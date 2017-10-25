Capital One: Not In My Wallet, Despite Strong Results

I favor more conservative and diversified plays in the banking sector, but recognize that Capital One's strong execution might appeal to many.

Capital One's (COF) 3Q17 results, announced yesterday after the closing bell, were not only good. They represented the strongest top- and bottom-line beats of the past 16 quarters at least.

Revenues of nearly $7.0 billion topped consensus by the widest margin on record. The +8.2% YOY growth was propelled by a robust increase in NIM (net interest margin) by 20 bps sequentially to 7.08%, although the improvement was partially driven by the extra day in the quarter. Adjusted EPS of $2.42 beat consensus by a record margin of 27 cents as non-interest expense grew at a slower pace than revenues, although a lower effective tax rate also played a role in pushing earnings higher.

All key segments of the company performed well in the YOY comparison, with the largest credit card and consumer banking businesses benefiting from an increased interest rate environment that sent net interest income up. Better pricing came along with another double-digit YOY increase in loan balances on the credit card side. Commercial banking saw a spike in non-interest income, although off a small base, likely pointing to strength in the bank's capital markets and agency businesses. See summary table below comparing key metrics this quarter against last year's comps.

An item of interest to me when it comes to the banking sector, credit loss provisions were up more than +15% this time. The results are not surprising, given what I have seen of peers' results over the past couple of quarters, but also not encouraging. On the more relevant credit card side (the most exposed to credit risk in dollar terms), and particularly looking at domestic cards, the rise in credit loss provisions reached 19% with net charge offs up 90 bps.

As I have argued in the past, "I have been cautious of credit quality deterioration particularly in the U.S., as record-high levels of household debt have been accompanied by an industry-wide increase in thirty-day delinquencies over the past couple of quarters". Capital One's acquisition of the Cabela portfolio, on paper less risky than the bank's overall assets, may seem like a welcome, defensive move. But in the case of a hypothetical deterioration in fundamentals across the industry, I fear that Capital One could still face challenges due to a potential stalling in asset growth and a pickup in non-performing loans.

Capital One delivered a strong quarter that I believe will please most investors. The bank seems positioned to perform well in the immediate term, give the benign macro indicators. In addition, the company's stock continues to look inexpensive, trading at a forward P/E of 11.7x and price-to-tangible book multiple of 1.3x, despite the recent run in share price that saw earnings multiple expand by more than a full turn in the past two months alone.

COF PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

On my end, however, I continue to be cautious about the long-term impact that rising debt and increasing interest rates might have on the economy. Capital One would be particularly vulnerable, in my view, since its revenues are less diversified than those of global banking peers like Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C). For that reason, I currently favor more conservative and diversified plays in the banking sector, but recognize that Capital One's strong execution might still appeal to many.

