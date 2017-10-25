Cathedral Energy Services Is An Undervalued Unfollowed Microcap With A Large MOS

The Company has doubled their market share in recent years and likely has a technological advantage.

Company Overview:

Cathedral Energy Services (“Cathedral”, “CET.TO”, or the “Company”) (OTC:CETEF) provides equipment and services to oil and natural gas companies requiring high-performance directional drilling services in western Canada and the U.S. Cathedral’s business has changed over the years with the sale of their Venezuelan operations and their Flowback and Production Testing segment. The Company operated as an income trust until 2009, when it was converted to a corporate structure. Lastly, the Company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. All figures are in Canadian dollars (“CAD”).

Investment Thesis:

The Company survived an industry-wide downturn in 2014 by right-sizing their business.

Cathedral has a valuable asset base that includes 750 drilling motors and 126 MWDs.

The Company has a strong balance sheet with a net cash position of $3.8mn.

The Company has an attractive valuation trading at 0.51 of revenues, 0.62 of book value, and an EV/EBITDA of 4.16. A rebound or stabilization in energy prices should provide substantial operating leverage.

The Company has recently doubled their market share and likely has a technological advantage.

Business Overview:

Cathedral Energy Services constructs the wellbore for exploration and production (E&P) companies using a bottom hole assembly (BHA) that mainly consists of a drilling motor and measurement-while-drilling (MWD) equipment. The drilling motors drill the wellbore by converting hydraulic power from the drilling mud into mechanical power at the drill bit. MWDs gather and transmit drill bit travel path data to the surface allowing the operator to accurately place the wellbore. The Company performs the well planning, provides the equipment, and performs & optimizes drilling. Cathedral is a growing North American operator with a ~75%/25% revenue split between the US and Canada. Demand for their services is largely tied to the spending levels of E&P companies and therefore closely tied to energy prices and rig counts. This extended low-price environment has decreased demand for their services which has negatively impacted their business.

Competitive Environment:

Cathedral’s main competitors are PHX Energy Services and Scientific Drilling. Furthermore, they compete with the all the major players including Baker Hughes, Halliburton, and Schlumberger. The downturn in energy prices has led to a significant equipment overcapacity and an increasingly price-competitive environment. The new environment is one that is performance and price-centric, which plays into the hands of Cathedral’s proprietary equipment and a la carte service. During the downturn, I estimate that Cathedral increased their US market share from 1.6% in 2014 to 3.2% in 2016 to ~4% now. As rigs become more efficient and performance becomes increasingly important Cathedral should capitalize as smaller players can’t compete technologically. Furthermore, the expensive full-service package of the larger players is not indicative of current industry needs in this financially conservative low-priced environment, which benefits the Company.

Equipment Base:

Cathedral has a large base of owned assets that it deploys to operate. This includes ~750 drilling motors and 126 MWDs. The industry is capital intensive with new motors estimated to cost between $100-$200k and MWDs estimated to cost between 500k - $700k. The cost of a kit (2 - 2+ MWDs and several motors) ranges from $700k – $1.8mn depending on the exact make-up of the kit. Cathedral’s downhole generator reached a commercial status in 2016 (commercial introduction was Q1 2017), and the Company is currently building out a fleet. The downhole generator uses mud flow to create power for the MWD equipment reducing battery reliance and the associated battery costs. Furthermore, the downhole generator provides higher reliability and downhole power. The addition of the downhole generator adds to their competitive advantages and should help increase market share. The Company’s equipment base allows them to handle roughly 80 jobs at once (estimated Q1 average job count was 45 – implying a 56% utilization rate).

Company Changes:

At the time of the downturn the Company was highly levered with roughly $60mn of debt and required large capital expenditures. To lower capex needs and pay down debt the Company suspended its dividend in November of 2015, sold its Venezuelan Operations for $12.9mn in February of 2016, sold its Flowback & Production Testing segment in January of 2017, and completed a secondary offering in February of 2017 at $1.12 CAD.

Income Statement:

The Company’s revenue is driven by activity days and day rates for each quarter. Those figures are heavily tied to total industry activity days (average rig count per quarter * days per quarter), their associated market share (CET.TO activity days / total industry activity days), and the average day rate they receive for their services. I expect total industry activity days to stay relatively flat going forward. However, I modeled slight increases in Cathedral’s market share with US market share rising from 3.7% in 2016 to 4.1% in 2017 and 4.2% in 2018. The Company’s major costs are labor (~50%), material costs, and manufacturing costs. I estimated future costs based off their historical COGS per activity day ratio while taking into consideration employee count which declined from 716 in 2014 to roughly 450 now. I expect operating leverage to increase slightly as they increase market share and revenue. Below are my projections (through 2018) and historical record for industry-wide activity days, day rates, and rig count.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow:

The Company’s balance sheet is strong with roughly $4mn in cash and no debt. Cathedral has ~$30mn in receivables and net property, plant, and equipment of $65mn. The Company has an $8.4mn deferred tax asset that should help to reduce cash taxes in the near term. Lastly, the Company plans to spend roughly $10mn in capital expenditures in 2017.

Valuation:

I valued Cathedral Energy Services by utilizing a DCF analysis on their operating segments. Below are my financial projections.

Valuation Assumptions: After 2018 I have revenue growing 5% as they grow their business and increase market share. Assumed perpetual growth rate is 3%. I modeled EBIT margins at an 8% steady state after 2018 accounting for less gains on the sale of assets meaning less lost-in-hole recoveries (the Company typically receives a gain for equipment lost-in-hole) as operators become more efficient. However, I utilized a 10% EBIT margin for perpetuity given the boost in operating leverage from increased market share and higher revenues. I modeled a $2mn difference between depreciation (depreciation being less than capex) and capex until 2023 where the business normalizes, and they equal out. I utilized a 20% change in working capital for every percentage change in revenue given the historical record. Lastly, I used a 16% WACC to account for foreign exchange risk as well as non-GAAP accounting risks.

Sensitivity Analysis:

Equity Value Per Share WACC Perpetual Growth Rate 0% 1% 2% 3% 4% 12.0% 1.92 2.01 2.11 2.24 2.40 12.5% 1.84 1.91 2.01 2.12 2.25 13.0% 1.76 1.83 1.91 2.01 2.12 13.5% 1.69 1.75 1.82 1.91 2.01 14.0% 1.62 1.68 1.74 1.82 1.91 14.5% 1.56 1.61 1.67 1.73 1.81 15.0% 1.50 1.55 1.60 1.66 1.73 15.5% 1.45 1.49 1.54 1.59 1.65 16.0% 1.40 1.44 1.48 1.53 1.58

Risks:

The Company’s results are closely tied to commodity prices, which are volatile and may decline.

The Company trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange and thus carries foreign exchange risk.

The Company’s business is capital intensive and further revenue expansion would require a working capital investment.

The Company uses cutting-edge technology and is subject to the risk of technological obsolescence.

Conclusion:

Based on my DCF analysis, I estimate a ~15% upside. The downturn in the oil and gas industry has concealed the value of this company and the its complete deleveraging has helped to de-risk the company. I have a full position at $0.99 CAD, but if you feel my assumed WACC of 16% is too high, an investment at these levels may be warranted. The strong balance sheet and large asset base provide a margin of safety should results not meet expectations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CETEF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.