today's shout out goes to SA contributor Dane Van Domelen, for his piece, " Long XIV/VXX Strategies Are Ludicrous"

This article was actually written in response to one of our articles. It was the first time that has happened, which for us was very exciting.

Mr. Van Domelen provides further analysis on the strategy we evaluated of purchasing an equal amount of long and short volatility products (VXX and XIV), with no rebalancing. Specifically, he considers the risk/return profile of the strategy, and compares it to VFINX (the Vanguard® 500 Index Fund).

As seen in the chart below, Mr. Van Domelen illustrates the risk/return profile of various combinations of XIV and VXX as compared to combinations of cash and the Vanguard® 500 Index Fund (possibly leveraged) based on historical data for the products. Each black dot corresponds to ten percent increments in the allocation of XIV and VIX.

Here are the conclusions Mr. Van Domelen draws from the chart:

The XIV/VXX curve is dominated by the VFINX/cash curve. In other words, whatever your allocation to XIV and VXX, there exists a VFINX/cash portfolio with greater returns and lower volatility. The closest you can get to keeping up with VFINX/cash is 100% XIV. At 50/50, the XIV/VXX portfolio has more than 2x the volatility of VFINX and negative expected returns

It is clear from the analysis that no combination of XIV and VXX provides a favorable risk/return profile. Additionally, the author notes, "a 50/50 split would be roughly beta-neutral with a net alpha of -0.020%, corresponding to a 4.9% annual loss."

Ultimately, we think the article was an excellent analysis and contribution to the discussion. It is definitely worth reading in its entirety. We thank Mr. Van Domelen for the reference, and will be posting a response piece shortly.

In the meantime, we wonder if any of our readers utilize other strategies that combine multiple VIX related products. If so, we would love to hear about them in the comments section.

Thoughts on Volatility

Short vol traders (XIV) tried bottling the VIX up again as per standard procedure, but to no avail in Tuesday trade:

Interactive Brokers

We focus on the monthly horizon here because to our minds this is more instructive as to why we view vol as now on the rise. We do not wish to over-confirm our belief here, but it was interesting to note that the major indexes as well as the VIX closed higher on Tuesday, which is not that common. More importantly, vol sellers were most decidedly not able to punch spot lower, as they did last Thursday or through late September.

It sure does look as though VIX is looking to make higher highs and higher lows, though the process may take some time and we foresee some sharp dips that should potentially be bought.

Yesterday's MVB received some pretty sophisticated commentary from readers. George Uspenskiy (whose tweets should be followed regularly) offered a full article's worth of substantive comments to readers. We'd love to screen shot them and paste them here, but for those who are interested in the gamma impact on vol trades at the moment, we strongly recommend that you read what he had to say here in the comment thread.

An easier response that was also compelling comes from Atom&Humber, which we will feature:

These comments tie in Mr. Uspenskiy's statements in with conversations held here on MVB last week as it relates to correlation trades. We ask readers if A&H's last comment smacks of "having it both ways". Not that there is anything intrinsically sinister or untoward in this set-up: looks like a brilliant way to position.

We do invite readers to share their thoughts on the structural set up of the current market.

Monday Market Close

Organic ATM vol has edged higher. The "contango" down the second column of the table above has compressed meaningfully, with the implied vol on the weekly only 1.4 vol points beneath the quarterly. Not too long ago that spread was larger than 3 vol points.

We see pretty strong potential for more flattening, though of the three expirations we cover we currently like the quarterly the most from the long side. We think that the monthly will quail at the first sign of a periodic drop in vols, while the quarterly holds firm and has more true upside. Overall we'd say we're buyers of the monthly-quarterly time spread, or some variant thereof:

Conclusion

