British Pound: Even Rising Rates May Not Prevent Further Weakness

I take a bearish view on the GBP/USD, and expect a level of 1.25-1.30 by the end of this year.

Last month, I made the prediction that the British pound could be about to see a significant fall.

The reason for my prediction was that with rising inflation and concurrently low consumer spending, demand for the pound would weaken and therefore depreciate.

Accordingly, we have seen a drop in the GBP/USD from a level of 1.36 to 1.3121 at the time of writing:

Very recently, New York mayor Michael Bloomberg cited Brexit as being "the stupidest thing any country has ever done". This sentiment, coupled with CEO Lloyd Blankfein's assertion that he will be "spending much more time in Frankfurt", clearly do not inspire confidence in the British economy nor for the future of London as a world financial trading hub.

The EU has also affirmed that the UK would be looking at a free trade deal similar to the EU-Canada model if a deal were to go ahead. However, the concept of "a deal" is somewhat of a moot point at this stage. Companies are already prepared to execute on contingency plans to geographically diversify part of their business outside of the United Kingdom to avoid the risk of a no deal. By the time a deal has been agreed, much of the damage would have already been done.

Apart from the negative sentiment on the implications of Brexit, rising inflation in the UK could potentially become an issue going forward. In this regard, the Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates next month for the first time in over ten years. All else being equal, this would be a positive for the pound as investors will get a higher rate on the currency while the move would also keep inflation in check.

However, this has the significant potential of backfiring if already weak consumer growth dwindles even further as a result of the move. A majority of economists polled believe that the move will do little to curb inflation while posing a significant threat to growth - we could even see a repeat of the ECB experience in 2011 - where rates were increased prematurely and then cut into negative territory to stimulate economic growth.

Therefore, regardless of whether a rate hike occurs or not, there is still significant uncertainty as to what the eventual effects of such a move would be. Clearly, a combination of lower consumer spending and higher inflation is not good, as it simply indicates that price rises have been prevalent as a result of the weak pound, and do not reflect real demand.

I continue to take a bearish view on the pound. The economic landscape does not look good for the United Kingdom at this point in time, and I wouldn't be surprised if we saw a fall in the GBP/USD down to the 1.25 - 1.30 level by the end of this year.

