Perfect Storm - Oil Prices Will Rise

It's a bit of a cliche, but as we explain below, the ingredients are all falling into place now.

We explain the five things we see that put the oil market in the middle of the "perfect storm."

Note: This article was first published to HFI Research subscribers on Sept. 17, 2017. For readers who find this article insightful, we publish a weekly flagship report that encompasses write-ups like this. If you are interested, you can sign up here.

"Perfect storm" is a terrible way to start a title. It sounds cliche, unoriginal, and attention grabbing, but that's exactly what we believe will happen - the perfect storm is coming.

The foundation for why we believe oil prices will rise higher are based on the following theories:

Overconfidence in the U.S. shale industry, which leads to capital expenditures being diverted from supplies that would have guaranteed more stable long-term supplies to short-cycle supplies; Lack of capital investments in global oil supplies, resulting in faster decline rates; Years of low oil prices fueled demand spikes that will be inelastic to oil price rises in the future; The fall in the U.S. dollar is a natural boost to global demand; and High storage leading to complacency on geopolitical risks boiling in the Middle East.

The fifth item above is just a matter of time. With relatively low global supply disruptions in the oil markets today, it can almost be forgotten that there are conflicts in the Middle East, but that's exactly what we are seeing. The premise for oil prices to move higher is not contingent on war, nor does it require there to be war. But a close study of the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East causes us to arrive at a different conclusion.

In this article, you will see a step-by-step walk-through of how we are envisioning the world's response, and how the U.S. shale landscape will play out.

U.S. Shale: The Shine Is Fading

Central to the "lower for longer" thesis is the ability for U.S. shale producers to push the global oil markets back into oversupply the moment oil prices rise. The consensus represented by big Wall Street banks says that at $60/bbl or $70/bbl, U.S. shale can grow - and not just a few 100k b/d either, but 1 million b/d year over year. As the story goes, if demand grows at 1.2 million b/d, that doesn't leave much room for other producers to grow. As such, oil prices will remain range-bound.

On paper, this theory sounds attractive. "Lower for longer" - it allows the strongest shale producers to raise external capital, which then translates into fat investment banking fees. It's a win-win, right? Wall Street banks get paid their underwriting fees, and U.S. shale producers get to drill.

Not so fast. Does U.S. shale have the potential to throw the world back into oversupply?

The shine on the U.S. shale industry began to change at the start of 2017. Even as oil prices remained resilient, U.S. shale producers saw their equity prices decline by more than a quarter. External financing essentially ground to a halt, with a dismal $6 billion raised this year. Why would you raise equity when your stock price has halved, right?

Then came the EIA 914 monthly surveyed production reports. People started to ask questions, like "where's the shale growth?"

Some supporters of the "lower for longer" thesis will say, "Well, oil prices dropped, so that's why production disappointed." But those who have used that excuse as a reason are disregarding the fact that for the first six months of 2017, WTI averaged $50/bbl - smack in the middle of where the "shale band" is supposed to be.

There's a saying that bad things happen in threes. Well, EIA's latest STEO said that U.S. crude production should be 9.24 million b/d in July and 9.2 million b/d in August. That's greatly understating where the weekly productions are, and puts U.S. oil production as essentially flat for the last eight months - a fact that will soon be impossible to refute by the "lower for longer" crowd.

The third bad thing to happen to the U.S. shale story will be the dismal well performances in Eagle Ford. We wrote in our flagship report, "Shattering The Consensus View On U.S. Shale," that the premise that Eagle Ford production will grow rapidly will prove to be where the "lower for longer" crowd downfall stems from.

When thinking about the U.S. shale industry, there's one important insight to remember: In order to grow, you need to drill and complete more wells than you did before. Unlike conventional production, where the decline rate is low and one location can be upgraded to produce more oil, U.S. shale is like an assembly line. More and more wells need to get completed and drilled every year just to grow, and that's where the logical issue lies.

For the Eagle Ford to complete and drill more wells, it will compete against the Permian for workers. Think about it for a second: Why would service crews go to Eagle Ford when the Permian pays more? How does Eagle Ford then attract the attention needed to get the workers to come? It's all about the Benjamins, and that will inherently push the shale "breakeven" higher.

On Friday, we read an interesting report by Rystad Energy. The report noted that the EIA's recent downward revision for U.S. oil production was in line with its original estimate. We checked their May oil market report and saw that that was flat-out false.

Here was Rystad's supply estimate, assuming a $62/bbl average oil price in 2018:

The assumption was embedded in the article, and the consultant firm goes on to predict that well completions will rise from ~660 currently to 900 wells per month by October 2017 and that the average well completed will reach 950 per month in 2018. It is predicting U.S. oil production to average 10.4 million b/d, which would be 1.1 million b/d higher than the latest EIA 2017 oil production forecast.

There are a few fact checks that needs to be done before we proceed. To reach Rystad's figures, the Permian will need to complete 6,000 wells in 2018 accounting for 70% of its production growth. Eagle Ford would need to complete 4,000 wells in 2018.

In July 2017, Permian completed 350 wells, and since May it rose from 300 completions to 350 completions. If the ability to increase well completion was there, we should have seen it in the first seven months of 2017, but all we have seen from the Permian is well completion levels back to June 2015 levels (right after the firing of servicing workers started). The Permian has not averaged 500 well completions since December 2014.

In July 2017, Eagle Ford completed 145 wells. This number rose from 136 wells in May and 120 wells in January. The last time Eagle Ford completed anywhere close to 4,000 wells was in 2014. Since then, Eagle Ford's highest monthly completion was 246 wells in August 2015. What happened even when well completions rose? Eagle Ford's oil production fell.

To reach 900 wells by October, that implies one of the U.S. shale basins will be able to grow by 240 -- an increase of 36% in completion activity. Spoiler alert: It's not happening within two weeks.

One can make the argument that the Permian ramps production aggressively in 2018 by increasing well completions to 6,000 wells. But it's hard to make the argument that Eagle Ford will see completion levels that rival those from 2014, especially with the amount of activity pickup needed in the Permian to reach 6,000 wells per year, or 500 per month from 350 today.

What should you take away from all of this? We believe that Rystad's estimate looks incredibly overaggressive. The shine on U.S. shale will fade, and that's going to be the first domino to fall.

Rodney Dangerfield Barrels: "I Get No Respect"

Rodney Dangerfield was famous for his catchphrase, "I get no respect." That's how we would categorize the ex-OPEC, U.S., Canada, and FSU (former Soviet Union) oil production. These "barrels" account for ~35 million b/d of global oil ,production or close to 36% of the global oil supplies. These producers have seen three years of low oil prices, and capex has directly impacted these neglected producers. Some of the constituents include China, Norway, Brazil, and Mexico, to name just a few. But what's more disturbing is that no one is paying attention to the lower production figures that are coming in year over year.

For example, Norway's August oil production came out to be 1.548 million b/d. This was 1.4% lower than the year before and 1.6% under the estimate. Mexico is guiding for 1.989 million b/d of production in 2018, while the consensus has 2.15 million b/d. China's latest oil production figure is 3.77 million b/d, the lowest since March 2009. Brazil's oil production was 2.6 million b/d, when it was supposed to rise to 2.8 million b/d by August.

Those are just some of the latest examples of data points getting completely ignored by the crowd. A few 100k b/d here and a few 100k b/d there won't make a big difference, right? Wrong.

That's exactly where the issue is. Non-OPEC supply won't move a few million b/d, but it would be 10k b/d here or 100k b/d there. And suddenly, we realize that the total deficit rises to 500k b/d, and maybe even higher. While the consensus fidgets with 600k b/d or 1 million b/d shale production growth, the real story is in the decline of some of these conventional fields that have been heavily neglected over the last three years. Nothing in the near future will change the trajectory of their decline.

USD Decline: A Natural Boost to Oil Demand

One area of topic that's not often discussed is global oil demand growth in relation to the U.S. dollar. Remember, oil prices are priced in USD, so if China wants to buy more oil, it is exchanging yuan for dollars when it buys.

Here's a simple illustration of what happened since the start of the year:

Yuan on Jan. 1 -- 6.94 to 1 USD

Yuan on Sept. 15 -- 6.55 to 1 USD

Brent on Jan. 3 -- $55.55/bbl

Brent on Sept. 15 -- $55.30/bbl

In yuan terms, Brent was ~385.5 yuan per barrel on Jan. 1. Today? It's 362 yuan per barrel. Despite oil prices pretty being much unchanged, in yuan terms, oil prices decreased by 6.1%. That means to just go back to where it was in January, Brent would need to rise to $58.86/bbl -- an increase of 6.43%.

This is often neglected in the analysis of oil markets because there's the view that oil demand growth is hard to forecast, so analysts should focus on supplies. But if one neglects the impact of where USD is headed, it's very easy to miss this USD tailwind boost.

A.G. Bisset was the first external research firm to call for the decline in the USD this year. It noted that the dollar moves in a 15-year boom-/bust-like cycle, and the implications on global investments are significant. This dollar decline thesis is already playing out, and we expect the dollar to decline further in the months ahead.

If history is any guide, the USD will likely fall to low 80s by next year, or a decline of 12.7%. Thinking in yuan terms again, that implies the yuan will trade to 5.72. While the Chinese government will likely step in by that point to combat the strengthening yuan, let's just use the yuan for this thought experiment. If the yuan reaches 5.72, and Brent is trading at $55.30/bbl still, the per-barrel price in yuan would be 316. That's a decrease of 12.7% from 362 yuan per barrel today, and the equivalent Brent price would have to be $63.29/bbl.

Using just the USD theory alone, we know oil prices won't remain below $60/bbl. That's because oil demand growth would be so high that prices will eventually have to rise. This is important to note because the IEA recently said that Q2 2017 oil demand growth reached 2.3 million b/d! Yes, that's a "2" at the beginning of that number.

To make the case even stronger, even in the face of potentially higher oil prices, the fall in the dollar will provide a natural tailwind to emerging countries like China and India. As their currencies strengthen, the value to buy an additional barrel increases. As a result, oil demand growth won't be severely impacted.

If A.G. Bisset does turn out to be right on the dollar's 15-year cycle, the USD could plausibly reach the 60s.

At 65, that would equate to a decline of 29%. This means that oil prices would have to rise 41% just to equate the fall in the dollar for emerging economies. This would put Brent at $78/bbl.

Simply said, an economic understanding of currencies illustrates that the U.S. shale band theory won't happen. That's because global oil demand growth will be so high thanks to the decline in the dollar that demand will eventually outstrip whatever growth U.S. shale throws at the world.

Geopolitics: It's Like Toilet Paper -- You Don't Realize How Much You Need It Until You Need It

When our team has our weekly conference call, we often like to joke that oil is like toilet paper in that you don't realize how much you need it until you need it. The same can be said of geopolitics. The issue isn't pertinent until it becomes an issue, and global oil supplies get disrupted. The sad truth is that oil supplies aren't safe. In a recent article that we thought was interesting, we read that the Strait of Hormuz carries close to ~19 million barrels of oil liquids per day. That's almost 20% of the world supply coming through this narrow geographical region.

To give you an idea, the Strait of Hormuz at its narrowest is only 54 kilometers, or 33.6 miles, apart. It's located in between two countries that have had decades long religious differences, and one of the parties, Saudi Arabia, just appointed the youngest crown prince in history.

Iran is also under immense scrutiny from the U.S. for potential violations of the Nuclear Accord of 2015, which could see more pressure return on the geopolitical front. The oil markets, however, seem complacent on this. Why? Because we have ample amounts of storage (i.e., toilet paper).

Geopolitical analysis is difficult because it's complicated. Anything that has the word "politics" in it is complicated, but there's nothing complicated about the fragility of oil supplies here. Any unexpected shock to global oil supplies in an era of low oil inventory won't be fun. The market, while for the time being is content on storage, is already seeing the forward demand basis reach the five-year average. How much longer will the market remain complacent over potential supply disruption issues?

And then there's the issue with Venezuela, where it produced 1.88 million b/d in August. What happens if more disruptions come to this already battered country? Simply said, there's no shortage of potential geopolitical issues.

Final Thoughts

What we're observing in the oil market today is the perfect storm forming. Oil prices, while for the time being are complacent to the tilt, will inevitably rise. This is due to a combination of lower-than-expected U.S. shale production growth and faster decline rates in non-OPEC supply, or a lower USD and geopolitical catalysts. Oil prices will be shaken out of the slumber that they've been in for the last 18 months and into a new multiyear uptrend.

The final straw, we believe, is this chart published by the WSJ illustrating where investment banks expect oil prices to be in 2018. What can possibly go wrong here?

