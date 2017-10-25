Lockheed-Martin: India Tailwinds

Lockheed-Martin is the favorite for this order.

USA and India want closer economic and defense cooperation. India is the largest defense importer in the world. As a starter, Lockheed-Martin is the best candidate for the 2018Q1 200 fighter aircraft tender worth $9B as a minimum.2

Secretary of State Tillerson visit to India

On October 19 when visiting India Secretary of State Tillerson said:

"The proposals the United States has put forward, including for Guardian UAVs, aircraft carrier technologies, the Future Vertical Lift program, and F-18 and F-16 fighter aircraft, are all potential game changers for our commercial and defense cooperation… Even as the United States and India grow our own economic and defense cooperation, we must have an eye to including other nations which share our goals. India and the United States should be in the business of equipping other countries to defend their sovereignty, build greater connectivity, and have a louder voice in a regional architecture that promotes their interests and develops their economies. This is a natural complement to India's "Act East" policy."

In foreign policy India is considered as:

Emerging great power

Perennial enemy of Pakistan

China's long-term challenger

Tighter US-Indian economic and defense cooperation will benefit US defense contractors. India wants armed forces that are able to fight on 2 fronts; with China and Pakistan.

India Defense Imports

Source: Confero, using data from the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute [SIPRI]

India is the largest defense importer in the world. Since 2000 India has bought $43B from various countries. India is developing their own defense industry but most high-tech weapon systems are bought abroad.



The United States is the third supplier after Russia and France. Other countries are Israel, United Kingdom, Spain, South Korea, Canada, Germany, Ukraine and Brazil with a smaller share.



When drilled down to the branch of the Indian armed forces the Air Force is by far the largest buyer. The US only has a small share after Russia and France.

Who is exporting now?



Country Company Amount $1M Russia Oboronprom 10894 France Dassault (OTCPK:DUAVF) 10248 USA Boeing (BA) 8252 Russia UAC 7150 Russia Rostec 3609 France Thales (OTCPK:THLEF) 3600 Israel IAI 2831 UK BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) 2521 EU Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) 2000 USA Lockheed Martin (LMT) 1770 EU MBDA (Airbus, BAE Systems, Leonardo) 1493 Russia United Shipbuilding Corporation 1200 USA General Electric (GE) 900 South Korea Hanwha Group 700 Israel Rafael Advanced Defense Systems 533 South Korea Kangnam Corporation 503 Russia Tactical Missiles Corporation 463 Canada Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF) 300 Germany Daimler-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) 280 Ukraine Ukroboronprom 276 Brazil Embraer (ERJ) 210 Russia Vnesheconombank 141 Israel (India) Bharat Electronics Limited 100 USA Raytheon (RTN) 86

Russia and France hold most of the top positions. Boeing is a surprising third. MBDA is Raytheon's European competitor and is owned by Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo (former Finmeccanica)

Opportunities for Lockheed-Martin

Lockheed-Martin has several opportunities in India.

Global tender single engine fighter in 2018

India needs a lot of new fighter aircraft. A large number of old Russian and British fighter/attack aircraft have to replaced. In addition to this India is more than 250 aircraft short in its inventory.

India strives to develop their own fighter aircraft, but it is unlikely that they will succeed in the short term. Joint-ventures (at least with assembly in India) are preferred after home-grown aircraft. The 2018 tender will involve 200 aircraft with the final order between governments signed in 2021.

The Saab (OTCPK:SAABF) Gripen and Lockheed-Martin F-16 block 70 are the expected candidates for the 200 aircraft tender. Saab AB: Swedish Phoenix Rising shows that the Gripen should not be underestimated.

The speech of Secretary of State Tillerson indicate that Lockheed-Martin is the best candidate for the (minimum) $9B order2, which is a very low estimate when compared with similar orders to other countries. This could be much higher with additional components (spare parts, weapons, training etc).

Source: Lockheed Martin

F-35 Joint Strike Fighter?

India announced that they want out of a joint fighter program with Russia. Coincidently this is a few days after Tellerson's visit. The fighter program was for a 5th generation aircraft. The F-35 is also a 5th generation aircraft. Technology transfer might be a problem for this.

Helicopters

India also has 48 Russian Mi-17 helicopters selected, but not ordered yet. Since Lockheed-Martin bought Sikorsky helicopters, the H60 Black Hawk is an option (although not very likely considering the price difference and large number of Mi-17s already in use).

Boeing and Sikorsky are partnering on the Future Vertical Lift program. India might participate in this program.

Opportunities for Boeing

Boeing (BA) is the most successful US exporter. Boeing has sold P-8 patrol aircraft, C-17 transport aircraft and helicopters (AH64 Apache and CH47 Chinook). There seems to be nothing in the pipeline now.

The Future Vertical Lift program for helicopters is mentioned above.

Opportunities for General Electric

Although relative small, General Electric (GE) could be a surprise. GE turbine engines have been chosen for Indian Navy ships and the HAL Tejas 2, an Indian developed multi-role fighter that will have its first flight in 2019.

When the US-Indian cooperation grows, more Indian-developed ships and aircraft could choose GE turbine engines.

Conclusion

Lockheed-Martin has the best opportunities for the short term. The 200 aircraft tender of 2018Q1 is a good fit for the F-16 block 70 aircraft. India will insist on local assembly as a minimum.

India participating in the F-35 program is another possibility since India's announcement this week to quit the Russian-Indian 5th generation project.

Endnotes

1This overview is composed of all delivered and ordered weapon systems. The value of a lot of orders is not known. In India firm orders are often not very firm or are being used as bargaining chips for other orders or orders are considered renegotiable. The given currencies are exchanged to USD. The chart should be viewed as indications of the distribution among exporting countries.

2The $9B is based on Indian calculations of 200 aircraft of $45M/aircraft.

For comparison the 1th 36 Dassault Rafales order from India cost a whopping $218M per aircraft and includes a "weapons package, all spares and costs for 75% fleet availability and "performance-based logistics support" for five years." The second batch of 36 will cost $131M per aircraft. IAF pitches for 36 more Rafale fighters after it gets the first 36 from France - Times of India

