Why Levered S&P 500 Is Not Necessarily A Slam Dunk Relative To The XIV/VXX 'Straddle'

Rebalancing policy also can make an important distinction as VXX/XIV amounts to a kind of straddle, which leveraged S&P 500 clearly does not do.

Path dependency matters a great deal in such analyses; in this particular case, so might the shape of the VX futures curve.

By Adam Zingg, CFA

To be clear: we have briefly PM'd back and forth with our peer, and for this article we have permission to refer to him on a first name basis, so as to keep the exposition more natural. We will regularly refer to Mr. Van Domelen as "Dane"; we do so in a collegial manner rather than in backhanded fashion.

We were delighted to read a response piece by Mr. Dane Van Domelen to an article we published on SA about a month ago: Combining XIV With VXX: What Happens To The Risk Profile?.

We do not wish to spend too much time recapping either our work or Dane's; we encourage the interested reader to study the full set of articles, and to this end we created an Instablog post that covers the full thread of discussion on the matter. Also, we are of the opinion that there are some great comments left by readers across over all the pieces. I suggest that if you are serious about trading these products (VXX, XIV) that you take the time to study what others have volunteered on the topic, as readers have collectively provided at least as much insight as either Dane or myself.

Very quickly, we want to emphasize two points as we further this discussion:

We think this latest contribution by Dane is substantive and helpful for the serious reader of these volatility products. His use of the R statistical software, which we'll discuss below, was particularly valuable. We want to ensure that readers understand that we agree that the combo of XIV and VXX is a "doomed strategy" as Dane puts it, though perhaps not for the same reasons that he suggests. Our read of his paper seemed to potentially suggest that we thought a 50/50 blended strategy was somehow something we were advocating: not so.

The Main Event

Dane wows readers with a visual generated by the R statistical language. The graphic represents a comparison of a daily rebalanced, fixed-percentage mix of long VXX/XIV in comparison to a generally leveraged mix of S&P 500 (VFINX) and cash.

The author points out that under this framework, leveraged S&P does beat daily rebalanced combinations of XIV and VXX in any combination. He asserts that this means that such combinations are inadvisable. A couple quotes made in his work demonstrate this:

If you imagine implementing the strategy considered by The Balance of the Trade, you'd start at 50% XIV/50% VXX, which occupies a terrible position on the risk-return graph, and as your VXX holdings diminish you'd move along the curve towards the 100% XIV point. Your risk-return improves, but the already crazy volatility gets even higher, moving from about 2x that of the S&P to 3x, 4x, and eventually 4.4x. At any point, you'd enjoy better risk-adjusted returns with a leveraged S&P fund... ...To drive home this point, the betas for XIV and VXX are 3.630 and -3.632, almost exactly the same but in opposite directions. If it isn't already clear that pairing these opposing funds is a bad idea, note that a 50/50 split would be roughly beta-neutral with a net alpha of -0.020%, corresponding to a 4.9% annual loss. Worse yet, looking at a 100-day moving window, this approach would have generated negative alpha 99.2% of the time. Conclusion Don't do it.

My Response

First, I concur with Dane's conclusion: "Don't do it". In fact, please read my discussion on large drawdowns in XIV and hopefully you the reader might accept that without rebalancing, the XIV/VXX long run return is likely to be -100%. When Dane states that pairing the two ETPs is a "doomed strategy", I most certainly agree.

On the flip side, things do change in relation to just how doomed the strategy is when you consider regular rebalancing as Mr. Domelen in fact does, though daily is likely not advisable.

Both Path Dependency and Rebalancing Policy Matter

The really exciting part to my mind of this ongoing discussion is it all began with a reader comment on one of my pieces that analyzed XIV.

Reader dcinter stated:

That very last sentence spurred an analysis on my part. I believed that the VXX/XIV pairing was ultimately doomed (and I still do). But the reality is that an unrebalanced 50/50 pair has by now more than quintupled since the 2010 inception of XIV.

Dane's recommendation that one should not buy a blend of XIV & VXX is largely based on path dependency, as well as the daily reset feature.

On Path Dependency and Leverage

Leaving the daily rebalance aspect aside for a moment, let us remember that the S&P 500 has performed quite well since the XIV inception date of November 30, 2010. Employing a 2x leveraged S&P product (SSO) would appear to handily beat the 50-50 blend of VXX/XIV we proposed to readers as an intellectual exercise.

But would Dane's R-analysis look similar if the S&P had instead experienced a large downdraft? Quite likely not. In that case, the drift term on S&P would be negative, likely quite a bit more negative than VXX/XIV.

Another issue: Mr. Domelen does not cover in his analysis (in fairness, neither did I) the starting and ending levels of VX futures over the period in question. It would be extremely difficult for XIV to pull off the performance it has over the last seven years again, because a great deal of that performance is likely to relate to how steep the contango gets in a low-vol environment.

Traders need to remember that VX futures are a relatively young product. We simply do not have that strong of an understanding of the "natural" shape of the term structure. Indeed, we do not even know if there is such a thing as "natural". My belief is that this will become one of the great shockers for vol traders over the next decade. I claim that traders are far more confident than they ought to be in what the VX futures term structure should look like by default.

By way of analogy, consider that for the majority of the S&P 500's life, T-bill rates have been higher than expected dividends, and therefore S&P futures have operated in contango due to cash-and-carry no-arbitrage arguments. But over the past 10 years, T-Bill and LIBOR rates have been quite low, and so S&P futures have existed almost exclusively in backwardation for this entire time frame.

Just two years ago, there was about 8-10 points of backwardation per quarter on a futures roll. today that figure stands closer to 2 points. If the Fed hikes another couple times, we may finally see S&P futures in contango once again.

This is not merely a tangent discussion: comparing these two investment alternatives as Dane does relies a great deal on the price paths of the underlyings, as well as the shape of the term structure. To see that this is true, imagine that VX futures had been backwardated for most of the last seven years: VXX would be the winner and XIV the loser in Dane's suggested "best pairing".

Without rebalancing, I can say with reasonable confidence that indeed the 50/50 blend, or any blend for that matter, of XIV and VXX is ultimately doomed. But what I cannot say, and I do not think Dane can either, is that all rebalanced combos must lose to a leveraged S&P product.

One last bit of evidence in furtherance of this point: if the math and strategy were as clean cut as Dane suggests, then one should long a leveraged S&P product, and short a particularly unattractive combo of VXX/XIV. For instance, long the 3x leveraged S&P 500, and short the pair (80% VXX, 20% XIV). I'll display his graphic once more to show readers how attractive this strategy appears (go to where the x-axis figure lines up with about 3, and take the vertical distance between the blue VFINX line and the corresponding curve).

The fact is that while such a pairs trade looks amazing, it would get clobbered in a down market. Add in a situation with a scenario where there is some sustained backwardation (perhaps a couple months) on front end futures, and the suggested pairs trade is in some serious hurt.

Perhaps an intelligently selected combo of VXX and XIV is a more stable approach than leveraged S&P exposure than meets the eye when examining this graph.

On Rebalancing

While related in some important ways, my analysis on the VXX/XIV pair was actually quite different to that of my peer. This is because Dane and I used starkly different rebalancing schema. My original belief (wrongly held) was that an unrebalanced blend of XIV and VXX would have resulted in a poor return structure, and so that was the analysis I conducted and reported on (The Title of the Piece: "You Learn More From Being Wrong!", referred to myself rather than to the reader whose comment I addressed).

Dane on the other hand considers daily rebalancing. These two analyses are therefore quite different to each other.

To show how different these analyses actually are, consider that my proposed portfolio amounts to a straddle on the vol complex. Now, anyone with experience with holding straddles knows that you need a certain amount of momentum for a long straddle to pay off. Daily rebalancing on any straddle position is likely to alter the return profile considerably, even if we do not consider the substantial costs of doing so.

In the analysis that I conducted, and to which Dane responded, I demonstrated that this unbalanced straddle, by now quite profitable, had also grown increasingly perilous as the "net delta" was now strongly out of whack. Indeed, we get a wonderful taste of this when viewing Mr. Van Domelen's graphic: the lowest volatility pairing most certainly does occur with the 50/50 blend, for reasons which he discusses rather effectively.

In Conclusion

These topics can get quite nuanced and perhaps esoteric for the casual reader. I am so very glad to have the added perspective of my peer on this discussion, and I hope he responds to this piece with more work that can benefit a shared readership of traders who care about these issues.

We all need to be careful about path dependency, especially when leverage gets involved, when analyzing the efficacy of a particular strategy.

Rebalancing is by no means a silver bullet, and different policies can alter the risk/return structure of a strategy quite dramatically.

Lastly, I am so thankful for a forum of readers and collaborators on venues such as Seeking Alpha that allows for this kind of ongoing communal dialogue. We are blessed to have a place to meet up and discuss, disagree, and spur further work.

