Golden Ocean: Better Days Ahead

Improvement in the balance sheet through the increase of equity is over.

He illustrious Mr. John Fredriksen has plenty of things to worry about these days, with Seadrill (SDRL), which is one of his largest investments, declaring bankruptcy.

However, it is not likely that you will see him queuing up for food stamps anytime soon. The one thing that made him the self-made billionaire is his ability to time the market well.

One such company, which he is counting on to put some salt in his soup, is Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), with listings on Nasdaq and Oslo Stock Exchange. It is a dry bulk shipping company. They own a large fleet of very modern bulk carriers. The aggregate carrying capacity is approximately 10 million deadweight tons, and with an average age of less than 5 years.

A rising tide lifts all boats

The dry bulk market has made a remarkable recovery from its historic low of 290 back in February last year.

Due to the share size of their fleet, and the fact that the majority of these vessels were trading in the spot market, any incremental improvement in the market makes a big impact on the company's earnings. On August 18th, the company's CEO Birgitte Ringstad Vartdal stated that "for every $1,000 per day improvement in rates, this will result in $28 million in additional cash flow per year for the company.

We know that the company made a loss of $12 million in the 2nd quarter, and we also know that they achieved an average time charter rate day of $12,237 per vessel. Based on my estimate for the 3rd Quarter 2017, the average time charter rate should come in at $15,300

This is $3,063 better than 2nd Quarter.

28 Mill/4 = $ 7 mill x 3,063 = $21.4 mill higher profit.

From this, we can estimate that GOGL will finally go from a quarterly loss of $12 mill into a profit of about $9.4 mill in 3rd Quarter 2017. As can be seen above from the development in the BDI, the trend is upward, so we know the average time charter for the present quarter is going to be even higher.

Our preliminary estimate for 4th Quarter is an average time charter rate of roughly $17,000 per day. We use the known facts, which are the first half, and our estimate for second half of this year, and have come up with an EPS of $0.298 for 2017

What is interesting for investors entering a position in GOGL today is not what has happened this year but what is to come next year. Better days are certainly ahead and the value of GOGL will increase in 2018 from the recovery in the market.

GOGL has very little debt to service next year. A $420 million loan facility has no repayment until October 2018, but there is a cash sweep mechanism. Therefore, it is likely that they will continue to use some of the positive cash flow to reduce debt further. Apart from this, and providing the freight market does not fall considerably, I believe GOGL will reinstate the dividend in 2018.

A dividend of $0.80 would yield 10% based on present price, and this is in line with affiliated company SFL, which is yielding 9.5%. This will act as a catalyst for a further increase in the share price.

Conclusion

GOGL at today's price level is not cheap when we look at valuation like trailing EPS. It does become more attractive when we look at the forward estimate EPS. In terms of price to net tangible book value, I have left this out on purpose as it is not a particular way to measure the value of a shipping company.

