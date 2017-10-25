4 Biggest Myths About Cryptocurrencies

As some may have noticed Bitcoin had a market capitalization of over $100 Billion for the first time earlier this week when it hit $6,142. That is 41% higher than it was on September 12th, 2017 when Jamie Dimon called it "a fraud" and sent it crashing from $4,340 to as low as $2,981. Now the rise itself does not prove Jamie Dimon wrong, but the statements he has made since shows that he really does not understand Cryptocurrencies at all. But in all fairness he is not the only one that does not understand, in fact the vast majority of Financial Services executives don't understand Cryptocurrencies and what they mean for the future of the Financial Services sector.

I am going to try and dispel some of the myths that have grown up around Cryptocurrencies, because until you stop believing in things that just are not true it will be impossible for you to make rational decisions.

Bitcoin is a Bubble

Many attribute the rise in the price of Bitcoin to a classic bubble like the famous Tulip bubble which saw residents of Amsterdam trading single Tulip bulbs for 5 times the value of the average house. They see those putting money into Bitcoin as suffering from the same sort of mania and relying on the greater fool theory to back up their investment thesis. The truth is Bitcoin is acting just as any store of value such as gold, diamonds or art would react when the supply is limited and demand continues to grow. It is not existing investors piling in more money, which would inevitably suffer when they are all fully invested, but it is the actual number of users that are growing exponentially. Coinbase is adding new users at over 1 million a month.

Current estimates are that only 20 million people own some Bitcoin and even then most only have a few dollars invested and wealth concentration means that less than 5% of users own over 95% of the Bitcoin. Which means those serious investors that can be described as fully invested are only roughly 1 million people. This means that there is a lot more room for future price appreciation as Bitcoin continues to grow it base of users.

Financial Regulation Will Destroy It

There has been much said about the affect of new financial regulations in China and elsewhere but we have yet to see these regulations have any real effect other than short term price movements and it has not been proven by any regulator that they are even capable of slowing down let alone banning the use of any cryptocurrency. In fact many would argue that short of turning off the entire internet there is nothing that authorities can do to stop something that by its very design is de-centralized, distributed and impervious to authority.

Even so in most jurisdictions authorities have taken a deliberate light touch approach and have only applied existing rules. We have yet to see any follow China into shutting down exchanges which has only served to drive Chinese trading offshore and out of reach of Chinese regulators.

Banks Will Win The Blockchain War

You see many Bankers speaking against Bitcoin but subsequently in the same breath say that they see a role for the Blockchain in their organization. For Bankers having a Blockchain strategy is as required as any large organization now finds it necessary to have a climate change strategy. Not that either are in fact going to make any real difference but having one will make the stakeholders happy.

The simple fact is that the Blockchain and by implication distributed trust makes Banks, Bankers and Insurance companies irrelevant. Who needs a bank to transfer money when I can do it by giving you 34 characters of code. Who needs a Bank to take my money and invest in other peoples mortgages when I can invest in your mortgage on the Blockchain. Who wants to buy insurance from a company that employs people to deny claims when I can get insurance that will automatically payout that no human can interfere with.

The Blockchain is about disintermediation and in that environment financial intermediaries become an expensive irrelevance.

ICO's Are Just Ponzi Schemes

ICO's have attracted a lot of attention recently particularly because they have produced outsized returns over very short periods of time. Many will point out that some ICO's are nothing but scams designed to capitalize on the sentiment created by the more successful ones. What they are not saying is that the more obvious scams don't get past investor scrutiny and end up having to return all the money raised because they do not mange to raise enough to get past their soft cap.

Are there some really bad ideas getting funded? Yes there are. But there is also so really exciting ideas that will become tomorrow's Unicorns that are getting there seed funding through the ICO process. Like anything else not all ICO's are created equal and while up until now it has been pretty hard to lose money the market is maturing and getting better at separating the dogs from the ponies.

