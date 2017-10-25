Natixis: An Under-Followed Asset Gatherer With 30% Upside

Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFY) is currently undervalued, and its upcoming investor day may be an important catalyst to unlock value. Natixis has transformed successfully its business profile over the past few years towards asset management, but still seems to be valued by the market as a corporate and investment bank. It has good growth prospects in asset management and insurance, and this is a strong base to provide more ambitious financial targets for the next three years, which may lead to a re-rating of its shares.

Company Description

Natixis is the corporate, investment management and financial services arm of Groupe BPCE, the second-largest banking group in France with a market share of about 20%. Groupe BPCE owns 71% of Natixis’ capital, while the rest trades as free-float. The bank aims to be an asset gatherer, having global aspirations and a client-centric business model.

Natixis has a market capitalization of about $25 billion and trades in the U.S. on the over-the-counter market. However, investors should be aware that the stock has much more liquidity in its primary listing, on the Paris Stock Exchange.

It operates under three business units, namely Wholesale Banking, Investment Solutions, and Specialized Financial Services. It serves mainly large corporate, institutional clients and investors, both within the Groupe BPCE and externally.

Natixis has no direct retail banking gearing, but by being part of Groupe BPCE, it benefits from the group’s retail network in France to reach more than 31 million customers. Natixis’ asset management unit has more than €800 billion in assets under management [AuM], being therefore one of the world’s largest, and operates on a multi-affiliated business model. It owns several boutique asset managers, like Loomis or Harris in the U.S., with particular expertise in equities and alternative investments.

Business Overview and Growth

Natixis was heavily exposed to corporate and investment banking [CIB] operations prior to the global financial crisis of 2008-09, but since then has transformed significantly its business profile. It has refocused on its three core businesses and has reduced considerably its balance sheet size and liquidity needs compared to 2008.

Its most recent strategic plan was presented in 2013, with the aim of transforming further its business into capital-light activities, like asset management and insurance. It has rebalanced its capital allocation in favor of its Investment Solutions unit, which has been the major growth driver for the bank. It has divested non-strategic assets and performed some acquisitions in asset management, obtaining very good results and has now a much different business profile than a few years ago.

Natixis current business profile is well diversified, with its Investment Solutions & Insurance segment being the largest one, accounting for around 40% of its revenues. Its CIB segment represents 39% of revenues, Specialized Financial Services has a weight of 15%, while the rest comes from financial investments and other smaller activities like payments.

Geographically, it also has a good diversification across the globe, even though Europe still represents about half of its revenues. Natixis is one of the European banks with higher exposure to the U.S., which generates about 30% of its revenues, being the second-largest market for the bank, while Asia and Latin America have small weights on revenue.

Natixis’ asset management unit has been its major growth driver over the past few years, reflecting the bank’s investment in this business. Natixis has grown both organically and through acquisitions and AuMs have climbed from €629 billion ($742 billion) in 2013, to €832 billion ($982 billion) in 2016. This represents a compounded annual growth rate [CAGR] of 9.8% during this period, a remarkable achievement taking into consideration the rise of passive investing in the past few years. Its asset management unit has now a very significant weight on the group, generating in the past year about 30% of Natixis revenues and 62% of pre-tax profit.

This means that Natixis is currently heavily exposed to asset management, giving it a unique profile among the European banking sector and that its business transformation has been successful. This business overhaul is quite unique within the European banking sector, but it's similar to what Morgan Stanley (MS) has done since the global financial crisis.

Going forward, asset management should continue to be one of Natixis’ major growth engines, but insurance is expected to become more important than in the recent past. This expectation is justified by its recent transaction, in which Natixis bought the remaining 40% of the Natixis Assurance from Macif and Maif, controlling entirely the insurance business within Groupe BPCE. Natixis will now become the sole distributor of insurance products in the retail network and has therefore a lot of potential to increase AuMs, especially in life insurance.

Even though insurance has a relatively small weight within the group right now, it should be an important growth source in the coming years. This will increase Natixis’ business diversification and reduce its earnings weight from more volatile operations, like CIB. This is clearly another step forward in its strategy to have an asset-light business model, something that should justify a higher valuation in the future.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Natixis has delivered improved financial results over the past few years, reflecting its turnaround program. Since it has reported an annual loss in 2009, Natixis has delivered growing earnings thereafter and has reached a good profitability level within the European banking sector.

More recently, it has reported stable revenues and earnings, given that in 2016 its revenues amounted to €8.7 billion ($10.3 billion), up by 0.2% from the previous year. By business segment, its insurance (+11% year-on-year) and corporate and investment banking (+9% yoy) activities performed quite well, while its asset management segment saw its revenues decline by 8%, due to lower performance fees after a record year in 2015. Its AuMs increased during the year in its asset management business, which bodes well for higher revenues in the near future despite the cyclical slowdown in 2016.

One area where Natixis still seems to have a lot of potential to improve earnings is regarding efficiency. In the past year, its cost-to-income [C/I] ratio was 71%, which is a high level and means that the bank still has some work to do to improve its efficiency. Its closest peers with better efficiency have ratios of about 60%, showing that Natixis still has scope to cost-cutting in the next few years. Indeed, it aims to reduce costs by about €250 million ($295 million) by 2019, through digitalization and organization simplification, and this should also be a support for earnings growth in the medium-term.

Regarding its asset quality, Natixis is among the best banks in Europe due to its business profile, taking very low credit risk in its balance sheet. Nevertheless, its provisions for credit losses increased by 5% in the last year, due to higher provisions in the Oil & Gas sector. Despite this increase, its cost of risk [CoR] ratio remained at very low levels of 34 basis points (bps) in 2016, reflecting the bank’s low risk profile. This level is close to what the bank considers a normalized level, and therefore credit quality should not be an earnings driver in the foreseeable future.

Its net income for the full year was €1.37 billion ($1.6 billion), up by 2.2% from the previous year. Its return on equity [ROE], a key measure of profitability within the banking sector, was close to 8%. This is above the European banking sector average and has room for improvement due to the bank’s growth prospects and efficiency gains in the coming years.

During the first six months of 2017, Natixis has delivered a very good business momentum, reporting strong revenue and profit growth. Its revenues increased by 11% compared to the same period of the previous year, boosted by favorable capital markets. All of its core businesses reported strong growth, particularly insurance and asset management. Natixis showed good cost control, leading to an efficiency ratio of 67%, and credit quality continued to improve. Given that all of its key performance indicators have improved, it is no surprise that its net profit was up by 32% to €768 million ($906 million).

Going forward, Natixis should continue to report good growth figures, supported by rising AuMs in its asset management and insurance businesses. Higher revenues are expected to lead to positive jaws, as the bank should maintain its focus on cost control. Additionally, Natixis is among the European banks most geared to any U.S. tax cut. With a growing likelihood of U.S. tax reform happening in the short-term, and with about 30% of revenues coming from the U.S., this may be another important driver for earnings growth in the next few quarters.

Capital & Dividends

Regarding its capitalization, Natixis has a very comfortable position due to its business model with increasing capital allocated to asset-light activities. This means that its capital requirements set by the European Central Bank are relatively low and are not expected to increase in the coming years.

At the end of the second quarter of 2017, its fully loaded capital ratio was 11.5% and its leverage ratio was higher than 4%, way above its capital requirements. Given that its business is expected to continue biased to capital-light activities and has a low-risk profile, the bank does not need to retain much profits and should be able to provide an attractive shareholder remuneration policy in the foreseeable future.

Indeed, Natixis has a good capital generation capacity, which was about 120 bps in 2016. As the bank doesn’t need to strengthen much its capitalization, it used 100 bps for dividend distribution and still maintained a significant buffer above the regulatory minimum (CET1 ratio of 8.75%).

Therefore, the bank has delivered a dividend of €0.35 ($0.41) per share, stable from the previous year. At its current share price, it offers a high-dividend yield of 5.1%. This is above the European banking sector average and seems to be sustainable due to Natixis strong fundamentals, making it quite attractive to income investors.

Reflecting its solid capital position, Natixis has been able to distribute almost all of its earnings to shareholders. Indeed, its dividend payout ratio was, on average, around 90% in the past three years. This is a high level of distribution, but investors should not be worried because the bank doesn’t need to increase its capitalization and can maintain a very high payout ratio in the coming years. Nevertheless, according to analysts’ estimates, its dividend payout ratio should decline to about 75% in the next three years, which is expected to increase its dividend at about 8% per year to €0.44 ($0.52) per share by 2019.

Even though its current dividend growth expectations are good, it may be conservative as Natixis has room to surprise on the upside and deliver higher dividend growth than expected. A dividend payout ratio closer to its historical level of 90% is clearly justifiable, something that would lead to double-digit annual dividend growth in the next few years.

Conclusion

Natixis has a very attractive business profile within the European banking sector, due to its asset-light strategy and good growth prospects in asset management and insurance. Additionally, its strong capitalization enables it to offer a high and sustainable dividend yield.

Despite its strong fundamentals, Natixis’ current valuation is quite undemanding, taking into account that it is trading at only 13.3x forward earnings and 1.25x book value. Given that its business is heavily biased to asset management and CIB, its peer group is a mix of European and U.S. companies operating in those industries, as shown in the next table.

P/E P/BV Div. Yield Natixis 13.3 1.25 5.1 Amundi 15.7 1.80 3.5 Schroders (OTC:SHNWY) 16.0 3.10 3.0 Morgan Stanley 13.0 1.34 1.8 Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) 12.2 1.26 1.2 T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) 16.9 4.57 2.4 Average 14.8 2.40 2.40

Natixis is currently trading at a discount to its peers, something that seems unjustified and gives it significant upside potential. Even without considering T Rowe Price’s P/BV ratio, which is clearly an outlier, if Natixis’ valuation moves closer to its peer group average, it would lead to upside of about 30% compared to its current share price.

An important catalyst for a re-rating of its shares may be its upcoming investor day on the 20th November 2017, when Natixis will announce its new strategy for the next three years. Given that its past strategic plans have been successful, the bank is likely to announce more ambitious financial goals and this may be a key event to unlock significant value.

