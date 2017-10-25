What Would You Do With $1 Billion? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

If you’re here on Seeking Alpha trying to increase your knowledge about investing, congratulations: You’ve demonstrated an inclination to undertake the challenge of wealth, which requires intellect and character. As a reward for your efforts, we’ll try to cast light on a very opposite approach, as reflected by a press release that reached my inbox, entitled “Islands, Bodyguards, and Mansions – How Would You Spend $1 Billion.”

The title certainly piqued my curiosity, though perhaps not as intended. As a veteran journalist, I was wondering who was sending me this survey of 1,000 Americans asked “to answer honestly what they would do if they were to win $1 billion.” Usually, the sender of such surveys is listed clearly in the title, lead sentence – in fact, in multiple ways. But not so here: The engaging press release and survey highlights were all spelled out in detail before I got to the very last line, which stated: “For more big wins, head to NJOnlineCasinos and start thinking about what you’d do with $1 billion.” Another sign of the times – New Jersey state finances are such that they need to work hard at promoting this source of revenue. But let’s take a look at this survey’s findings, and see what respondents would do with the loot. I’ll offer my own thought as to how to “score” your own response.

The first priority of the largest number of respondents – 89% - was to give money to their family; the next largest cohort – 49% - would pay down debt. (Hopefully, the winnings, after taxes, would be sufficient for that purpose). 37% would give money to a friend; 28% would put from $100 to $500 million into savings; 28% would buy a mansion (8% would immediately change their residence). Moving down the list, a still significant 20% would spend $500,000 to $1 million on “unnecessary purchases” while 19% would give between $50,000 and $500,000 to charity (11% say they wouldn’t donate any money to charity at all); 15% would put money in a “safe” investment. Oddly, a mansion wasn’t good enough for 14% of respondents, who said they’d buy an island.

Though the point of this survey was supposedly for people “to answer honestly what they would do if they were to win $1 billion,” I believe I detected self-deception in that 39% say they thought the money wouldn’t change them. I doubt that 14% of the population actively think about buying an island, though we can only hope that 49% are actively working on reducing debt.

And that brings me to my “scoring” procedure. No, I’m not going to rank the above choices – people must make their own choices. My only point is that you score high in your choices if what you’d do with $1 billion matches (more or less) what you’re doing right now. In other words, why wait to win the lottery in order to start enjoying the kind of life you want to live. (Sure, with $1 billion, you don’t need your job, but you can still deploy your skills and your energy even as a billionaire.)

The truth is that lottery winners are more likely than the average American to go bankrupt. And despite the touching thoughts about giving money to friends and family, the “lucky” winners not uncommonly collect family feuds and conflicts with friends along the way.

Let’s exit the world of fantasy and get back to investing. Unfortunately, not a few investors take lottery-like approaches to portfolio decisions. Sure, some stocks, properties, oil wells and gold mines hit it big, but you can’t expect to be the lucky winner, so you need to take a risk-aware, measured approach to building wealth. Moreover, if you haven’t mastered the discipline of working hard and saving for your future, you would be unlikely to keep your wealth even if you did hit a financial windfall.

So now that we’ve gotten a glimpse of the wishful thinking of survey respondents about a billion-dollar jackpot, here’s a question for readers: If you had a choice between one of these two items only, which would you choose: That your children or loved ones get the winning Powerball ticket with a billion-dollar jackpot, or that they got a serious and thorough grounding in principles of financially responsible money management? I’ll cast my vote in the comments as well.

