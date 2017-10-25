Orphan Disease IPO, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals:  Initiating Coverage With Buy Rating And $34 Price Target (40% Upside)

Boston-based Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM) launched its IPO recently on NASDAQ at $17/share. We present our analysis of the company. We are initiating coverage on its common stock with a Buy rating and price target=$34.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals is addressing orphan obesity disorders

Melanocyte-stimulating hormone, MSH plays an important pivotal role in the regulation of satiety by transmitting the anorexic effect of leptin through the melanocortin-4 receptor. Pro-opiomelanocortin, POMC deficiency is an obesity syndrome due to a mutation in the gene encoding POMC which affects the production of MSH. The affected people eat a lot (hyperphagia) and are morbidly obese with BMI above 45.

Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, MC4R agonist is being developed by Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in obesity due to POMC mutation. It has the potential to restore lost activity in the MC4 pathway by bypassing the defects upstream of MC4R and activating the MC4 pathway below these defects. First generation MC4R agonists had side effects like the elevation of blood pressure and limited efficacy. Setmelanotide does not affect these limitations and has already shown its efficacy and safety in early-stage clinical trials (source: prospectus). It is being developed in 6 orphan obesity disorders(see figure below): POMC deficiency obesity, leptin receptor (LepR) deficiency obesity, Bardet-Biedl syndrome, Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders.

(R&D Pipeline)

A small phase 2 trial in POMC deficiency obesity was successful. The results of this trial were published in the prestigious medical journal New England Journal of Medicine. This article is available open-source and readers can access it here for full details. We suggest reading the full article since the full promise of Setmelanotide in this disorder can only be realized by fully reading this article.

This phase 2 trial was open-label and enrolled 2 patients (this is a very rare disorder). Patient 1 had BMI of 49.8 and patient 2 had BMI of 54.1. Both patients had been considered for bariatric surgery. It is important to remember that even bariatric surgery is not without its risk in morbidly obese patients and there is a higher risk of complications. Setmelanotide treatment (subcutaneous daily) resulted in significant weight loss by causing decreased hunger. Patients self-injected the medication. Average weight loss was 1.7-2 kg/ week in first 13 weeks of treatment. Patient 1 lost 51 kg after 42 weeks of treatment (33% of her body weight). Patient 2 was treated for only 12 weeks and lost 20.5 kg. There was no adverse effect on blood pressure during the study and in fact, the blood pressure improved after weight loss. There was some skin darkening (which is expected due to the effect of MSH) but it was not concerning. Read another article on this study (note - link goes to a subscription paywall).

(Pretherapy weight and changes in weight and hunger scores during therapy source)

A successful phase 2 clinical trial was earlier done in LepR deficiency obesity in which experiencing significant weight loss and substantial reductions in hunger was seen in 3 patients. FDA has assigned Setmelanotide breakthrough therapy designation for the treatment of obesity associated with genetic defects upstream of the MC4 receptor in the leptin-melanocortin pathway.

Setmelanotide is currently in Phase 3 trials for POMC deficiency obesity and for LepR deficiency obesity. Preliminary proof-of-concept has been shown in Bardet-Biedl syndrome. Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trials for Alström syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders have been started and preliminary results from these trials are expected in the first half of 2018.

Patient enrollment in POMC deficiency obesity phase 3 clinical trial is expected to finish by the end of 2017. Data is expected in the first half of 2019. Patient enrollment in LepR deficiency obesity phase 3 clinical trial is expected to start later in 2017 and finish in 2018 (data likely in 2019). Phase 2 data in Bardet-Biedl syndrome is expected in Q4, 2017.

(Target market for Setmelanotide)

The EU target population is expected to be at least as large as the US.

Rhythm is a company with a stellar leadership

One of this company's highlights is the stellar record of the management. CEO, Keith M. Gottesdiener, MD worked in several leadership positions at Merck Research (MRK) including Late-Stage Therapeutic Group Leader and oversaw the development of Merck’s infectious diseases and vaccine products. He was a faculty member at Columbia University. Chief Commercial Officer Nithya Desikan worked as VP and Asset Executive at Biogen (BIIB) and earlier at Johnson and Johnson (JNJ). Chief Medical Officer Fred T. Fiedorek, MD served as Senior VP, Head of Cardiovascular and Metabolic Development at Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS). CFO, Hunter Smith worked as the VP and CFO of Celgene's (CELG) Inflammation and Immunology Business Unit.

Rhythm stock has 40% upside potential

Cash reserves are expected as $127M after receiving $109M from the IPO. Operating expenses were $13M for first 6 months of 2017. Early investors in the company include NEA management, Orbimed Advisors, Pfizer Ventures and Third Rock Ventures.

(Financial data, source)

For valuing the common stock, our inputs were average wholesale price, AWP=$120K/year in line with other orphan/rare disease drugs (input was average sales price, ASP of $88.8K/year, 2% annual increase, 74% of AWP per Pharmagellan guide, target markets in the US+EU using upper end of the range shown by the company above (EU market=U.S.), 80% peak market penetration 6 years after launch and 65% probability of reaching the market. Our peak risk-adjusted U.S.+E.U. revenue estimate across all indications is $456M, 2025 (65% probability). Using risk-adjusted NPV method (20% cost of capital) and diluted stock count, our first price target for the common stock is $34 (1-year time frame).

We are initiating coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals common stock with a Buy rating and $34 price target (40% upside potential), high conviction idea.

The stock popped to $30 on the IPO day and has pulled back to a good entry point. There is no sell-side analyst coverage on the company yet. Prominent institutional investors in the company's stock include NEA Associates, Orbimed Advisors, Pfizer, etc. There has also been a significant insider and institutional buying after the IPO.

Risks in this investment: Investing in emerging biotechnology companies can be risky and stock prices can be volatile. The above-mentioned trials may not be successful. Unexpected side effects may be seen. The efficacy in phase 2 and 3 trials may not be as good as earlier-stage trials. Our revenue estimates may not be achieved and other competing therapies may come to the market.

