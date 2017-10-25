BioMarin: No Short-Term Catalysts, Slowing Revenue Growth

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) is working to develop therapies for Hemophilia A patients and other rare and ultra rare diseases. The company has a mature product portfolio with 6 approved products and a relatively solid product pipeline. However, the company’s revenue stream shows signs of stagnation even as it waits for a PDUFA on February 28, 2018 for its pegvaliase product for phenylketonuria or PKU. The stock’s performance in the market has been equally wobbly, casting a shadow of doubt over its investment potential at current valuation.

The company recently reported its second quarter results where it announced its revenue for the period at $317.4 million, up 6 percent on year over year basis. The company has six products in its portfolio of which three are the star earners. However, the latest quarter results showed some worrying signals for Vimizim, its top performer. The drug showed 3 percent decline on year over year basis, a steep downfall from the first quarter when it showed 45 percent year over year growth. The second quarter had been a slow period for the company as all its products showed lower growth rate, compared to growth rate achieved in the previous quarter. However, despite slowing revenue growth, the company managed to increase its Non-GAAP income for the quarter to $26.6 million, up from $17 million it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The lethargic rate of growth underscored the importance of boosting the drug pipeline for the company. It has a pretty strong pipeline ahead and with a couple of late stage drug candidates, BioMarin can potentially make up for the decelerating pace of its revenue stream. One of its leading drug contenders BMN270 recently reported positive mid stage study results. Its open label Phase ½ study in severe Hemophilia A showed encouraging results, making way for the company to move into Phase 3 clinical trial. While the drug is still a long way from reaching commercial stage, it offers a lucrative potential ahead, despite competition from existing and upcoming therapies. It is estimated that the disease strikes 1 in 5,000 live births and there are over 20,000 Hemophilia A patients in the United States alone. The company’s interim data from the dose escalation arm of a Phase 1/2 trial for BMN 250, an investigational enzyme replacement therapy, was also largely positive, giving another boost to the future prospects of the company.

However, the major boost for the company is likely to come from its drug candidate pegvaliase, about which the company reported that currently the FDA is not looking to hold an advisory committee meeting to discuss its Biologics License Application. The agency also said that the process is going as per the expected timeline. BioMarin is expected to hear from the FDA in February next year. Pegvaliase is being developed as a potential treatment for adults with inadequately controlled blood Phe levels. It is believed that there are currently 50,000 diagnosed patients in the developed markets. The FDA decision is likely to be a major catalyst for the company and its stock, as the positive response will allow the company to have an additional source of revenue.

Apart from its drug candidates, in the coming quarters, it would be interesting to see the performance of its recently approved Batten disease drug Brineura. The drug was approved by the FDA earlier this year and was commercially launched in June. For the second quarter, the company registered $0.3 million in revenue for the newly introduced drug. In the coming quarters, it is expected to show better traction. However, the drug with its more than $700,000 price tag for annual treatment is one of the most expensive treatments around. The hefty price is likely to be an impediment, even if a portion of this price tag is expected to be borne by the insurers. The drug could potentially generate $15mn in sales from the total 20 new cases per year in the US.

BioMarin stock showed strong choppy pattern this year. Despite a seemingly healthy range of $78.42 and $95.71 for its 52 weeks low and high, the stock is currently only 2 percent up on 12 months basis. The constant fluctuation in the price makes this stock more suitable for speculation or momentum trading than for long term investment. The company’s rather shaky prospects on the operational fronts further support this thesis. The stock is also trading close to its 52 weeks high, increasing the chances of a pullback. Overall, at current juncture, it is advisable to wait for a couple of positive signals from the company, which may lead to clearer picture of the company’s future. The upcoming FDA decision in February is one such catalyst. With these stats in mind, the stock does not present a good investment picture at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.