Dillard's: Do Not Hope To Be Bought Out

Its debt position coming down over time provides supportive evidence for it to be taken private by the family.

Investment Thesis

Dillard's (DDS) bullish argument is highly compelling. Essentially it boils down to insiders' large ownership in the company's stock (Class B as well as Class A; at 15.9% and more recently 13.9% via the W.D. Company). Additionally, persistent long-term share repurchases, as well as recent rumors of the company's plan to be taken private.

Nevertheless, as compelling as these all sound I remain on the sidelines. Stay with me as I explain why.

Recent Performance

I will detail the main reason why I have opted to stay on the side-lines, before embarking on several counter-arguments for why this investment could actually work out for its shareholders.

The reason why I have hesitated on pulling the trigger is predominantly because the company is a retailer. As a retailer, just like the rest of the industry, it fundamentally continues struggling to grow its revenue. The company has falling revenue for the best part of a decade. In fact, if we go back to earlier years, even back to the 1999-2003 period, even back then, the company was generating more revenue than it generates now - not even adjusting for any inflation.

Now, more recently the company has been very successful in actually improving the amount of free cash flow it generates relative to its revenue (more on free cash flow soon).

However, it is no secret that the retail sector is facing permanent secular headwinds. And while I do own some retailers in my own portfolio I struggle to see any catalyst for any turnaround from Dillard's. Primarily, the Dillard family controls the board, so they will not be bought out. Between David Einhorn and the Dillard family, it would be near enough impossible for a shareholder activist to come in and shake up its balance sheet and/or operations. Einhorn has shown no intention of being an activist at Dillard’s so far.

This, therefore, implies that its shareholders will be reliant on the company improving its revenue growth, which has not happened in the past decade. Again, remember more than ten years of slightly falling revenue. Secondly, while management has done a phenomenal job of squeezing its suppliers and extending its payables, there is a limit to how far they can do this. The business needs top line growth. Without being able to grow its revenue, public markets being how they are will keep punishing this stock.

Free Cash Flow

Dillard's free cash flow capabilities are quite remarkable, particularly since it is, after all, just a retailer. Not even catering to any specific customer. Nevertheless, it would appear that Dillard's is still is able to command significant pricing power in its transactions - which is quite astonishing.

Pricing power can be derived in many ways, while I do not use any technical way, I just like to rely on a rule of thumb, which goes something like this, free cash flow margin at 5% or higher, kind of, generally points towards some kind of pricing power in the business. Not to be drawn out and caught up in technicalities, just, roughly speaking a company which generates a large amount of free cash flow relative to what it brings in, in terms of revenue points towards a reasonably good business. This made me pause in my tracks.

While Dillard's is not an anomaly, as such, it is still at the higher end of the bell curve. Then, I compared its free cash flow with its earnings and could see that there is a certain amount of discrepancy - as its earnings are more often than not, lower than its free cash flow generative capabilities. So why the discrepancy? And after some thinking, I could see that Dillard's owns approximately 85% of their stores.

Store Ownership

Roughly speaking, Dillard's owns outright 245 out of 293 stores in which they operate. Therefore, they are depreciation their earnings but do not need to reinvest as much back into their stores. In fact, Dillard's does not even need to pay for much in the way of operating leases (no off-balance sheet liabilities).

Meanwhile, since Dillard's carries its buildings on its books at cost, more likely than not, the buildings are possibly worth more than $2 billion. Here is the thing; it is difficult to know precisely just how much the buildings are actually worth. Since 'buildings and leasehold improvements' are grouped together on the balance sheet of the 10-K 2016. Nevertheless, the company states that its 'depreciation expense on property and equipment was $244 million, $250 million and $251 million for fiscal 2016, 2015 and 2014'; which nearly perfectly aligns with the amount of annual depreciation on its statement of cash flows.

Therefore, it would not be unreasonable to imply that Dillard’s which is predominantly held by family members would be depreciating its earnings as much as possible, in order to pay less in taxes.

Long story short, Dillard's real estate could provide some down side protection to buyers of the equity at $1.60 billion, as the real estate is possibly worth just as much as that, if not significantly more. Investors are then, still left with a high cash flow generating company. In fact, if the family wanted to, then could even do a sale and leaseback of its large amount real estate. Basically, the family has plenty of options to realize shareholder value - if they so wish to.

Debt Position

The company's net debt position is quite interesting - and does appear to provide quite substantial evidence for the bull thesis. As the graph above shows, as the company's revenue has slowly come down, so too, has its net debt position. Clearly, this management team is aware of the difficulty of growing Dillard's revenue. But it has not taken its eye off the ball, and are very savvy by pre-emptively bringing down its debt.

Moreover, by going back in time over its financials, by starting at fiscal 2005, it finished that year with a net debt position of $950 million. Fast forward to fiscal 2011 and it finished that year with a net debt position of approximately $470 million. More recently, in the latest fiscal year, fiscal 2016, it finished with a net debt position of $266 million.

Thus, evidently, Dillard's net debt levels are coming down. No doubt about it. Note, that I have purposely not chosen to discuss its most recent results, Q2 2017 results, since this quarter is a quarter when retailers would typically end up with a small amount of cash on their balance sheet as they prepared for the back to school and holiday season (as Q3 and Q4 are where retailers typically make their money). Nevertheless, the trend shows that Dillard's is becoming significantly less levered over time. Objectively speaking, there should be little argument here.

Takeaway

While Dillard's valuation is too enticing to ignore, I am not generally in the business of buying companies in the hope of them being taken private -while I have certainly embarked on this activity in the past, with more positive than negative outcomes (no real negative outcome yet). However, I would much rather buy a high margin business, which is not facing secular headwinds than hope it would be acquired. In this type of business, there is room for error, in the event that it does not end up being acquired.

There is the old story about the market craze in sardine trading when the sardines disappeared from their traditional waters in Monterey, California. The commodity traders bid them up and the price of a can of sardines soared. One day a buyer decided to treat himself to an expensive meal and actually opened a can and started eating. He immediately became ill and told the seller the sardines were no good. The seller said, “You don’t understand. These are not eating sardines, they are trading sardines." - Excerpt from Klarman’s book, Margin of Safety

This parable is important since it reminds investors that they are buying a portion of the business, and thus, hoping for others to come in and bid them out at a higher price is nothing short of speculation. No matter how elegant the story is.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.