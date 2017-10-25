Hawaiian: In A Holding Pattern Or Set To Take Off?

Hawaiian Holdings (HA) has been on my watch list for quite some time, though it never has jumped to the top in terms of a screaming buy. Today as I write this I am still hesitant to take a position though I think the market is mispricing and an opportunity for a long term, contrarian investor potentially exists. With a P/E of 10.24 which may seem low, but is in between with peers such as American Airlines (AAL) and United (UAL) which each have P/E ratios of 12.6 and 9.31 respectively, and significantly lower than Southwest’s (LUV) P/E of 18. It also now offers a dividend yielding a little better than 1% and while it’s not much when compared to the broader market, it again is in between industry peers such as Southwest and American (AAL) at 0.8% but lower than Delta Air Lines (DAL) at 2.3%.

Looking at these peers and their price performances over the current calendar year we see that HA has deviated from several of its peers, falling over 25% YTD.

What’s Driving Share Prices Down?

This decline stems from the entrance of both United’s expansion and Southwest’s entrance into Hawaiian Holding’s market area. Southwest expects to start offering service to Hawaii sometime in the second half of 2018, while United will be increasing flights to Hawaii on 11 routes. The market seems to be pricing both of these events into the price and some investors are looking at this as an opportunity while others sitting on the sidelines to see how this plays out over the next 12-18 months.

Is This an Overreaction?

Arguments have been made where United will not have near the impact some think as Hawaiian Holdings does not currently offer service to Chicago or Denver and only offers nonstop flights from both Los Angeles and San Francisco. The thesis being that Hawaiian focuses on point-to-point service unlike other airlines such as United which are hub-and-spoke models. Additionally, Hawaiian is not exclusively dependent on flights from the US and has experienced international revenue increasing 43.1% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Other arguments favoring Hawaiian when considering the entrance of Southwest take into consideration that the company will not be getting into the market very quickly and further questions whether the company will follow through with the plan on expanding into Hawaii as the company has other growth priorities such as their new international concourse in Ft. Lauderdale, FL which opens next year. Secondly, Southwest will have a shrinking fleet when it retires over 100 737 Classics by the end of Q3 2017. Southwest may get to Hawaii, but it certainly won’t be there as fast as some think.

Plans for Sustaining Historical Success and Improvements

Hawaiian has historically been a strong operator most recently beating estimates and increasing revenue per available seat mile (RASM) by 7.6% which contributed to the company’s pre-tax profit increasing 17% YoY. The company also issued a positive outlook for the current quarter in which they expect RASM to increase 4.5%-7.5% YoY. This comes even with increased expenses related to its new fleet of A321neos and higher airport costs. Additionally the company will begin to realize its A330 reconfigurations at which time all the retrofits will be completed in which first class and business class seats fully recline, and the interiors are updated to look sleeker and more modern.

Now With a Dividend

Hawaiian just recently announced the issuance of a quarterly dividend yielding a little better than 1%. While this is not a lot, especially when compared to other dividend opportunities in the market, it may be a nice feature for some. Personally, this is not a factor in my decision-making as the amount is quite negligible and anyone investing in Hawaiian today likely is not doing for the dividends. The payout ratio is a mere 6% which I am glad to see that they are retaining cash for other opportunities which I feel is wise. On a side note I think it would have been wiser to not issue a dividend at all and keep the cash for other needs, but that’s just me I suppose.

Buy, Sell, or Hold?

If I had to pick one side of the fence I would pick “Buy”, as I am currently leaning that way. The threats from United and Southwest seem to be over-hyped while the company has improvement plans in place and have a good track record of effectively operating. At the same time I wonder if there may be better long term (3+ years) for my money than Hawaiian – such as (CELG) on their recent pullback or (MELI). You could do much worse, like Sears, which hopefully nobody has gone long on for a while.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, MELI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.