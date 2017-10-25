Sterling Pound: Pain Trade Incoming

Despite negative Brexit news dominating the headlines, net positioning in GBP has turned positive, an indication that buyers are entering the market.

Bank of England meets next Thursday, where a rate hike is 84% priced in currently. This major event could serve as a catalyst to fuel the Pound's ascend.

GBP rallies aggressively at a key support level after UK's GDP numbers were released, and in my opinion, looks on course to post new 52-week highs above 1.3600.

Looking at today's price action in the GBP after the UK released GDP numbers, I am growing increasingly convicted that the short-GBP trade will end up in a major bout of blood-letting. The GBP looks strong, and GBP bears might be dealt a very painful blow in days or weeks to come (days I believe, as the momentum in GBP pairs looks extremely venomous).

UK released GDP numbers today, a first-tier data point which beat expectations at 0.4% QoQ vs. 0.3% granted, but the GBP shot up quickly from 1.3120 against the USD to 1.3250 at the time of writing. This swift 1% gain against the Greenback, which has been trading strongly across the board, came at a key support level for the currency pair.

As seen from the weekly chart for GBPUSD below, the currency pair has been on an uptrend since the start of 2017, as demarcated by the upwards-sloping support line. The bounce today also came near the 1.3120 support level, as indicated by the horizontal blue line which illustrates the previous swing high. Should this week close at current levels, this would be very bullish for the GBP from a technical standpoint.

We have a crucial Bank of England meeting next Thursday, where markets are pricing in an 84% probability of a rate hike by the central bank. A rate hike is definitely being considered by the central bank members, as inflation levels have been fairly robust in the UK due to their post-Brexit currency weakness.

Inflation levels released last week indicate a 3% YoY increase for the month of September - arguably one of the highest amongst developed nations. Mark Carney has also indicated last month that rates could rise in the "relatively near term". With markets pricing in 84% of a rate hike next week, there is still room for the GBP to appreciate should the central bank take action.

Political uncertainty has definitely plagued the Sterling, with the markets perhaps overly-obsessed on Brexit-related stories. Is it going to be a hard Brexit? Is Theresa May going to strike a tough bargain against the EU? My opinion is that the markets tend to overreact to political news, as evidenced from the way the GBPUSD rose from 1.20 lows to above 1.30 after Brexit.

Looking at the net positioning of traders in the GBP, we can see from the CFTC GBP Non-Commercial Net Positions chart below that the market is becoming increasingly bullish on the GBP. The pound was heavily shorted in late 2016 and at the start of 2017, but net positioning is currently in positive territory, albeit slightly. This increases the odds on the GBP trading higher.

To sum up, the fortunes of the GBP might be reversing post-Brexit, and looking at the aggressive price rebound in the currency after GDP numbers were released, I am confident GBPUSD will make a new swing high above 1.36 levels, which will lead to the currency pair posting a new 52-week high. Next week's Bank of England meeting is crucial, and I suspect it will serve as a catalyst to fuel the GBP's ascend.

I suggest going long GBPUSD at market (1.3250), with a take profit target at 1.3650 coupled with a stop loss at 1.2980.

