China Evergrande Group: Still Room For Growth?

Since the beginning of the year, shares of China Evergrande Group, leading Chinese real estate developer, have risen by more than 500 percent.

Investment thesis

Market cap of one of the top Chinese real estate developers - China Evergrande Group (OTCPK:EGRNF) - has increased by more 500 percent this year after Chinese government announced plans to build a new city, roughly 3-times larger than New York, located south of Beijing. Despite the growth, my valuation models suggest that the company still trades under its intrinsic value.

New cities under construction

Xiongan - Xi Jinping's ambitious plan to build a new city 3-times size of New York from scratch - has become a new major catalyst for several Chinese real estate developers, Hui Ka Yan's Evergrande Group included. Based on projections by Morgan Stanley, the development of Xiongan New Area, potentially resembling the success of Shanghai and Shenzhen free-trade zones, could lure as much as 2.4 trillion yuan (US$348 billion) of investments over the next decade and could add as much as 0.4 percentage point to China's economic growth every year.

Other developments

Besides Xiongan's development potential, Evergrande is also active in numerous other projects. In late summer this year, the company revealed its intention to build 15 amusement parks across the country, mainly in second-tier cities such as Changsha in central China or Guizhou in southwestern China. According to the company's statement, each park is estimated to attract more than 15 million visitors and generate around $3 billion in revenue from tourism-related services annually.

Decreasing number of shares outstanding

In order to fend off a sizable crowd of short-sellers, the company formed an aggressive buyback policy which helped to considerably decrease the number of share outstanding. Over the last five years, the number of shares outstanding fallen by more than 12 percent to 13 billion. Clearly, this represents a shareholder-friendly approach which is usually absent in many cases of fast-growing companies.

DCF valuation

According to my simple DCF blended model, Evergrande's shares are currently trading with approximately 159 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, fair value of the stock is HKD$63.4, assuming 40 percent revenue growth, steady annual EBIT margin of 13.5 percent and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at roughly HKD$110 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 10x.

Price-to-Sales multiple valuation

Using the revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, I see Evergrande's upside potential as very attractive. According to my model, assuming 40 percent annual revenue growth, an unchanged number of shares outstanding and current trailing 12-month price-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.2x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2020 could reach $89 HKD. Should the price-to-sales multiple rise to 2x or even 3x, the company's intrinsic value, according to my model, could lie anywhere within the range of $148 and $221 HKD. With respect to the current share price, this implies an annualized rate of return potential of at least 40 percent in the following years.

The bottom line

To sum up, China Evergrande Group still seems to have enough space for further growth. With accelerating funds from operations (a key real estate projects metric) and generous margin of safety based on at least two popular valuation techniques, the company's shares appear to be substantially undervalued. On the other hand, all investors should be aware that the company's growth has been largely fueled by debt, which can make it vulnerable in case of any distress of local financial and real estate markets.

