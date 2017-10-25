AT&T Is Too Good To Pass Up

Image credit

I’ve been generally constructive on telecom giant AT&T (T) in the recent past as I’ve liked the company’s fundamentals as well as its juicy yield. The stock, however, continues to languish and bounce around despite what I see as largely improving fundamentals. The Q3 report was another bit of good news in my eyes and with the shares showing more weakness, they look like a strong yield play here yet again.

The chart shows that for the past two years, T has done a lot of bouncing around but not much else. In fact, we’re within a whisper of where the stock was in October of 2015 and while lots has happened since then, it hasn’t done T any good. However, the stock is once again at strong support levels around $34 and that makes me think we’ll get another bounce.

In addition, the momentum indicators are way oversold with the exception of the 14-day RSI, which is just reaching notable oversold levels. But the shorter term indicators are there and that means that while T may not bottom tomorrow, it should be close given the combination of trading at support and being oversold. In short, conditions are right for a bounce and hopefully, the bulls will have the conviction to mount a defense of the stock here. The stock is at an important level and if the bulls don't defend it here, things could get ugly. I don't think that's going to happen, but it is certainly something to keep an eye on.

T’s revenue has been tough to grow for some time as it continues to grapple with weak legacy revenue streams. That is why T bought DirecTV and why it is buying Time Warner; it wants to grow its way out of its legacy issues and into the next phase of its lifecycle. Until then, however, T’s important wireless business was hugely successful yet again in Q3, adding 3M net subs and posting very low churn once again. Low churn is an industry phenomenon at this point but that doesn’t make it any less valuable to T and overall, I’m very impressed that T is able to add subs at the rate that it has been this year. It is posting many multiples of what rival Verizon has been able to do in the space. And keep in mind that T is much more diversified than Verizon so the latter is far more dependent upon subscribers and still cannot seem to get it to work. T deserves a lot of credit here.

The wireless business continues to contribute to strength in margins as well as operating income was up 40bps against the year ago quarter. Growing margins at a time when revenue is weak is very difficult but a big piece of the bull case I’ve laid out for T in the past has been a focus on operating expenses. T managed to reduce operating expenses by another $1.2B YoY and that is money that is flowing directly into operating margins and offsetting some weakness in the business. I’m not trying to paint a picture that all is well with T – it isn’t – but the focus on growing margins has been tremendously successful and there are no signs that it is slowing down. That makes me bullish.

Perhaps most importantly, FCF continues to be very strong. FCF is $12.8B in three quarters this year after a monstrous $5.9B in Q3. The dividend has cost right at $9B so far and that leaves $3.8B in FCF after accounting for the dividend. That’s great news for the dividend as T is only spending about 70% of its FCF on the payout. While that number isn’t particularly low for most stocks, it is for a utility and it means the dividend is getting safer. That is due in no small part to the margin expansion T has been able to achieve via prudent expense control and as long as the cost savings continue to roll in, T’s FCF should be strong. That, in turn, makes the mid-5% yield even more enticing because not only is it safer, but it should have some room to run in the future as well.

T is certainly not without its flaws. Three of its four segments posted revenue declines in Q3. The legacy businesses are struggling and while I can appreciate the fact that T recognizes the issue, buying growth is always very expensive. It looks as though the Time Warner deal is going to go through as planned and that should be terrific for growth and FCF. I wish the legacy businesses weren’t having such a hard time but DirecTV and indeed the wireless business are performing well enough to help offset some of that weakness. This isn’t a stock you buy for massive amounts of growth; you buy this stock because it is cheap and because it has an enormous yield. As the yield gets safer and safer, investors will recognize the value in the stock. This is, after all, a bond-equivalent utility stock.

Given the performance in Q3 that I think is more than good enough with the stock at its lows and the positive vibes I see in the chart, T looks once again like a buy to me here. I said the same thing after Q2 with the stock in almost the same spot and I think we’ve got a similar setup again. T’s fundamentals don’t justify a stock at its lows and I’m happy to take the higher yield here and sit and wait. T’s Q3 was good enough to me and I’m still bullish.

