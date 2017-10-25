Biogen Spin-Off Bioverativ Shows Strong Performance And Robust Potential

Bioverativ Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVV) is a happy example of what happens when big pharma spins off a growth segment in the right way. Right way here means low debt (BIVV has none), a solid cash support (BIVV began life with over $300mn in cash), a good pipeline and a set of revenue earning products. We have a much-maligned practice here in India called a "dowry," where a father sends off his daughter for marriage with an amount of "seed money" and other necessary items. This is bad if the groom starts making demands; dowry is not for the groom's use - but at its heart, it is a gesture of care. BIVV has been spun off in that sort of right way by Biogen (BIIB) to develop its hemophilia business.

The company had a strong year with a number of catalysts happening. The stock responded accordingly and currently trades at P/E ratio of close to 14, making it a highly attractively priced investment opportunity. This growth stock, with focus on hemophilia and blood disorders, is currently trading at a price multiple that is generally applicable to mature companies, and investors with long-term investment horizons should take benefit of this anomaly.

Before we look at the product portfolio and the pipeline of the company, it is important to have a little background info about this company. Bioverativ came into existence earlier this year on account of business spin-off by pharma behemoth Biogen of its hemophilia business. The spin-off was done to unlock the true value of the franchise and with over 23 percent growth in the stock value this year so far, the decision seems to be a step in the right direction. Overall, so far Bioverativ follows the long established trend of spin-offs delivering strong growth to the stakeholders. However, the past performance of the company has a lot to do with the legacy products and management expertise it inherited from its parent company.

Bioverativ received strong performing drugs such as Eloctate and Alprolix for hemophilia A and hemophilia B respectively as part of the spin off. It also got many senior executives on board from Biogen. These factors have been instrumental in driving the new company's growth so far and are expected to keep playing a key role in the future as well. However, for the long term survival of the new company, Bioverativ will have to show organic growth and the potential to establish its own brand in the market.

At the moment, the future prospects for the company looks quite promising as the company recently announced that the FDA has accepted the investigational new drug application for ST-400, a gene-edited cell therapy candidate for people with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. The company is collaborating with Sangamo Therapeutics for developing the therapy. The collaborators are now planning to initiate a Phase1/2 clinical trial to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of ST-400 in adult patients. Apart from growing organically, the company is also looking to expand its presence in the market through acquisitions and purchases. Earlier this year, the company announced its intent to acquire privately held True North Therapeutics. The southern San Francisco-based company is a clinical-stage rare disease biotechnology outfit.

The acquisition brings TNT009, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody in development to treat cold agglutinin disease, or CAD, to Bioverativ's portfolio. Currently, there is no approved therapy for the condition. It is estimated that there are over 5,000 patients in the United States alone. The drug candidate will gel well with the company's hemophilia-centric approach and is expected to provide solid boost to the company as it is set to start Phase 3 trials by the end of this year.

Bioverativ has shown encouraging performance so far. The company reported 37.5 percent year over year growth for its second quarter revenue while its non-GAAP net income jumped over 74 percent. Its revenue stood at $289.1 million while non-GAAP net income was reported at $0.88 per share. Eloctate continues to be the top performer with $174.2 million in revenue and nearly 40 percent growth on year over year basis. Alprolix lags a little behind with $89.7 million in quarterly revenue and 11.7 growth as it faces increased competition in the market. The company also earned $25.2 million in collaboration revenue.

As of June 30, 2017, Bioverativ had $137.4 million in cash and cash equivalents and $49.5 million in short-term debt, showing reasonably well liquidity position. The company further provided an evidence of positive future ahead with its upwardly updated full year guidance. The company expects its full year revenue to grow 25 percent, up from previous estimate of 23 percent. The quarterly numbers showed that the company is in position to sustain its growth in its nuclear capacity, boding well for the future.

Bioverativ stock surpassed its parent company stock's performance which grew 23 percent and 19 percent this year respectively. The company has had a good year as it continued to post revenue growth for its existing products while striking new deals and collaborations for future growth. Pursuant to the recent acquisition, the company is expected to launch a Phase 3 trial for CAD soon. It also has strong product pipeline with a number of drug candidates in different growth stage. The stock is well positioned to deliver strong growth in the coming quarters.

On the risk side, I was hard put to find specific risks, but here's two that may be important. One, until the True North acquisition, the company had no other clinical stage drug. The acquisition gives it one, and it has the money to push the drug through the market. However, CAD, about which information is rare, doesn't look like a major market, with only about 5000 patients in the U.S.

BIVV may need to take out its checkbook one more time and get itself one more late stage asset -- and not the sort of vague deal making it did with Bicycle Therapeutics. The other problem is a more or less stagnant stock since it IPO'd in February. This is probably because there are not too many real catalysts out there. One could be earnings; another could be a solid acquisition; another longer-term catalyst would be data from the phase 3 CAD trial. The bottom line, however, is that this looks like a largely ignored company that doesn't look as shaky as many other biopharma names are looking these days.

