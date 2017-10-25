Starting A Dividend Growth Portfolio For A Child

Starting a dividend growth portfolio for your children could be one of the single most financially sound decisions you could make for a youngster in their lifetime. I started investing at the age of 23, with no real experience or parents to get advice from, as such, I was forced to learn on the run, which turned out well for me, but getting started at a young age would have been nice. Therefore, I wanted to walk you through a couple of stocks I purchased for my 2 year old daughter and give you a brief explanation on why I chose a particular stock. This article may also be helpful for a young investor just looking to get started themselves.

Getting Started

Opening an account for your child at a young age will not only help teach a young child (once they are old enough to understand) some basics about being financially responsible. Getting started does not involve a large sum of money to be contributed right away, instead, one could choose to make small contributions over time, either way, one will be able to experience the true power of compounding dividends. Making smart investments in well managed companies with strong dividend growth track records will go a long way for not only this portfolio, but any portfolio. I like to think of myself as a long-term investor, not looking to make trades of companies purchased for years after purchase, if ever, as I am looking to set myself up for financially freedom once I choose to retire. The power of compounding dividends can go a long way ensuring financial freedom in your own account, and will also teach your children valuable lessons as they get started. For example, if you buy a share of Coca-Cola today, you will get paid a dividend yield of 3.2% compared to over 40%, which is the annual yield for Warren Buffet, who first purchased the shares in 1989. Making the decision to begin putting your money to work in stocks could be one of the single most important financial decisions you make over the course of your life. Again, the amount you begin with is not important, but the fact that you do begin is important. I began investing myself with only $2K, as I described in my “How To Build Your Dividend Growth Portfolio” article last month. Since I started with just $2K, I figured this would be a good amount to start my child off with, and then make contributions as I see fit.

I believe a key component of building a young child or teen’s interest in stocks is selecting companies they can relate to. Whether I believe a company like Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) is selling at a quality price or not, does not matter when it comes to my child’s portfolio because manufacturing washers and dryers probably would not excite them very much. However, the Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Apple’s (AAPL) of the world they can relate to. Now obviously, some of the new aged “Millennial Type” stocks do not pay dividends, so I probably would only include one of those within the portfolio. Being that the portfolio is for your kid(S), you are able to make more risky investments, with lower yields that have the opportunity to grow at a strong rate for years to come. This strategy would not be one a retired investor would take, as they rely on their dividend income much of the time and a 1%-2% yield would not be too attractive, especially if the stock is volatile. In the portfolio I am creating, I am going to select five stocks with atleast a 1% annual dividend, with strong double-digit dividend growth, and EPS growth greater than 10% over the last five years.

If the picture below is not enough for you to get started, as I am sure the dad’s out there can relate to this, then hopefully this article will do the job. Let’s take a look at the stocks in this portfolio.

Little Ticket Portfolio

As mentioned above, I will be looking for quality companies with a strong track record of EPS growth and dividend growth, and also companies that kids/teens can associate with growing up.

Before we dive into potential stocks to build our portfolio around, I want to take the time to briefly discuss the importance of diversification. When I mentioned above that we will look to have five stocks to start the portfolio, an investor should look to ensure the portfolio is properly diversified amongst various industries. If 75% of my portfolio was invested in Financials, I would have taken a HUGE hit during the recent financial crisis in 2008/2009. For example, below is a breakdown by sector for stocks on the Dividend Aristocrat list:

Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As you can see, if this were a portfolio, there is a good mix of industries, which helps lower investor risk. What the chart above also portrays is that there are numerous high quality companies that exist in every industry for an investor to choose from.

Here are the stocks I chose to start with for the Little Ticket DGI Portfolio. The stocks are not listed in any particular order.

Symbol Company Sector Current Yield (DIS) The Walt Disney Co Media & Entertainment 1.58% (AAPL) Apple Inc. Consumer Goods 1.61% (SBUX) Starbucks Corporation Consumer Discretionary 1.81% (NKE) Nike Inc. Footwear & Apparel 1.35% (GOOGL) Alphabet Inc. Technology N/A

The Walt Disney Company

The first company I thought of when starting this portfolio was Disney (DIS). This stock will both provide positive returns going forward, which will give your child a positive investing experience, and your child can relate to the products. Children of all ages are familiar with Disney's characters and parks, but they might not realize their large footprint in the studio and entertainment sector. Movie franchises such as Lucasfilm, which has a new Star Wars movie set to release in less than two months, Marvel with their Avengers movie series, Pixar with the likes of Toy Story, Cars, and Finding Nemo, are all movies studios owned by Disney. Disney is in the works of re-making their long time animation hits, such as Dumbo, Aladdin, Lion King, and so on, into real life movies, which will be big hits for both adults and kids. This extensive group of content-producing businesses gives Disney much of its long-term value and popular entertainment franchises are only likely to grow in the years to come. ESPN has be the thorn in the side of DIS for a couple of years now, but the company has a strategy in place to go direct to the consumer through streaming, which it hopes will offset mounting losses in the ESPN related sector. The stock currently trades at a P/E of 17.2x, which is in line with its five year average of 17.6x. In terms of Free Cash Flow, the stock currently trades at 17.5x P/FCF compared to a five year average of 20.4x. The current trading level seems to be a pretty good entry point, especially given that the company appears to be putting together a solid strategy going forward to benefit from the growing streaming industry. With an annual dividend of 1.58% and a payout ratio below 30%, DIS management has plenty of room to continue to grow this dividend for years to come.

Source: theodysseyonline.com

Apple Inc.

Apple is a solid selection for the Little Ticket DGI portfolio as it seems like every kid today is born holding an iPhone. Apple is not only the most valuable company in the world, but they have one of the most noticeable brands known today, especially by young kids and millennials. AAPL has been in the news a lot recently, or always, regarding low sales for their recently released iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. However, based on the various reports I have seen, as I alluded to in my prior article, it does not seem like iPhone 8 sales are doing all that bad. With realistic expectations, the phone was not expected to blow away analysts with unit sales, however, I see the phone as more of a hedge by the company to provide a phone for those unwilling to pay over $1,000. The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are a good solution for those unwell to pay the $1K price, and still want the best phone possible at traditional iPhone price point. Now if iPhone X sales slump in the opening weekend, then I would have more cause for concern. AAPL currently pays a dividend yielding 1.61% and has a payout ratio of only 29%. The company has over $250 billion in cash/short-term investments, primarily held overseas, in which they could use to increase dividends as well through tax reform that would allow a tax holiday for the company to bring the cash back onshore. This is an amazing company that will continue to be a leader in innovation, continue to grow both earnings and dividends for years to come, and is led by a top notch management team.

Source: Apple.com

Starbucks Corporation

I visit Starbucks (SBUX) at least once per week and the amount of kids I see nowadays has increased tremendously. Each kid has a big Frappuccino of some sort with whipped cream. During the summer months is when SBUX is full of kids all throughout the day because school is out. As such, I figured this would be a great company a child could relate to as they buy there Oreo Frappuccino. Year to date SBUX has underperformed the S%P 500 by about 13%. The stock currently trades at $54.27, yielding a dividend of 1.81%. Though the yield may not be super enticing at the moment, but like we suggested, being that this portfolio is being constructed for the long term, the growth potential of both the stock and the annual dividend is what has me so intrigued. Anytime a stock can offer stock price growth as well as dividend growth, that is when a company deserves a position in a DGI portfolio. In the case of Starbucks, based on trailing twelve months, the Company currently has a payout ratio of just 48.5%. This presents an enormous opportunity to grow the dividend, as just 48.5% of earnings is being paid in dividends. The payout ratio in 2015 and 2016 was 35% and 42%, respectively. As you can see, the Company has continued to grow the dividend and remains focused on doing so. Starbucks dividend growth history is a good barometer for what to expect going forward. SBUX has grown their dividend an average of 24% per year over the last three years. As discussed in my recent piece relating to SBUX, I alluded to the growth opportunities in front of the company, which include growth in China, Reserve Rosteries beginning to open, and the growing popularity of food options. With earnings expected to grow 15-20% in 2018, and management looking for the payout ratio to be above 50% in the near term, I will be looking for SBUX to grow dividends at 15+% per year in the near term.

Source: Starbucks.com

Nike Inc.

Nike has and will continue to be a staple in the footwear and apparel sector for years to come. More and more kids these days have turned to athletic wear as people tend to dree more casual than years prior. I felt that this would be an easy company a child could relate to, especially if they are involved in sports growing up. Not only is the company easy to relate to, but they are an industry leader led by a top quality management team. This however does not mean the company does not have it fair share of issues currently, but I personally feel that is more of a buying opportunity, as the company realigns its strategy, more than anything. As I alluded to in my article around the company’s Q1 earnings report, NKE continues to see strong growth in international markets, especially in China. Nike has also made strides in their direct to consumer sales, such as online sales, which eliminate the middle man and provide opportunities for higher margins going forward. One area that may be overlooked by many investors is Nike’s opportunity to be a quality dividend growth stock. Nike has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years now and is a quality pick within any DGI portfolio. The 16th consecutive raise should come within the next few months, which has seen the dividend payment double over the past five years furthering its case for a DGI. Recent weakness in the stock combined with potential headwinds in the near future, present possible opportunities for those on the outside looking to initiate a long term position. Management is continuing to buy back shares and increase a payout ratio which currently sits at just 31%, offering further room for double digit dividend increases going forward.

Source: Nike.com

Alphabet Inc.

Google (GOOG, GOOGL), as many of you know the company to be, is high growth stock that actually does not pay a dividend. However, due to the enormous growth potential the company has ahead, I felt the need to include at least one high growth, non-paying dividend stock within the portfolio. GOOGL is known by many investors today to receive the majority of their revenue from ads, however, kids connect Google with search (which is ad revenue), but mainly YouTube. There was a report that came out earlier this year that stated “kids under the age of eight spend 65% of their online time on YouTube.” I found this stat to be astonishing, but the more I thought about it the more I believed it. More and more kids today, especially young kids, their parents had them an iPad while out at dinner to keep them entertained, and they go straight to YouTube. What better stock to relate to your young child than a company that owns YouTube? Now of course, YouTube is only a piece of the pie for this technology behemoth, as they are also one of the leaders in driver less technology through their company Waymo. GOOGL just this week made a $1 billion investment in Lyft as they get closer to bringing their driver less technology to life. Though this stock does not pay a dividend, as most high growth stocks do not, the company has enormous potential for capital gains and is a great stock for young investors, new investors, or just about any investor not retired (though some retired investors may be able to take a little risk in a solid company).

Source: Google.com

Conclusion

In conclusion, I hope you will find this article helpful to get started investing for a child or young/new investor beginning your journey to financial freedom. When getting started, it is important to have a strategy, be patient, and let your money and stocks work for you. I have given you a couple potential dividend stocks we believe would be solid foundations to start a DGI portfolio for a young investor to relate to. Dividend growth investing may not be the most exciting form of investing, but with compounding growth in dividends, time is your friend, and the results can be extremely rewarding in the long haul. If you are able to let the money sit, the dividends will continue to grow over time paying you a higher yield, so invest in your future today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, SBUX, DIS, AAPL, NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.