Coca-Cola: $46 Does Not Make Sense

It is a very solid and profitable company, but this does not get close to justifying its current valuation.

People love Coca-Cola the product and people love Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) the stock. It's hard to imagine a more recognizable brand or a more respected stock. However, by most standard metrics, KO is very overvalued. KO has been consistently profitable and has increased its dividend each year for decades -- an amazing feat. Combine all this with the fact that their biggest shareholder is Berkshire Hathaway (maybe the most respected stock) and you just can't help but get the "warm and fuzzies" about the company's long-term viability. I can't blame people for wanting to own it. I'm not bold enough to predict a major decline or advocate a short position, but I will outline why you should probably sell and place your investment elsewhere.

Fundamentals

Revenue: For KO's last fiscal year (2016), revenues were down 5.5%. That's down from the year before, and down from the year before that. This year, KO's revenue will probably be down again, and it's not looking great for 2018. KO's market is not cyclical. An extended period of revenue contraction is not normal and should be a cause for concern, regardless of the share price and continually increasing dividend.

Dividend: The dividend is why people love KO. In this low-yield environment, a 3.3% yield from a huge, stable company that only ever increases its divided is not bad at all. But just because a company is huge and stable and has always increased its dividend does not mean it can increase its dividend forever. In fact, if you look at this graph (which is quite alarming, actually), you will see that the dividend cover is very low:

KO Dividend Cover (Annual) data by YCharts

This dividend cover ratio is worse than it has ever been. KO is basically paying all earnings to dividends right now: $1.51 EPS vs. $1.48 annual dividend. This is not what you would typically see from a company you expect to increase its dividend. It's certainly not a typical payout ratio for KO:

KO Payout Ratio (Annual) data by YCharts

Why the Valuation Does Not Compute

As shown above, KO cannot responsibly increase its dividend much more. Despite recent efforts and successes to improve profitability, I still don't see strong indicators that net income will improve so dramatically that it brings the P/E ratio back down to a reasonable level for a low to no revenue growth company.

Let's assume KO can maintain its profitability and therefore maintain its dividend, despite the structural challenges it acknowledges are coming. Even in this potentially optimistic scenario, we would still have to face the reality that, at the current share price, it will take 30 years to get our investment back through earnings.

Even in a very optimistic scenario where KO improves its operational margin to its best-ever level (roughly 30%), that would add only about $4B in bottom-line earnings for a total of $2.43 EPS. Even in this highly optimistic scenario, it would be a P/E ratio of 19 at today's price -- arguably high for a low-growth company in today's P/E environment and certainly high by historical standards.

Let's imagine a more pessimistic scenario, where KO's developed markets are trending away from KO's staple products. If KO's revenues decline further and they cannot improve their operational margins, shrinking profits would almost certainly mean dividend cuts eventually. This would send a strong signal to investors and remove the company's Dividend Aristocrat status.

Bottom Line

KO is a solid and profitable company. They also have lots of cash and, despite a very high payout ratio, have not overdrawn their earnings to pay the dividend as yet. That said, KO is in strange territory when it comes to their payout ratio and their P/E Ratio (a KO P/E this high has not been seen in 10-plus years). Significant growth opportunities are limited and the last five years have seen steady revenue decline.

Add all this up and there is much more downside risk for KO's price right now than upside potential. Compared to the rest of the market, KO has a mid- to high-growth P/E ratio, despite many years of revenue declines, a topped-out dividend, and zero guidance for significant growth. If I owned KO right now, I would sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.