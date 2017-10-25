Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Is Currently Undervalued By 16%

I believe CHMI is currently attractively priced and is undervalued by 16%. My current price target is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed analysis on why Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI) is currently an attractive equity investment to own. This article will first provide an analysis of CHMI’s current valuation when compared to six fixed-rate agency mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This article will then provide a detailed analysis/discussion of CHMI’s residential mortgage-backed securities (“RMBS”), mortgage servicing rights (“MSR”), and derivatives portfolios. Most investors do not “fully” understand all three of these portfolios so I believe a detailed analysis/discussion is warranted and ties in rather well when trying to provide support regarding CHMI’s current undervaluation. Finally, as has been recently requested by multiple readers, this article will provide a discussion on CHMI’s dividend sustainability. This includes the probability of CHMI declaring a special periodic dividend in December 2017.

Throughout the article, various tables will be provided to support my viewpoints and assist readers in understanding CHMI’s business operations. My current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation, projected dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017, projected special periodic dividend for 2017, and current price target for CHMI will be provided within the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

CHMI’s Current Valuation Compared to Six Fixed-Rate Agency mREIT Peers:

I believe one of the best valuation techniques when trying to assess if an mREIT company is currently overvalued or undervalued is to compare a company’s stock price to book value (“BV”). This is one of many metrics that should be assessed when trying to determine if an mREIT is overvalued or undervalued. Other factors include (but are not limited to): 1) future MBS price movements; 2) current and future anticipated risk management strategies; 3) future dividend sustainability; 4) management expertise; 5) management aligned with shareholders’ interests; 6) anticipated movements of market interest rates (shape of the yield curve); and 7) macroeconomic factors. I believe most would agree these factors will have varying degrees of influence on an mREIT’s business operations which will directly/indirectly impact a company’s valuation.

To begin this analysis, I want to provide readers a comparative table which provides current premium (discount) to BV valuations when compared to each company’s stock price as of 10/23/2017. I believe Table 1 below will emphasis the points I am trying to convey regarding CHMI’s current discount valuation when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

Table 1 – Fixed-Rate Agency mREIT Current Premium (Discount) to BV Analysis (Stock Price as of 10/23/2017 and BV as of 6/30/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company’s BV per share figures from the SEC’s EDGAR Database)

While Table 1 above provides multiple metrics, I really want to “hone in” on each company’s premium (discount) to BV as of 10/23/2017. As such, I would direct readers to look at the column with the blue reference “B” at the top of the table (the last column on the right). Let us focus on CHMI’s discount to BV and then compare it to the rest of the fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 10/23/2017 CHMI’s stock price traded at $18.71 per share. When calculated, this shows CHMI’s stock price was trading at a discount to BV as of 6/30/2017 of ($1.23) per share or (6.17%). CHMI’s stock price traded at a modest-material discount when compared to all but one fixed-rate agency mREIT peer. The following were the 10/23/2017 premium (discount) to BV as of 6/30/2017 percentages for CHMI and the six other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) CHMI: (6.17%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017

2) Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI): (6.08%) discount to BV as of 6/30/2017 *

* = “Tangible” BV of $12.55 per share as of 6/30/2017 (when excluding net deferred tax assets); a 0.88% premium

3) ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR): 1.82% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

4) CYS Investments Inc. (CYS): 2.53% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

5) American Capital Agency Corp. (AGNC): 3.99% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017**

**= Tangible BV of $19.25 per share as of 6/30/2017 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a 12.36% premium

6) Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY): 8.04% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

7) Orchid Island Capital Corp. (ORC): 10.51% premium to BV as of 6/30/2017

Side Note: Technically speaking, several years ago AI changed its “entity status” from a REIT to a C-Corp. per the Internal Revenue Code (“IRC”). However, AI still maintained many “mREIT-like characteristics” including the type of investments held by the company, similar risk management strategies, and the amount of dividend distributions paid to shareholders.

Simply put, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, it would appear CHMI was modestly-materially undervalued as of 10/23/2017. Now, it would be entirely justified for CHMI to trade at a modest-material discount compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers if the company has recently underperformed when it came to business operations. As such, let us now take a look at a key performance metric for this sector.

During the second quarter of 2017, CHMI reported an economic return (change in BV and dividends received) of 1.64%. When compared to the six other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within Table 1 above, this was a fairly average return. However, when taking a more “long-term” look at past performance, CHMI reported a trailing twelve-month economic return of 11.20% which was notably above the fixed-rate agency mREIT average. The following were the economic return (loss) percentages for CHMI and the six other mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 6/30/2017 (in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) ARR: 11.45% trailing twelve-month economic return

2) CHMI: 11.20% trailing twelve-month economic return

3) NLY: 7.52% trailing twelve-month economic return

4) AGNC: 3.32% trailing twelve-month economic return

5) ORC: 0.45% trailing twelve-month economic return

6) CYS: (2.45%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

7) AI: (15.22%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

So, even though CHMI continues to trade at a discount to all of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, this analysis provided direct, factual evidence the company either basically matched or notably outperformed the sector when it comes to overall operations (economic return).

Therefore, I believe CHMI is currently being undervalued by market participants and is attractively priced. As such, I believe CHMI should trade, at the very least, towards the fixed-rate agency mREIT average over the next few quarters.

Of course, CHMI’s current valuation would be justified if the company’s RMBS and derivatives portfolios were to underperform when compared to the fixed-rate agency mREIT peers listed above. However, as the next two sections of this article will discuss, there is a high probability this will not be the case over the foreseeable future. In fact, I believe CHMI’s RMBS, MSR, and derivatives portfolios have a high probability of performing, at the very least, similar to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers over the next several quarters as the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) continues to gradually increase the Federal (“Fed”) Funds Rate. When compared to a few underperforming fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, CHMI should continue to outperform these companies. With that being said, let us move on to the next topic of discussion.

Analysis of CHMI’s Investment Portfolio:

One factor in determining if CHMI’s current valuation is justified is to analyze the company’s investment portfolio. Depending on the movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, some mREIT companies will generally outperform (or underperform) most peers when certain characteristics are evident in the market. In a rising interest rate environment, I believe CHMI will outperform most of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers stated earlier due to the fact management has a similar strategy when it comes to its RMBS portfolio yet also has some added diversify when it comes to its MSR portfolio.

For the remainder of the article, the term “RMBS” and “MBS” refer to the same type of securitized holdings and will be used interchangeably. To highlight CHMI’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2017, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 – CHMI Investment Portfolio (RMBS and MSR; As of 6/30/2017)

(Source: Table obtained from CHMI’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the second quarter of 2017)

Before getting into the detailed analysis, let me first briefly explain the fundamentals of CHMI’s RMBS portfolio. CHMI, mainly through the use of leverage, acquires agency RMBS which generate interest income based on the underlying coupon rate of each respective investment. To fund the acquisition of agency RMBS, CHMI enters into short-term repurchase (“repo”) loan agreements. CHMI’s interest expense, in relation to the company’s outstanding repo agreements, is based on a small fixed rate percentage and a variable rate percentage based on the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR).

Using Table 2 above as a reference, CHMI’s RMBS portfolio made up the vast majority of the company’s investment portfolio as of 6/30/2017. CHMI’s proportion of 15-, 20-, and 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings as of 6/30/2017 was 4%, 18%, and 68%, respectively. CHMI’s proportion of adjustable-rate mortgage (“ARM”) holdings was 5%. As such, CHMI’s proportion of MSRs as of 6/30/2017 was also 5%. In addition, a majority of CHMI’s RMBS portfolio consisted of “specified pools”. These type of securities are prepayment protected MBS, mainly through the Home Affordable Refinance Program (“HARP”) and low-loan balance (“LLB”) securities. These types of securities are prevalent throughout the fixed-rate agency mREIT sector.

If readers have followed my prior mREIT articles, then one should know CHMI’s RMBS portfolio continues to be very similar to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. This includes both the reliance of specified pools to “tamp down” conditional prepayment rates (“CPR”) and the current preference towards longer-dated RMBS (30-year maturities).

For instance, as stated above, 68% of CHMI’s investment portfolio consisted of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 6/30/2017 (based on fair market value [FMV]). In comparison, 74%, 99%, 42%, 62%, 63%, and 88% of AGNC’s, AI’s, ARR’s, CYS’s, NLY’s, and ORC’s investment portfolio consisted of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS as of 6/30/2017, respectively. As such, I believe CHMI’s proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS was extremely close to the fixed-rate agency mREIT average of 71%. Since CHMI had very similar RMBS when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, I believe the company’s valuation, when compared to BV, should also be fairly similar. Simply put, this is currently not the case.

Now let me briefly explain the fundamentals of CHMI’s MSR portfolio . MSRs are contractual agreements where the right to service a mortgage is transferred from a lender (or existing servicer) to a third party. This third party services a pool of underlying mortgages for a small contractual fee. Typically, an MSR is comprised of the following two pieces: 1) basic servicing fee; and 2) excess MSR. An excess MSR is the amount of cash flows that are left after an MBS’s coupon, principal payment, and basic servicing fee are accounted for. What is unique about an excess MSR is that the owner of this right receives the excess cash while not performing any servicing obligations. Since both types of investments are basically valued by the amount of the projected discounted cash flows (including expected servicing/excess revenue), MSRs and excess MSRs are impacted by variables such as conditional prepayment rates (“CPR”), weighted average loan age (“WALA”), and credit risk (non-performance of an underlying loan; including percentage of delinquencies).

CHMI’s MSR portfolio consists of underlying Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA), Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC), and Ginnie Mae (“GNMA”) MBS. The net servicing fee for Fannie and Freddie MSRs is 0.25% while for Ginnie MSRs it is 0.30%. As of 6/30/2017, the 60-day delinquency rate for CHMI’s Fannie, Freddie, and Ginnie MSRs was 0.6%, 0.4%, and 1.3%, respectively. Simply put, these were very low delinquency rates.

When it comes to CHMI’s MSR portfolio, the company has the following two classifications: 1) conventional (Fannie and Freddie); and 2) government (Ginnie). As of 6/30/2017, CHMI’s conventional MSR portfolio had an unpaid principle balance (“UPB”) of $3.3 billion, a cost basis of $34.2 million, a FMV of $31.5 million, a weighted average coupon (“WAC”) of 3.83%, and a weighted average maturity (“WAM”) of 23.4 years. CHMI’s government MSR portfolio had an UPB of $4.3 billion, a cost basis of $32.5 million, a FMV of $43.0 million, a WAC of 3.36%, and a WAM of 28.3 years.

Now that we have a better overall understanding of CHMI’s MSR portfolio, let us discuss how these investments will benefit the company as mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields rise in the future. To support this notion, Table 3 is provided below.

Table 3 – CHMI MSR Portfolio (Valuation Analysis)

(Source: Table obtained (with formatting edits) from CHMI’s quarterly shareholder presentation for the second quarter of 2017 [link provided below Table 2])

Table 3 above shows the following three key metrics when it comes to valuing an MSR: 1) discount rate; 2) voluntary prepayment rate (“VPR”); and 3) servicing costs. As stated above, MSRs are basically valued by the amount of the projected discounted cash flows.

In a gradual rising interest rate environment, the general assumption/trend is economic indicators are at least fairly strong, mortgage delinquency rates are low (positively impacting underlying discount rates used; especially when it comes to government sponsored entity [GSE] investments), and overall prepayment rates are lower/decreasing (positively impacting the VPR). We will also assume CHMI’s servicing costs will remain relatively unchanged in this type of environment (since a change in interest rates does not really have a direct impact to servicing costs; excludes minor impact on labor costs, general expenses, etc…). As such, when combining the changes within these three factors, one can see that CHMI’s MSR portfolio would be positively impacted, from a valuation standpoint, when there is a rise in mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields. This directly leads to greater net servicing income being generated.

As such, as the analysis above indicates, I believe CHMI’s MSR portfolio is an additional “hedge” per se to the company’s RMBS portfolio. Since most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers currently do not have an MSR portfolio (NLY is the lone exception), I believe CHMI has an advantage per se in a rising interest rate environment. I also believe this factor should positively impact CHMI’s valuation when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. Currently, the market has not “priced in” this distinction. Simply put, this is a positive catalyst/trend to consider. Now let us move on to an analysis of CHMI’s derivatives portfolio.

Analysis of CHMI’s Derivatives Portfolio:

Another factor in determining if CHMI’s current valuation is justified is to analyze the company’s derivatives portfolio. In my opinion, a fixed-rate agency mREIT’s risk management strategy should serve the following two purposes in a rising interest rate environment: 1) mitigate fixed-rate agency MBS valuation losses; and 2) mitigate a rise in interest expense on repo loan agreements.

As discussed above, it was determined CHMI’s MSR portfolio was a natural hedge to the company’s RMBS portfolio. As such, in a rising interest rate environment, the additional net servicing income/valuation gains within CHMI’s MSR portfolio will likely partially offset the net valuation loss within the company’s RMBS portfolio. In fact, some could argue CHMI’s MSR portfolio should be treated as a form of a derivative instrument. However, under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles [GAAP] treatment, this is currently not the case.

Since CHMI’s initial public offering (“IPO”) in October 2013, management has mainly relied on interest rate payer swap contracts to offset the negative impact from an increase to repo loan rates in a rising interest rate environment. CHMI has also utilized interest rate payer swaptions, short U.S. Treasury future securities (and options), and “to-be-announced” (“TBA”) MBS from time to time. Similar to the conclusion derived when discussing CHMI’s RMBS portfolio, similar types of derivative instruments are used by the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. One lone exception is the fact several fixed-rate agency mREIT peers also utilize Eurodollar futures contracts (for instance NLY and ORC). However, it should be noted Eurodollar futures contracts and interest rate payer swap contracts are very similar when it comes to risk management strategies.

As such, let us now determine of CHMI used a similar amount of hedges to mitigate the rise in mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields. To show the composition of CHMI’s derivatives portfolio as of 6/30/2017, Table 4 is provided below.

Table 4 – CHMI Hedging Coverage Ratio (As of 6/30/2017)

Source: Table created entirely by myself, using CHMI data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 4 above as a reference, CHMI had a net (short) interest rate payer swaps and swaptions position of ($782) and ($100) million as of 6/30/2017 (based on notional value). CHMI’s interest rate payer swaps had a weighted average tenor/maturity of 5.3 years with a weighted average net pay rate of 0.60%. CHMI had a hedging coverage ratio of 71% as of 6/30/2017. This was a modest reduction from 94% as of 3/31/2017. With that being said, it should be noted CHMI had a material equity offering that occurred towards the end of the first quarter of 2017. Simply put, management added to CHMI’s derivatives portfolio prior to fully deploying the company’s newly raised capital. This caused CHMI’s hedging coverage ratio to be “skewed” higher as of 3/31/2017 when compared to past trends.

As of 6/30/2017, CHMI’s hedging coverage ratio was extremely close to the fixed-rate agency mREIT average. For instance, using Table 1 earlier as a reference, as of 6/30/2017 AGNC’s, AI’s, ARR’s, CYS’s, NLY’s, and ORC’s hedging coverage ratio was 98%, 69%, 60%, 82%, 65%, and 84%, respectively. When combined, as of 6/30/2017 the average fixed-rate agency mREIT hedging coverage ratio was 70%. As stated above, CHMI’s hedging coverage ratio as of 6/30/2017 was 71%.

Similar to the conclusion reached when discussing CHMI’s RMBS portfolio, since the company as of 6/30/2017 had very similar derivative instruments in place and a very similar hedging coverage ratio when compared to most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, I believe the company’s valuation, when compared to BV, should also be similar.

In other words, I believe this similarity should be represented in CHMI’s current valuation. I believe this currently is not the case since CHMI continues to trade at a modest-material discount to most of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. Now let us discuss one last topic which could justify CHMI trading a modest-material discount to most of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, its dividend.

Discussion of CHMI’s Dividend Sustainability:

Multiple readers have recently “reached out” to me via the personal message (“pm”) feature here at Seeking Alpha (“SA”). In each instance, it was in direct reference to the interview I had with the SA PRO team where I discussed two of the main sectors I cover here at SA, mREITs and business development companies (“BDC”). The following is a link to this interview for reference:

PRO Weekly Digest: All About mREITs And BDCs With Scott Kennedy

Within that interview, I stated I believed CHMI currently had an attractive valuation. Following that specific interview, within each of my private conversations I had with readers, the topic of CHMI’s dividend sustainability was brought up. As such, I believe this specific topic is very important for readers and should shed some light as to whether CHMI deserves the current discount valuation, when compared to BV, the company’s stock price is current trading at.

Earlier, it was determined CHMI had a similar RMBS and derivatives portfolios when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. Since most mREIT companies currently have an annualized yield from 9%-12%, it entirely makes sense CHMI currently has an annualized yield of approximately 10.5%. Simply put, CHMI’s current annualized yield is very “competitive” when compared to most mREIT peers. As such, this cannot be justification for the current discount valuation the market is putting on CHMI’s stock price.

In addition, CHMI has an MSR portfolio that acts as a natural hedge per se to the company’s RMBS portfolio which would partially mitigate the potential rise in mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields in the future. It should also be noted CHMI’s MSR portfolio has consistently generated net servicing income (never a loss) since this portfolio was established in 2015.

Furthermore, I believe one important distinction between CHMI and most mREIT peers should be highlighted when it comes to dividend sustainability. CHMI had its IPO in October 2013. As such, when compared to most mREIT peers, CHMI is a fairly new public company. Readers familiar with my earlier mREIT articles would know there was a material decrease in MBS pricing across all coupons during the second quarter of 2013. This was mainly the result of the FOMC’s commentary, at the time, regarding the “sooner than anticipated” end of the third round of quantitative easing (“QE3”). Since CHMI’s IPO was after the rapid, material increase to mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields, the company did not record the same type of valuation losses (proportionately speaking) when compared to most mREIT peers.

Simply put, while most mREIT peers generated a notable capital loss carryforward balance from losses accumulated during 2013 (which can be carried forward for up to five tax years), CHMI never generated such notable losses. This is very important to understand as the analysis is presented below. This is one of the reasons why CHMI has been able to distribute a quarterly dividend between a narrow range of $0.49-$0.51 per common share from the first quarter of 2014–the third quarter of 2017. During the same timeframe, most mREIT peers (especially fixed-rate agency companies) experienced multiple/notable dividend reductions.

When it comes to dividend sustainability within the mREIT sector, there are several metrics management teams/the Board of Directors (“BoD”) utilize when it comes to setting an appropriate distribution per share rate. Some mREIT peers I cover like to base the company’s dividends off of estimated REIT taxable income (“ERTI”). Some mREIT peers, due to the company’s 2013 capital loss carryforward balance, currently like to base its dividend per share rate off of the “true earnings power” of the investment portfolio. Under this scenario, due to IRC provisions, some of an mREIT’s dividend distributions are currently classified as a “return of capital” (“ROC”). Other mREIT peers use a somewhat similar, yet different, metric called estimated core earnings (“ECE”). When it comes to CHMI, it would appear management/the BoD likes to utilize ECE when it comes to the company’s quarterly dividend and ERTI (or some similar form of TI metric) when it comes to meeting its annual REIT taxable income (“AREITTI”) requirement.

For readers unfamiliar with this topic, there is a specific IRC provision stating an entity must distribute, at a minimum, at least 90% of its annual REIT taxable income (“AREITTI”) to retain the company’s qualified REIT status. As such, quarterly ERTI (and other similar TI metrics) is an important indicator regarding minimum annual distribution requirements (“ADR”). There is one exception to this rule known as the “spillback” provision. However, CHMI has not utilized this provision in the past which is a very important point to consider when it comes to future dividend per share rate considerations. Since it has been determined CHMI prefers to use ECE to set an appropriate quarterly dividend per share rate, let us analyze this metric in Table 5 below.

Table 5 – CHMI ECE Analysis (Q4 2013 – Q2 2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using data obtained from the SEC’s EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1] and CHMI’s quarterly shareholder presentations [link provided below Table 2])

Using Table 5 above as a reference, CHMI reported quarterly ECE available to common shareholders of $3.3, $15.1, $14.7, and $16.1 million for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference “E”). When calculated, CHMI had annual ECE available to common shareholders of $0.48, $2.01, $1.96, and $2.14 per share respectively (see red reference “E / F”). In comparison, CHMI had dividend distributions of ($3.4), ($15.2), ($14.9), and ($15.9) million for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference “I”). When calculated, CHMI had an (overpayment) underpayment of ECE of ($0.1), ($0.2), ($0.2), and $0.2 million for 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively (see red reference “J”). This calculates to an annual dividend distributions payout ratio of 104%, 101%, 101%, and 99%, respectively (see red reference “(I / E)”). As such, I believe it can be determined CHMI basically paid out its annual ECE since the company’s IPO. With that being said, a few points regarding this analysis should be provided.

First, CHMI’s ECE excludes one notable GAAP to IRC adjustment when it comes to “true” taxable income (“TI”). CHMI’s ECE excludes all realized capital gains (losses) in regards to the company’s investment portfolio. Since CHMI did not generate a notable capital loss carryforward balance during 2013 (as stated earlier the company’s IPO was October 2013), all 2014-2017 capital gains (losses) are technically added (subtracted) to TI/ERTI. If an annual net capital loss occurred during 2014-2017, this loss would be carried forward and used to offset any net capital gains in a subsequent year. CHMI’s ECE figures do not include this important consideration. Through extensive research/analysis, when including such realizations and deferments, I have calculated CHMI’s annual TI/ERTI dividend distributions payout ratio was approximately 101%, 96%, and 91% for 2014, 2015, and 2016, respectively. As such, CHMI’s annual TI/ERTI was slightly lower than the company’s annual ECE for 2014 but slightly higher for 2015 and 2016.

Second, it should also be noted CHMI’s annual TI/ERTI dividend distributions payout ratio of 91% for 2016 was including a special periodic dividend of $0.15 per common share declared in December. Simply put, unless CHMI wanted to utilize the spillback provision and pay a federal excise tax for 2016, management/the BoD decided to distribute enough TI/ERTI to be in compliance to the IRC provision discussed earlier in this section of the article. The following quote from CHMI’s dividend announcement for the fourth quarter of 2016 supports this notion:

“…In addition, CHMI announced that its Board of Directors declared a special cash dividend of $0.15 per share in order to fulfill the requirement of distributing at least 90% of its annual REIT taxable income to stockholders…”

Now let us take a look at what occurred during the first half of 2017. CHMI reported ECE available to common shareholders of $11.6 million for the first half of 2017. When calculated, CHMI had ECE available to common shareholders of $1.14 per share. In comparison, CHMI had dividend distributions of ($9.9) million for the first half of 2017. When calculated, CHMI had an underpayment of ECE of $1.7 million for the first half of 2017. This calculates to a semiannual dividend distributions payout ratio of 86%. As such, I believe it can be determined CHMI had a modest underpayment of its ECE during the first half of 2017 which should be a positive catalyst/trend for another special periodic dividend being declared for 2017. This especially holds true because CHMI recognized a notable realized gain (proportionately speaking) on the company’s sale of its excess MSR portfolio during late 2016-early 2017.

Case in point is the final metric to analyze, CHMI’s estimated cumulative undistributed taxable income (“UTI”). Once again using Table 5 as a reference, CHMI’s cumulative UTI was $0.04 per common share as of 12/31/2016. While readers may determine this was not that large of a “cushion” per se to have, this per share amount includes the effects of CHMI’s special periodic dividend of $0.15 per common share for 2016. In comparison, I have calculated CHMI’s cumulative UTI was $0.46 per common share as of 6/30/2017. Now, there is some “skewing” impact for 2017 due to CHMI’s March 2017 material equity offering but I still believe the company’s cumulative UTI balance as of 6/30/2017 is a positive catalyst for a special periodic dividend being declared in December 2017.

If such a positive event materializes (which I am currently projecting will occur), I believe this factor should positively influence CHMI’s valuation when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. Similar to the trend stated throughout this article, I believe the market has not priced in this distinction as well.

Conclusions Drawn:

The focus of this article was to provide a detailed analysis of why I believe CHMI is currently an attractive equity investment to own. This article first provided an analysis of CHMI’s current valuation when compared to six fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. Simply put, when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers, CHMI is currently modestly-materially undervalued.

Now, it would be entirely justified for CHMI to trade at a modest-material discount compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers if the company has recently underperformed when it came to business operations. However, it was then determined that CHMI either performed in-line or outperformed the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers over the past four quarters (economic return).

This article then stated CHMI’s current discount valuation could be justified if the composition of the company’s investment portfolio and risk management strategy was different when compared to its fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. As such, an analysis of CHMI’s RMBS, MSR, and derivatives portfolios was performed. Depending on the movement of mortgage interest rates/ U.S. Treasury yields, some mREIT companies will generally outperform (or underperform) most peers when certain characteristics are evident in the market. Upon an analysis of these three portfolios, it was determined CHMI’s RMBS and derivatives portfolios are extremely similar to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. As such, it would be highly unlikely CHMI would underperform the company’s peers within these portfolios (hence a discount valuation is not justified).

In addition, it was determined CHMI’s MSR portfolio is an additional hedge to the company’s RMBS portfolio. Since most fixed-rate agency mREIT peers currently do not have an MSR portfolio (NLY is the lone exception), I believe CHMI has an advantage per se in a rising interest rate environment. I also believe this factor should positively impact CHMI’s valuation when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers.

Therefore, from a valuation perspective, I believe there is a high probability that CHMI should trade, at the least, more towards the fixed-rate agency mREIT average over the next few quarters.

Finally, one last factor which could justify CHMI trading a modest-material discount to most of the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers was discussed. This was CHMI’s dividend sustainability. Due to the fact CHMI’s IPO occurred after the taper tantrum of 2013, the company did not have a notable capital loss carryforward balance during 2013. This was in direct contrast to most mREIT peers. This is one of the reasons why CHMI has been able to distribute a quarterly dividend between a narrow range of $0.49-$0.51 per common share from the first quarter of 2014–the third quarter of 2017. During the same timeframe, most mREIT peers (especially fixed-rate agency companies) experienced multiple/notable dividend reductions.

In addition, unlike most sector peers, CHMI actually declared a special periodic dividend of $0.15 per common share during the fourth quarter of 2016. Through the analysis provided above, it was then determined as of 6/30/2017 CHMI had the highest cumulative UTI per common share amount the company has ever had. As such, this directly leads to the probability of the CHMI declaring another special periodic dividend during 2017 to be a good possibility. As such, I am projecting CHMI will declare the following dividend for the fourth quarter of 2017 and special periodic dividend for 2017:

Dividend for Q4 2017: $0.49 per share (80% probability)

Special Periodic Dividend for 2017: $0.15-$0.30 per share (70% probability)*

* = Assumes CHMI does not utilize the spillback provision (similar to 2016 strategy)

If such a positive event materializes (which I am anticipating will occur), I believe this factor should positively influence CHMI’s valuation when compared to the company’s fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. Currently, the market has not priced in this distinction as well.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, I currently rate CHMI as a SELL when the company’s stock price is trading at greater than a 7.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 10/23/2017; $20.20 per share), a HOLD when trading at or less than a 7.5% premium through less than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (2.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV.

As such, I currently rate CHMI as a BUY. My current price target for CHMI is $21.70 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. When calculated, this would be a net price appreciation of approximately 16% from CHMI’s current valuation (as of 10/23/2017).

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future discounted cash flows of CHMI’s MSR portfolio; 2) projected future agency MBS price movements; 3) projected future derivative valuations; and 4) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the high probability of multiple Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2017-2018 (this is a more hawkish view when compared to most of last year) due to recent macroeconomic trends/events. This also considers the eventual “wind-down” of the Fed’s balance sheet.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader’s current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015 per share. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.288 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each CHMI trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI-A; Series A preferred stock. On 9/12/2017, I increased my position in CHMI-A. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $25.198 per share. I currently hold (personally and through affiliated entities) 1.36% of the outstanding shares of CHMI-A. Each CHMI-A trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha. Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in AGNC, AI, ARR, CYS, FMCC, FNMA, NLY, or ORC. I am currently long AGNCB and CHMI-A.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.