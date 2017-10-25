I Revise My Stance On IBM

In this regard, it is premature to assert that blockchain will be the one technology that catapults IBM to success.

Moreover, blockchain is likely to unlock far greater value in the public rather than the private domain.

While the company is investing significantly into blockchain, it is yet to be seen how effectively the company can monetize this technology.

Investment Thesis

International Business Machines (IBM) could be set for a significant rebound if cloud revenue continues to increase. However, blockchain is likely to become a highly competitive space, and IBM's dominance of this technology will be limited.

Therefore, I wouldn't sell IBM as there could still be some growth ahead. However, I wouldn't buy it either. There is nothing to suggest that IBM has significantly more growth potential than its peers.

Investor Sentiment

The sentiment on International Business Machines (IBM) has not been positive up till lately.

My previous article, "Never Mind The Cloud, Here Is What Should Excite Investors", discussed how IBM is favourable from a risk-reward perspective due to a lower valuation, and how blockchain is a technology that could end up significantly transforming IBM's business.

My views were met with two main objections from readers:

1) revenues and earnings continue to go down for the company and "financial engineering" is merely serving to conceal this

2) blockchain will undoubtedly become an integral part of the cloud infrastructure but it is hard to determine whether the company will actually make money from such a technology

Q3 Earnings

Clearly, investors have been put at ease by IBM's latest earnings performance:

IBM had impressed significantly with its third quarter earnings growth, which came in at $3.30, higher than the $3.28 expected by analysts. Revenue was also in at $19.15 billion versus an expected $18.6 billion. This has surprised many analysts who were anticipating differently. For instance, one analyst quoted on CNBC that earnings and revenue will not grow at all for the next two years, and that "This company is not a cloud play. This company is a legacy mainframe play, and there's nothing exciting going on here at all."

Granted, IBM has shown 22 quarters of declining revenue. However, while overall revenue is down, revenues in important sectors such as Strategic Imperatives were up by 10% over the past 12 months, and Cloud and Strategic Imperatives are respectively now worth 20% and 45% of overall IBM revenue. Therefore, this company has been significantly decreasing its dependence on its mainframe business and the indications are that it has been successful in doing so.

That being said, earnings have been on a downward trajectory and given the recent price spike, we see that the P/E ratio still trades slightly above its 5-year mean, indicating that the company is likely to be at fair value at this point with limited upside. Therefore, it is hard to make the case for IBM as a value play on this basis.

How Will Blockchain Be Monetized?

With all the hype about blockchain being IBM's saving grace, is the technology necessarily a game changer for this company as some have alluded? More importantly, will IBM be able to monetize it to a significant degree?

When it comes to blockchain, the technology clearly has the potential to be a game changer across the tech industry as a whole. Whether or not it has the potential to be a high-margin offering is another thing. Of course, many companies can throw out "blockchain" as a marketing term, but whether that company can actually deliver true value using the technology is the real question.

While it remains to be seen how the monetization of blockchain will play out, one of the main premises behind this technology is the monetization of data. For instance, a decentralised network means that any data made available in one part is immediately available to the entire network. This could mean that any entity that provides data to the network can do so for a fee, since the data is no longer being provided to a centralised network - rather through a peer-to-peer system. Since buyers of data already pay significantly large amounts for access to the same - having a decentralised network would reduce the costs of data collection while concurrently allowing the seller to profit directly from the selling of such data.

If such a scenario materialises, it would place the value of companies such as Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) into significant question - because the need for a centralised database to amalgamate stores of data has now been removed.

While the future of blockchain is in its infancy and unknown, a scenario such as this clearly has significant potential for monetization. Now - is IBM necessarily the best placed to capitalise on this development?

Public vs. Private Blockchain

Admittedly, my last article might have been a bit misleading on the whole definition of blockchain. Blockchain is not a separate technology that IBM is actually going to sell to consumers - rather it is a technology that will become intertwined with existing offerings such as Watson IoT.

What is particularly interesting is that in the case of IBM, the current offering of blockchain is privatized - i.e. it is not a market-based offering that seeks to allow for monetization of decentralised data.

So, when IBM is cited as being ahead of its competitors in terms of blockchain - it is simply too early to judge since blockchain solutions for private clients are quite a different beast to commercialized blockchain which has significant monetization potential through public data capture.

In this regard, blockchain - as a decentralised network - is inherently open-source. As with anything open-source, it is subject to a significant degree of competition. While private block-chain solutions will likely continue to hold appeal, competitors such as Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are also investing significantly in the space.

Moreover, blockchain has a far more inherent value in the public domain, since the level of data made available is far greater. For instance, Facebook currently holds vast amounts of data about all its social network users. However, if those same users now supply their data through a blockchain, then the value from that data becomes distributed among a much wider range of participants - both those who distribute and those who collect such data. As a result, if companies like Facebook and Google are able to enact a blockchain network to allow for decentralised distribution of data - such a scenario would blow IBM out of the water in terms of the value unlocked from this technology.

Conclusion

My verdict on IBM? The company is doing well in terms of revitalising earnings by growing revenues in key sectors such as Cloud and Strategic Imperatives. However, I might potentially have been overoptimistic on the company's potential in blockchain. As a decentralised technology, the value of blockchain rests with the amount of data that such a network can collect and monetize. This invariably will hold much greater value across the public domain, and IBM could be out competed in this regard.

Given IBM's growth in revenues on the cloud side, there still could be some upside remaining if earnings continue to rebound. However, to say that IBM will continue to be a "blockchain leader" is rather premature at this point, and I wouldn't simply buy IBM for this reason.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.