Exelixis Stock Looks Promising Despite High Valuation Multiples

Exelixis Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) had a strong year, both on and off the stock market. The company stock gained over 71 percent this year so far while posting several encouraging news such as robust revenue growth, settlement of disputes and impressive operating results. The stock currently trades at high multiples due to its strong potential and growth rate. However, the stock is expected to grow further in long-term and is suitable for periodic accumulation. The upcoming decision for its Cabometyx product in first line kidney cancer on February 25, 2018, is likely to be a strong catalyst for the stock.

The company mainly specializes in oncological conditions and has three products in its portfolio. It also has a strong pipeline where it has its own product candidates and the products it is collaborating on with the other companies. It is also working on expanding the scope of its current products as is evident from the company's recent sNDA with regard to Cabometyx. The drug is already approved by the FDA for treating advanced renal cell carcinoma in patients who have already received prior treatment with anti-angiogenic therapy. The company now wants to expand the drug use to advanced renal cell carcinoma patients who have not received any prior therapy. The application is backed by the data obtained from Cabosun trial. The drug showed a clinically meaningful and statistically significant 52 percent reduction in the rate of disease progression or death. The median PFS for cabozantinib was 8.6 months versus 5.3 months for sunitinib, corresponding to a 3.3 month (62 percent) improvement favoring cabozantinib over sunitinib. The robustness of the data increases the probability of the drug receiving the requisite FDA approval. Further, the company's partner Ipsen has filed an application with the EMA as well for European Union permission. The company seeks the approval cabozantinib as a treatment for first-line advanced RCC. In September, EMA validated with the application. These upcoming decisions are likely to be strong catalysts for the stock.

Exelixis showed good potential as it reported its second-quarter results. The company earned $17.7 million in net income, up from a net loss of $34.8 million it had incurred in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The improved profitability position is mainly due to the company's stronger revenue stream, both from net product sales as well as from collaborations. It has earned $16.7 million in net income for the first quarter of the year vis-a-vis a net loss of $59.2 million in the first quarter of the previous year. The second quarter results have thus confirmed that the company is now on the path to profitability and more solid liquidity. Exelixis also retired the final tranche of its remaining corporate debt which dated back July 2010 and belonged to entities associated with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. The Deerfield Notes were retired by making a payment of $123.8 million. The early payment of the debt not only shows the company's growing confidence and potential but will also save the company nearly $12 million in interest expenses. The original maturity date of the notes was in July 2018.

The second quarter results also showed strong performance by the company products. The company's total revenue stood at $99 million, up from $36.3 million for the corresponding quarter of the previous year and $80.9 million for the first quarter of this year. Cabometyx, which was commercially launched in April last year, seems to have gained robust traction in the market and accounted for $80.9 million worth of net product revenue, nearly 30 percent up from $62.4 million in net product revenue it had reported for the first quarter of this year. The company's other product Cometriq for the treatment of patients with progressive, metastatic medullary thyroid cancer generated an additional $7.1 million in net product revenue, up from $6.5 million in net product revenue it had reported in the first quarter. Similarly, the company's collaboration revenue also remained strong, though it accounts for a minor portion of its overall revenue.

Exelixis stock currently trades quite close to its 52 weeks high of $29.50. In the past 12 months, the stock showed remarkable 114 percent growth. While the growth rate is impressive, it is also a cause of concern with its whopping P/E ratio of 136. Exelixis is on a high growth trajectory which partially justifies the high valuation multiples commanded by it. It also has strong potential ahead. However, despite all these positive points, the stock looks overheated at the moment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXEL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.