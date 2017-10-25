Tesla's Latest Warehouse Loan Raises More Red Flags

Where have all the "leasing partners" gone? They’re nowhere to be seen, with lots of good reasons for them to stay far away from this dumpster fire.

With each direct lease Tesla makes in the U.S., another $7,500 goes to waste.

Yes, another $500 million on the warehouse line allows Tesla to do more direct leasing. But do you know what makes no sense for Tesla? Direct leasing.

And I still think it’s dangerous. But the latest warehouse credit line signals more reasons to think Tesla is in trouble.

My readers know that for the past year I’ve been warning against shorting TSLA.

Lost in all the recent Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) headlines about the Model 3, Puerto Rico and China is the news that Tesla’s warehouse lenders have increased their commitments by $500 million.

Is that good news or bad news for Tesla? I think it’s both, but far more bad than good.

Before we take a look at the good and the bad, let’s quickly review some background and history.

What Is ‘Warehouse Lending’?

Tesla uses warehouse lending to support its direct vehicle leasing program, which is handled by its subsidiary, Tesla Finance.

Essentially, as Tesla Finance enters into the direct leases, it bundles up the lease contracts, contributes them to a “special purpose vehicle” subsidiary, and pledges the lease payment stream to support loans under the warehouse line. The interest rate is based on LIBOR plus a fixed margin. As of August, that worked out to about 2.7% per annum.

Tesla’s first warehouse facility, sized at $300 million, was put in place in August 2016. The line was upsized to $600 million four months later, and additional lenders were added to the consortium.

Under the 2016 warehouse line, Tesla could make draws through August of 2016, and was required to repay the line on September 20, 2018.

This August, at about the same time it issued its $1.8 billion in 5.3% eight-year bonds, Tesla put in place a new 2017 warehouse line. The 2017 basically allowed Tesla to extend the debt's maturity date by a year.

That was surely helpful, but Tesla also needed more borrowing capacity. The number of people leasing versus buying has been increasing of time, and it was clear Tesla is bumping up against the $600 million limit.

And, Tesla just got some of what it needed. The latest development, announced after hours last Friday, is a $500 million increase to Tesla's warehouse borrowing capacity (from $600 million to $1.1 billion), accomplished with the addition of lenders to the banking consortium.

The Good News

The good news, obviously, is that Tesla now has the ability to build and lease more cars. Just to get a rough estimate of how many more, let’s assume a rental stream can support 80% of the purchase price of a car. And let’s assume Tesla’s average sales price is $80,000.

That would mean Tesla can enter into another 8,800 direct leases. Adjust the numbers however you choose, and the reasonable range could go from 8,000 to 12,000 additional direct leases

Also, using the warehouse line certainly is more advantageous than accessing the corporate debt market. Tesla pays 5.3% of the $1.8 billion most recently borrowed, but pays less than 3% per annum for its warehouse line (though the warehouse rate will fluctuate with interest rate changes).





(Sunset in Big Sky country. Always a good thing.)

The Bad News

The bad news is that more debt is, after all, more debt, with correspondingly more interest expense.

Moreover, where are the third party “leasing partners” such as U.S. Bank (NYSE:USB) which in the past handled much of Tesla’s leasing program?

Tesla induced those companies to finance its buyers' leases by making residual value guarantees: that is, at the end of the lease term, Tesla would promise to buy back the leased vehicles for a stipulated percentage of the purchase price.

As Donn Bailey did a terrific job of explaining here, knowing the residual value with certainty enables the leasing company to precisely calibrate its return on invested capital.

The problem, alas, was that the residual guarantees demanded by the financiers were too rich for Tesla. Tesla's margins in "Services and other" suggest that Tesla is paying more for cars coming off lease than it can, after refurbishment expenses, recoup in its CPO program.

With the Model 3 ramping up for volume production, and no third-party financiers on the scene, Tesla may be forced to engage in ever more direct leasing. However, as noted earlier, an extra $500 million on the warehouse line won’t go far. Perhaps 12,000 or so direct leases, at best.

What to do? Donn Bailey thinks Tesla will again be forced to make residual value guarantees:

Tesla is going to need to come up with some sort of lease program, even if they once again have to guarantee the residual value as they did with the Model S. Otherwise they are going to get killed by Chevy (NYSE:GM), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) models. Without a competitive monthly payment, Tesla has no chance of cracking into the mass market.

But, let's ask: how easy will it be for Tesla to satisfy the demands of a leasing partner? Any potential leasing partner which is bound to have concerns about the following:

Tesla’s decision to skip traditional beta testing on the Model 3;

the mounting evidence that the Model 3 (like every other Tesla car now made) lacks adequate hardware for full self-driving;

the flood of Tesla competition set to arrive before a two-year lease term will have ended (as the Tokyo Motor Show is about to show in very vivid colors);

Tesla’s deepening losses and hemorrhaging of cash;

the manifest inability of Tesla to produce anything close to 500,000 cars per year at Fremont;

the growing labor unrest in Tesla's Fremont factory;

Tesla’s dependence on capital markets for its continued survival; and

the looming “Valley of Death” as Tesla exhausts the U.S. federal income tax (or FIT) credits.

All these factors create material risks for any would-be leasing partner. In view of these risks, any such leasing partner is likely to insist on a punitively high residual percentage, and may well require Tesla to post a letter of credit or other security to assure Tesla can perform on the buyback obligation.

More Red Flags

So, for now at least, Tesla is confined to direct leasing, either with its own cash or cash drawn from the warehouse line, with no help from leasing partners.

But here’s the curious fact about direct leasing in the U.S.: the only party which can capture the benefit of the $7,500 FIT credit is the lessor.

For most lessors, that works just fine. For instance, when U.S. Bank is the lessor, it puts each tax credit to good use, enjoying a $7,500 reduction in its U.S. income tax liability. Consequently, a lessor such as U.S. Bank factors the tax credit into its calculations, and is able to offer terms that are significantly more attractive than would be the case without the credit.

In other words, where the lessor can make use of the tax credit, there’s an extra $7,500 of value in the deal, and that value directly benefits the lessee.

However, when Tesla or one of its subsidiaries is the lessor, then the FIT credit goes to waste. That’s because, having nothing but tax loss carryforwards as far as the eye can see, Tesla has no use for the tax credit. And, unlike the Nevada tax credits under the Gigafactory Incentive Agreement, which are transferable, the FIT credits are non-transferable.

Consequently, the $7,500 benefit, which can be passed along to the lessee when a profitable third party is the lessor, is completely squandered when Tesla is the lessor.

That is why I think any expansion of Tesla’s warehouse line is deeply bearish. It signals enormous weakness. It signals that Tesla has been unable to make any deal with a leasing partner, and is forced to leave the $7,500 benefit on the table in each direct leasing deal.

Does anyone disagree about Tesla's inability to make use of the tax credit? If so, let's hear about it in the comments. Because to me, for Tesla to engage in direct leasing in the U.S. seems wasteful and, even, a bit desperate.

So, Can I Please Short Tesla Now?

The junk bond financing, the Model 3 problems, the odd firings, and now this expansion of the warehouse line – all of them have caused me to believe it’s less and less dangerous to short TSLA.

(My preferred route is long-dated OTM options; as I noted last time, NYer1 is a more experienced options trader than me by a good measure, and I encourage you to learn something for him, as he's been posting his TSLA options trades. Better yet, read deeply in David Pinsen or, obnoxious though I sometimes find him to be, Phil Davis.)

Before going all in, I’m going to wait and see how the market reacts to the next earnings report and the Hail Mary pass that will follow – the EV semi announcement. But I’m beginning to believe we've reached a significant inflection point. The Musk magic is wearing off.

That said, no investor should short TSLA without understanding the risks of shorting and the crucial necessity of an exit strategy. And no one should sell calls or buy puts without (1) first reading deeply about options trading, and (2) appreciating that highly knowledgeable professionals, whose motivations and advantages they can hardly begin to guess at, are on the other side of the trade.

While I’m still poised at the edge of the pool before diving in with more short style options, and still warning that Tesla is a very dangerous short, I’m less hesitant to offer some advice to the Tesla longs. To those Tesla bulls who are forever telling me how much they have made since they bought in at 17, or 117, or 217, or even 317.

My advice? This just might be an excellent time to take profits and hereafter and forever boast about your trading acumen.

The Newcomer

Many of you are acquainted with the insightful comments of our friend from the U.K., Simon Mac.

Simon is a Model S owner and Jaguar I-Pace reservation holder, He has a strong technical background, is well traveled (including in China, the most important EV market in the world), and a successful businessman.

Simon’s first blog post (last week) was hugely informative, dispelling a great deal of faulty reporting about China’s new charging standard and how it is likely to affect Tesla.

I have it on good authority that Simon is about to publish his first article at Seeking Alpha. For those interested in automobile companies in general, and EV manufacturers in particular, I regard him as a writer well worth following.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short TSLA via long-dated options.