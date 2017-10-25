Chipotle: $250 Is A Legitimate Target Now

After the close, Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) reported highly disappointing Q3 results. The numbers were so bad that my previous article questioned whether $300 would hold and now the focus can shift to the $250 level.

The stock is trading down at $290 in after hours and will likely hit new 52-week lows below $295 in opening trade on Wednesday. The results are confusing and possibly worse than some of the negative headlines.

Chipotle reported an EPS of $0.69 for the quarter and $1.33 when adjusting for a $0.64 impact from charges related to the data breach. This is a clear one-time charge excluded from analyst estimates. The company had a $0.13 impact from Hurricanes Harvey and Irma though this is typically not excluded from analyst estimates making the EPS miss a substantial $0.30.

The comp sales highlighted the big problem. Chipotle saw comp sales plunge 21.9% from the health scare last year so the meager 1.0% gain was horrendous.

The EPS number is even more concerning considering the expectation 90 days ago was for an EPS of $2.24. The 30 day ago estimate was $1.81 so analysts were cutting estimates due to the hurricane issues.

My thesis has long questioned the reason for paying stock prices above $300 considering the EPS trend. The market continues to value Chipotle based on the growth and margins of the past while the company is struggling to meet the present expectations. As visible in this chart, analysts continue to revise estimates down for this year and next.

While the quarterly numbers are difficult to analyze due to the storms and rebound from the health scare, the bigger issue is the stock price in relation to normalized numbers. My estimate that a new normal earnings power of $12 per share is now questioned by these lackluster results.

Even a return to $12/share earnings power makes the $250 target more difficult to reach. Now way one should pay over that price when the earnings expectation for 2018 is likely to dip below $10 per share place a 25 P/E multiple on those estimates.

The reduction in store openings next year will further reduce the growth story at Chipotle. Opening only 140 stores in 2018, down from around 200 in 2017, on a higher store base of around 2,400 stores reduces the growth potential. New store openings will decline from around 9% in 2017 to below 6% next year.

The question remains why buy the troubled Chipotle trading at a premium to the executing McDonald's (MCD). If the later trades below 25x forward EPS estimates, no reason exists to buy Chipotle anywhere close to $300.

The key investor takeaway is that investors sill aren't catching on to the new normal at Chipotle. The real question now is whether to even buy the stock when the restaurant concept dips to $250 and not whether the dip will occur.

