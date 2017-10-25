In Golf Lies Opportunity: Callaway

As I have pointed out in previous posts, a big market correction seems imminent. Therefore, investors should worry about how they structure their portfolios and the possible downsides of each of their stocks. I believe that consolidated companies with solid businesses and low valuations can bring protection from a market correction and can even outperform the market for the next several years.

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY), is a stock I believe should sit in the former group. ELY price has increased a whopping 33.74% over the past year, mainly due to the investors’ excitement because of the company’s growth. However, it still has room to grow. It is still valued at a mere 7.9 P/E and it is uniquely positioned in the golf industry.

The Golf Industry

As the total number of golf players in the U.S. declined in 2016, media has been pessimistic about the future of the sport. However, the National Golf Foundation, on its annual report on golf participation, offers a broader view that gives another picture. First, look at the total participation number: the total number of U.S. citizens who played golf in a real golf course dropped to 23.8 million, a 1.2% decrease from 2015; well within a 900.000 people margin of error. This suggests that golf participation is probably flat.

However, when we take a deeper look at the number of beginning golfers, committed golfers, off-course golfers and non-golfers interested in playing golf things start to look different. The number of beginner golfers grew to 2.5 million, which is actually an all-time high. More impressively, this number has been growing at a 10.8% CAGR for the past five years. Then, when we look at the total number of committed golfers, things keep looking good: golf had its first increase in the number of committed golfers in the past five years.

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation - Uses data from the NGF)

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation - Uses data from the NGF)

Interestingly enough, when we look at less common numbers, such as total number of off-course golfers (defined by those who play in driving ranges or entertainment facilities as TopGolf) and non-golfers interested in playing golf, the picture keeps improving. Off-course golfers increased 11%, and should keep increasing as TopGolf and its forming competitors expand. Moreover, when we add off-course golfers and golfers who play in courses the total number of players actually increased. This might mean that what we are seeing is not a reduction in fringe/unengaged golfers but a shift from playing in courses to playing in driving ranges and facilities as TopGolf. Finally, the number of non-golfers interested in playing golf also drives optimism. Non-golfers interested in playing golf right now increased 7.5% from last year to 12.8 million, double what it was five years ago. Furthermore, the overall number of people who say they are at least somewhat interested in playing golf is 40.6 million, of which more than a third are millennials. This suggests that millennials, as they grow to their forties (when most people start playing golf), are going to start playing golf. This further enhances the picture that the golf industry, contrary to popular belief, is poised to grow in the coming years.

Callaway Golf Company recent growth

Callaway Golf Company current market share is enviable by any standards. In the U.S., where 51% of its net sales come from (according to its investor presentation), it sits in the first place of the market share ranking on the following categories: total hard goods, total sticks, woods, drivers and irons. It sits second in putters and golf balls. However, it is also a market leader in hard goods in Japan and Europe, where 20% and 14% of its net sales come. Much of this is owed to its recent growth.

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation)

The above chart illustrates how much the company has grown in terms of hard goods market share in the United States. But this impressive growth is not limited to hard good only. The golf ball market, where the company sees a growth opportunity going forward, has also been a point of recent success for Callaway. The graph below shows how ELY has gained market share in the golf ball market in the U.S.

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation)

All of this evidently has had a significant effect on the company’s bottom line. The graphs below show how consistently both net sales and gross margin have increased in the last few years.

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation)

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation)

This has been, of course, impactful in EPS.

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation)

These trends continued in the first half of this year.

(Taken from ELY's investor presentation)

What Wall Street says?

Well, according to TipRanks, the average price target estimate is of $15.5, which represents an 8.32% upside. The highest price target is actually sitting at $18 (+25% upside) and was made recently. The lowest estimates, made two and three months ago, place the price at $14. In total, there are 6 buy recommendations, 3 hold recommendations and no sell recommendations. Furthermore, according to Nasdaq, analysts expect ELY earnings to grow at an annual rate of 15% over the next 5 years.

The Bottom Line

I believe that ELY is one of those rare, undervalued stocks in a mostly overvalued market, and therefore it represents a great opportunity. It leads an industry that is, contrary to popular belief, growing. In addition, its cheap valuation clearly underestimates that fact. It is also worth considering that Wall Street analysts feel the same way about the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.