Roche: Buying The Dip

While biotech stocks are always risky, and so is Roche, this article describes why I have been reaccumulating the stock on this dip.

This detailed report of the company, its marketed products and its pipeline, allows an unusual amount of insight to be gained about its growth plans.

Since I look at the stock mostly as a bond substitute, I took a fresh look at it based on its recently-released 9-month interim report.

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY), based in Switzerland, controls 100% of the world's largest and most prominent biotech firm, Genentech; and all of the world's largest diagnostic company. The latter generates about 22% of RHHBY's sales. Depending on currency translations between the Swiss franc and my home currency, the US dollar, RHHBY has a market cap just over $200 B.

RHHBY is now trading in the $29-30 range and at 20X TTM EPS. A comparable weaker lab company to that of RHHBY, Quest (DGX), is also around the 20X P/E level, suggesting that RHHBY's lab division is not being valued at below 20X. Therefore, RHHBY's pharma company, which we shall call Genentech for simplicity, is being valued at a 20X P/E or lower. This P/E is being awarded with the knowledge that Genentech is probably spending 22-24% of its sales revenues on R&D. In contrast, Pfizer (PFE) and Merck (MRK) spend more like 15% of revenues on R&D.

My investment thesis on RHHBY remains as I stated in the conclusion of my first article on the company, in Q4 last year:

I look at it as a probable step-up bond, with possible share price appreciation a secondary goal of owning the stock. When it was a stand-alone company, Genentech always struck me as the most innovative biotech, and it may remain the industry leader for years to come.

A step-up bond is one that increases its payout periodically, such as yearly.

Since I have looked at this stock as a bond substitute, I have been happy to sell rips upward when sharp enough and buy dips, a practice I have always done with income vehicles. In the case of RHHBY, this was a partial sale around a core position, as I look at the stock as a core permanent holding suitable for a retiree such as myself interested in income with growth prospects. (Though I'm not a financial adviser, I look at it as suitable for all but very aggressive investors.)

Now that the stock is back between $29 and $30 and at a 20X P/E in a stock market that, as judged by the S&P 500 (SPY), is at 24X TTM GAAP EPS, I have looked into RHHBY following its 9-month interim update, which gave sales but not earnings data for Q3. What follows can be read as an explanation of why I like the relative values in RHHBY now. This can be accomplished by reading the next two sections, skipping the following two, and going to the conclusion. Readers interested in marketed and pipeline products that help exemplify the case of why I believe that RHHBY is more resistant to shocks than Mr. Market is thinking may find those intervening two sections worth reviewing.

As usual these days, with interest rates still low in the US (and extraordinarily low in Switzerland) and valuations of stocks historically high, this is not an absolute value investment thesis. It is a relative value analysis. At the core of it is the belief that while RHHBY trades at a discount to the SPY and to most large cap pharma and biotech stocks, it over time will generally trade at a premium P/E. Therefore, I am looking past the valley of the known fundamental negatives and weak technical position of the stock to a longer term view of this company, which may generate $54 B in revenues this year, almost all of it in high-margin high tech-based sales.

The next section discusses my restrained expectations for the stock, why I think this is enough to generate alpha, and why I believe the stock has been so weak since its peak in the spring.

Investment thesis and the bear case on RHHBY

My investment thesis is that RHHBY is priced for something like 8% total annual returns. Given the quality of the company's asset and high dividend payout ratio, I consider that attractive as a bond substitute, given that, right now, junk bonds tend to yield around 5% in the US and less than that in the EU. The 8% goal is the middle of a range.

The forward dividend yield of RHHBY at a price around $29.50, near where it closed Tuesday, is around 3.6% assuming a modest dividend increase next year. If the growth rate of EPS and the dividend were a steady 4-5%, then the stock could return about 8% yearly. I view that as attractive, given the quality of this stock, with significant chances for an above-trend double-digit return if and when investors turn optimistic again on the company.

This actually happened this year, in May; RHHBY reached a 24X P/E based on trailing EPS. This can open up a selling opportunity; especially so, given that the company goes ex-dividend once a year only, this time in March. Interestingly, J&J (JNJ) had corrected around the time that RHHBY was surging. With JNJ dropping below its 2016 high, I sold RHHBY and bought JNJ. Now, it is JNJ that is trading above 24X and RHHBY that is depressed, and I have been adding RHHBY over the past week or two at an average price a little above $30.

The main bear case on RHHBY has two parts. One is that just over half of its pharma sales come from three aging drugs, Rituxan/MabThera, Herceptin, and Avastin, and sales have nowhere to go but down for them, perhaps flat for a while. This negative is widely known and accepted publicly by the company.

The other main negative is, I believe, that the company's entrant in the programmed death ("PD") immuno-oncology race, Tecentriq, could be a high-profile failure. If so, that would harm not only Tecentriq but the many marketed and pipeline drugs that RHHBY is studying with Tecentriq to see if the combinations work better than either drug alone.

I'm less bearish on Tecentriq than I think the market may be right now, and as shown in the concluding section, my analysis is that even a disaster with upcoming late stage clinical trials may only have about 10% downside risk to the stock. Since these may largely be successful, or (mid-case) may have some nice successes, I'm willing to step in here and wait it out if disaster does strike Tecentriq.

Both these are serious concerns. But RHHBY has dropped 13% in less than half a year during a raging global bull market, and peers such as Pfizer and JNJ, also bond substitutes, have popped up strongly. As the 9-month interim report shows, global sales continue to rise about 5% yoy, and essentially all of that represents organic growth. In contrast, JNJ's sales rose 3.8% organically yoy in Q3, with about a 10% decline in EPS, and traders exulted, sending JNJ to fresh all-time highs.

That looks like an actionable divergence to yours truly between mega caps, which over time provides some margin of safety to the buyer of the stock that is temporarily out of favor. (At least, I think it's temporary.)

Thus, what I'd like to do in the rest of the article is to respond to the above issues, then show examples of how diversified RHHBY is both in its marketed, growing products and then in the pipeline; and then sum up. The summary will include a brief analysis of why I am comfortable assuming Tecentriq risk.

Mitigating the damage to old drugs and dealing with Tecentriq

The sales of the three aging behemoths Rituxan/Mabthera, Herceptin and Avastin are similar. All generated revenues of 5 B Swiss francs or greater for the first 9 months of this year. All are open to or fairly soon going to be open to biosimilar competition in the US and EU. Avastin is also losing ground to newer therapies, notably PD assets such as Keytruda from MRK and Opdivo from BMS (BMY).

(Technical note: Keytruda and Opdivo are antibodies that act on PD-1. Tecentriq is an antibody that acts on a related target, PD-L1. Some clinical trials of Tecentriq and the other marketed PD-L1 drugs have raised questions about whether the PD-1's are intrinsically superior to the PD-L1's. Therein lies a lot of the concern about RHHBY, given its very large commitment to Tecentriq.)

To deal with these issues, RHHBY has developed subcutaneous versions of Rituxan and Herceptin and reports some encouraging results. Also, it is testing Avastin with Tecentriq. If successful, then for the indication or indications gained, the company will argue that the success was with Avastin and not a biosimilar to Avastin, plus Tecentriq.

Given all the uncertainties of the pace of biosimilars replacing innovator biotechs, I'm not willing to assume the worst here. Also, there is a pattern with this drugs that as they age in the West, they often are growing in international markets, including but not limited to China.

I'm confident that there are tens of billions of dollars of profits (present value) in these three drugs plus the small number of declining marketed drugs such as Tarceva. In perspective, for all of RHHBY, about 40% of total company sales come from these three drugs. This is not unusual, and sometimes traders react a bit more strongly to the situation than need be given the very long-term nature of an investment in RHHBY and other large, diversified pharma and biotech companies.

I'm keeping a very open mind regarding fears that Tecentriq will be a major, embarrassing failure, thinking that there is a good chance that Mr. Market has over-reacted to these fears.

If Microsoft (MSFT) could first lose out thoroughly to Apple (AAPL) in the smartphone war, then compound that by losing another about $9 B attendant to its purchase of Nokia (NOK) phones and related losses, then see its stock triple in just a few years, losing out in the PD battle within I-O war will not destroy RHHBY.

In the rest of the article, I want to briefly give some examples first of marketed drugs and then pipeline candidates that show the company's strengths and diversity.

Up-and-coming marketed drugs

Ocrevus

This did $300 MM in sales in the US in only its second quarter on the market. EU approval is expected by RHHBY by year-end.

Ocrevus is one of the company's many recent breakthrough drugs. It was approved by the FDA in late March for two types of multiple sclerosis. Using technology licensed from Biogen (BIIB), Ocrevus has become the first treatment for the worst type of MS, PPMS (primary progressive MS). The FDA's statement upon approving Ocrevus provides the estimate that PPMS comprises about 15% of all MS cases. This indication could provide tens of thousands of patients on a recurring basis, perhaps 60-80,000 at peak if there might be 800,000 MS patients comprising RHHBY's market opportunity.

On a global basis, including discounts and rebates in the US, I am guesstimating $50,000 revenues per year to RHHBY for Ocrevus, which is given twice a year intravenously.

The story is better, as the FDA notes briefly in its statement and RHHBY notes in detail in its press release, Ocrevus handily beat a standard of care in MS treatment, the interferon Rebif, in a number of outcomes measures for relapsing MS, called RMS or RRMS. Thus, if the small increase in breast cancer risk seen in clinical trials of Ocrevus does not prove a problem during clinical use, I am wondering if Ocrevus could treat perhaps 20% of the total MS patient pool, divided roughly evenly between PPMS and RMS.

Could Ocrevus end up as an $8 B annual drug at peak, treating perhaps 160,000 patients? That would basically make it another Rituxan and go some distance toward mitigating the decline from the three aging blockbusters.

That's a total guess and should not be relied upon. But the potential is, I believe, present for Ocrevus to be a mega-blockbuster. That it is given only twice a year could be an attractive feature. Compare that to injecting yourself 3X per week with a less effective drug.

My recollection is that BIIB will receive 20% or greater royalties on US sales of Ocrevus and 3% on ex-US sales. This will limit profitability to RHHBY.

Perjeta

As shown on p. 159 of the detailed presentation RHHBY provides, linked to above, this drug did over $1.6 B in sales in the first 9 months of the year, up 17% yoy. However, the results of the APHINITY study, a high risk study of Perjeta with Herceptin and chemo showing the combination saved lives over Herceptin alone in certain breast cancer cases, may allow more rapid and sustained sales growth.

The Street may be cautious about the impact of the APHINITY study, as it is noting the smallish absolute number of lives saved by combination treatment, but I think it's almost a lay-up that the combo will come into widespread use, and that it's just a matter of RHHBY making the cost for the combo work for the insurers. I doubt that society in wealthy countries will accept knowingly letting women with breast cancer die to save money on an approved drug, and that RHHBY will be realistic on price.

Perjeta is a young drug and an example of RHHBY pushing the scientific envelope with APHINITY, and succeeding.

Actemra/RoActemra

As the last two letters of the drug's name imply, this drug was approved for rheumatoid arthritis. It is the first of a focused class of RA treatments; Kevzara, developed by Regeneron (REGN) in partnership with Sanofi (SNY) was second, approved this year, but many years after Actemra was approved.

Actemra has several uses beyond RA. It is now also approved for two serious conditions, namely giant cell arteritis and cytokine release syndrome (as is seen with cell-based immunotherapies). It also has two indications for different forms of juvenile arthritis.

These additional indications show RHHBY doing all it can to maximize the value of its marketed products. Actemra is annualizing near $2 B; the new indications may help the drug's sales growth, which I think could be substantial if the drug class for RA of which Actemra is the prototype comes into increasing favor.

Actemra was developed by RHHBY's 60%-owned affiliate, Chugai (OTCPK:CHGCY).

Alecensa

This is intended for a relatively rare form of lung cancer. It is another Chugai product. It competes with and appears to be superior to a similar PFE drug, Xalkori, sales of which annualized at $620 MM worldwide in Q2.

Alecensa was last on RHHBY's list of top 20 drugs at the 9-month mark, with YTD revenues of 244 MM Swiss francs, double the tally of the year ago. Alecensa was approved by the FDA in December 2015.

Even though this drug is going to have limited sales, what I find of greatest interest is that this is yet an example of RHHBY leapfrogging an important product by a competitor. One can see this in the August press release announcing that FDA gave Alecensa a Priority Review for first-line use in the specified form of lung cancer, with a PDUFA date of November 30. A summary of the advantage that RHHBY believes holds is seen by a quote from its (lengthy) press release:

“Phase III results showed Alecensa reduced the risk of disease worsening by more than half compared to the current standard of care [i.e. Xalkori] and lowered the risk of tumors spreading to or growing in the brain by more than 80%...

This is impressive. I believe that Roche, as a whole entity including Genentech, Roche itself and Chugai, is biotech's best drug developer; my view is that if they have a miss with Tecentriq, that's life in the big city. As with MSFT with smartphones or Apple missing the boat in social media when that could have made a big difference to its growth, it's a big world with lots of ways to generate profits.

Next are some brief comments on several pipeline drugs that exemplify just how big and potentially major the company's growth possibilities are. All of these are chosen because they are not in the oncology or autoimmune disease fields, where RHHBY is so strong right now.

Some highlights from the late-stage pipeline

Hemophilia A

More and much better treatments for different variants of hemophilia have been reaching the market. Hemophilia is a true orphan disease, limiting peak sales, especially so given the competition between several companies on this front. Another Chugai drug, emicizumab, is awaiting approval for treatment of hemophilia A (the more common type) with inhibitors, a vexing problem. Phase 3 results are awaited for general use in hemophilia A.

Pages 99-101 describe this "HAVEN" clinical trial program.

While RHHBY is a powerhouse in biotech oncology, it has not had a big presence in hematology. This drug may be a nice commercial success and could lead to a greater presence in heme along with onc.

Inflammatory bowel disease

The drug is etrolizumab ("etro") and is in late-stage trials that are described on pp. 114-6. While Phase 2 data in ulcerative colitis were only mildly positive in my humble opinion, Genentech is moving ahead with a robust Phase 3 program in UC as well as a smaller program in Crohn's. One reason for moving forward aggressively is that etro is related to the marketed product vedolizumab (Entyvio). I do not have a feel for the chance of success in clinical trials versus failure is with etro, but there is great unmet need in IBD, a field where RHHBY has not been a contender.

IBD News Today's simplified discussion of etro is a thorough overview and not written unduly technically.

Spinal muscular atrophy

BIIB and Ionis (IONS) investors may want to watch this one, given the importance of Spinraza to each company.

RHHBY has partnered with PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) to develop an oral SMN2 splicing modifier. This is discussed on p. 133 of the presentation. SMA News Today has a webpage on this, titled RG7916, which is RHHBY's internal descriptor for this molecule.

On p. 10 of the presentation, RHHBY states that it is initiating a Phase 3 pivotal clinical trial.

RHHBY also continues to list another small molecule for SMA, olesoxime, in its pipeline. This molecule may be entering Phase 3, and a letter from the company to a correspondent in April 2016 shows some of RHHBY's thinking about the subject. I find no listing in Clinical Trials under this molecule that involves Phase 3, however.

From a stock market standpoint, there may not be asymmetric reward:risk in RHHBY's efforts in SMA. An oral drug, if safe and effective, could prove quite lucrative. As mentioned, this may be something for BIIB and IONS investors to be aware of.

Autism spectrum disorder

In a 223 person Phase 2 study of oral drug RG7314 (p. 135), the primary endpoint was not met, but important secondary endpoints regarding socialization and communication abilities were helped to a clinically meaningful amount. Thus, another Phase 2 study, aV1ation, is underway.

This could be a surprise success in this condition (or set of related conditions). The drug is only in Phase 2, but the market is large. In a recent review, it is estimated that autism may be present in 2 million Americans, and may have a 1% prevalence in the UK and nearly a 2% prevalence in Japan.

As we do in biotech, we speculate about a risk-adjusted present value for pipeline compounds. In this case, I am about to speculate wildly. The purpose is to show how a diverse pipeline of unrelated compounds can have a very large present value, especially if the sponsor is not selling stock to fund them, as junior biotechs tend to have to do.

In this case, I can come up with something like a $5 B value from this one molecule based on:

25% chance of a significant success with this molecule

4 million addressable patients

25% of them take this drug

$4,000 per year gross income per patient per year

50% after-tax margins (i.e. $2,000 net income per patient/year)

10-year product life averaging these numbers

no discounting for present value.

Obviously, this is a completely fictional number, but perhaps it's not crazy and is something to think about when looking at RHHBY's pipeline, which is shown in its entirety on pp. 52-53 (also see nearby pages for related information).

RHHBY may have a competitive advantage with the size and diversity of its pipeline. None of the above opportunities deal with the company's core focus on cancer or on autoimmune diseases.

Thus, these listings are in a sense ancillary to the main part of the pipeline.

Now, it's time to put the above back into an investment thesis.

Conclusion - examining the case for RHHBY; and a note on taxes



Since I'm American and many readers are US taxpayers, it's critical to be aware that Switzerland imposes a dividend withholding tax. This leads RHHBY not to be an efficient stock to hold in a tax-deferred account such as an IRA or pension fund while the stock goes ex-dividend. Owning RHHBY in a taxable account should be manageable by the broker and may allow some or all of the dividend withhold to be recouped. Please check with a tax adviser and/or broker, or other expert, before purchasing this ADR.

In summary, RHHBY is a biotech with a powerful, growing diagnostics arm. Currently, the ADR is trading in the mid-$29 range and probably at exactly 20X TTM EPS. Note, the interim report showed steady 5% yoy sales growth, but Q3 EPS was not provided; I assume profitability was unchanged.

A near-term worst case scenario for this company in my view relates to the possibility of numerous clinical trial failures for Tecentriq. I would argue that the relatively low P/E provides downside protection. After all, if Tecentriq is a complete dud per its eight Phase 3 readouts coming by mid-2018, I expect that the next immediate effect would be that EPS would increase as other Tecentriq trials would be halted. If so, that savings could be worth close to 1 P/E point, so a drop of 10% from 20X to 18X may translate to near 17X after considering cost savings from not doing any more Tecentriq trials. Also, Tecentriq sales are under $500 MM annualized and may be losing money at this point.

Further, the lab business may be implicitly capitalized at more like a 22X P/E, as I think it deserves a premium to that of Quest. At a certain point, the entire enterprise of RHHBY could hit a 17X P/E and by doing so, imply more like a 16X P/E for the world's largest biotech. AMGN lately has been at or above that P/E, and well over 60% of its sales come from very aged drugs. And, AbbVie (ABBV) gets over 60% of its sales from Humira, which will start to give way soon to biosimilars in the EU, and trades well over a 20X P/E.

So, I'm comfortable that if the rest of the business and pipeline performs as expected, even an utter disaster in Tecentriq may only lead to an additional 10% downside to the price of RHHBY shares. Whereas, unexpectedly good results might lead to a much larger pop, such as 20%; and continued mixed results might be neutral and allow my mid-case 8% total return scenario to play out. As always, these are just my thoughts and may prove incorrect.

RHHBY has numerous strengths that I expect to serve it well over the long term. It is global, it is diversified, it has strong credit ratings and could swing a large acquisition such as, perhaps, BMY, it can alter its business operations flexibly to deal with pipeline issues and product cycle expirations, etc. Thus, in the final analysis, I see RHHBY as undervalued longer term relative to the SPY and to most of its biotech and Big Pharma peers. RHHBY is at least at a 15% discount to the SPY and significant discounts to most biotech/Big Pharma stocks. In the long run, I believe it deserves some premium to its industry peers and a substantial premium to the SPY.

The technicals are challenged, however, and there are no guarantees for RHHBY or any stock.

Thanks for reading. There is a lot to chew on in the entirety of this article, which really just scratches the surface of what I see as one of the world's great larger companies. All comments you wish to contribute are welcome.

