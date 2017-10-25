3M: Target Upgrade But Still Pricey

With its spectacular earnings result yesterday, 3M (MMM) put me on the list of analysts and bloggers who got their view on the stock wrong this quarter. It was a record-setting result and one that would have been hard to predict. Not adjusting for inflation, the company's 3Q17 sales figure was only the third instance in 3M's history to cross the $8 billion mark. Operating income of $2 billion was second only to the $2.1 billion EBIT posted in the second quarter this year. The stock closed 5.1% higher, its largest single-day gain since 2009. Clearly, an upgrade in the target is in order.

Earnings Highlights and Update on projections

Not surprisingly the first question on the analyst call was related to the sustainability of growth rates achieved in the third-quarter results. When I modeled a constant 7% revenue growth rate and an operating margin expansion to 28% by the year 2023, the December FY18 target on the stock crossed $255. Therefore, if these results were to persist, investors would still be looking at a carrot of 9% return dangling in front of them. Inge Thulin, 3M's CEO, tried to be a bit evasive but did say the results seem to be in the high end of their range.

I think to talk about the five-year plan is maybe difficult, and that's the frame you put it into. But I will say that it's maybe on the high end versus what we thought when we lay out the plan originally as we stand.

- Inge Thulin, 3Q earnings call.

Therefore, for investors who believe 3M can continually clock a performance that the CEO himself mentions is at the high end of their range, 3M still remains a very good pick. I think a bullish view will inevitably be based on the company's performance in the Electronics segment. Sales in the electronics business were up 18% in the quarter and 3M mentioned that it expects it to settle in high single digits even in 2018. In the very long-term, I think a number on how much automotive electrification can contribute to the electronics segment should give a reasonable idea on the trajectory of the stock and could ascertain a more bullish case.

I don't want to be dogmatic about my view. But setting the rate of revenue growth above 5% seems a little too optimistic at this stage. 3M's results were in some measure magnified by the low base of the previous year. In my previous article on 3M, I had mentioned that the company's revenue growth of 1.7% in the second quarter was puny when you consider it came after two years of declining results. As seen below, the third quarter results although impressive, came after two years of descent in revenue dollars. While I have modeled revenues 100 basis point above my previous assumption and in the 3% - 5% range, I would like to see more instances of higher growth when the base effect wears off.

3M also managed a 30 basis point expansion in operating margins (25%) in the quarter. This is lower than the ones achieved in previous years and much of it came from benefits on raw material costs. Although raw material comps are getting tougher, I have continued to guide it higher (margins rising to 28% by 2023) as the firm affirmed benefits from supply chain actions and pricing in the future.

One area in which I was a bit aggressive was in the assumption of weighted average shares outstanding. I had guided shares outstanding to 580 million shares by the end of FY18. Looking at the stock price and also the number of diluted shares at present (611 million), I think this source of return is going to be a bit difficult to achieve. I have therefore kept FY18 diluted shares at the 590 million level. Based on these assumptions, I am upgrading my December 2018 target to $217.

(Note: Rest of my assumptions are similar and can be sourced from my previous article. For any clarifications do let me know in the comments.)

In conclusion...

The result was spectacular, yes, and to that end, I have upgraded the target to account for new realities. But I still remain less convinced about the value being priced by the market and don't think it is reasonable to accumulate at these levels.

