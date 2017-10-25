PetMed Express: Still Concerns Behind The Noise

The question is whether the recent growth acceleration is sustainable - and given competition and tougher comparisons, I remain skeptical that it is.

Accusations of marketing to opioid addicts strike me as thin at best, and the short case just isn't strong enough below $40.

PETS has been on a roller-coaster this year, with big earnings beats on one side and heavy short interest on the other.

There's been a lot of noise around PetMed Express (PETS) over the past couple of quarters. That noise has injected a ton of volatility into what formerly was a relatively sleepy stock:

That said, PETS has been a bull/bear battleground for some time - short interest (as a percentage of shares outstanding) has been above 12% since 2008. But the battle has become fiercer this year, as a series of earnings beats have propelled PETS higher. In August, a short seller accused PetMed Express of targeting opioid addicts through marketing on Google. PETS continued to fall the next month when PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM) announced its entry into the online pharmacy space. A fiscal Q2 beat on Monday squeezed the shorts and sent PETS shares up 18%; the stock then sold off 11%+ on Tuesday.

For some time now, I've leaned rather bearish, though my consideration of a short in the low $20s at the beginning of the year looks pretty foolish in retrospect. But I did think a blowout Q4 in May ended the bear case, and the short-seller claims from August don't really hold a lot of water.

PetMed Express itself responded to the attack by pointing out that the painkillers cited (Tramadol and Gabapentin) combined generated 0.4% of first-half revenue, and sales had declined over the past few years. Instead, the company said "new generation" flea, tick and heartworm products were driving recently accelerated growth.

I believe the company on that point - but from a fundamental perspective, I'm not sure that answer is all that much better for the bull case, even after Tuesday's decline. The core question here is whether a long-stagnant company can sustain recent growth. And I still think the answer more likely than not is no.

The PETS Earnings Trend

The Q2 report was the third straight blowout quarter for PetMed Express. Revenue rose 9.7% year over year, with strength in both reorder sales (+10.0%) and new customer sales (+8.5%). Akdag said on the Q2 conference call that hurricanes toward the end of the quarter likely impacted sales, moreso on the new customer side, which makes the numbers look even more impressive.

Gross margin expanded 550 bps, and unlike recent quarters, PetMed Express drove the top-line gains with only a limited advertising increase (spend was up 3.3%). EPS rose 79% year over year - the biggest gain in PetMed's history going back to FY09. (In fact, two of the three biggest quarters have been Q2 and Q1 FY18.)

Fundamentally, the quarter seems to confirm my retreat earlier this year from recommending a short. The bear case here was based on the idea that PETS was growing earnings solely from cutting advertising spend and giving back a portion of those savings in pricing concessions. The number of new customers acquired actually was in long-term decline, and revenue was flat for years:

At some point - and that point looked like it was Q3-Q4 FY17 - the margin enhancements from lower advertising spend would run out, and PETS profits would start to follow PETS revenue. What looked like a relatively expensive high-teens P/E multiple would compress toward the mid-teens or worse, and PETS would fall 20-30%.

But PetMed Express simply changed tack. Advertising spend has risen modestly YTD, and on the Q2 call, Akdag guided for a full-year increase. Meanwhile, gross margin has expanded sharply, rising 440 bps in the first half. The result has been 37%, 40.6%, and 79.2% increases in EPS in Q4, Q1, and Q2, respectively. Even with all the volatility, PETS still has doubled from early March lows. And the trend now looks very, very different:

Is The Bear Case Really Dead?

PETS bears likely would argue that even after the last three quarters, earnings growth still isn't necessarily sustainable going forward. Much of PetMed Express' inventory is sourced from the so-called 'gray market', in which it buys from distributors since many providers will not sell to it directly. This still seems like a mostly commoditized distributor, with competition tough and getting tougher.

And there are concerns. Petco (Pending:PETC) has acquired rival Drs. Foster & Smith. PetSmart is rolling out its own online pharmacy, as noted, and integration of that business with its Chewy.com unit - the largest e-commerce acquisition ever - represents another competitive threat. Non-prescription drugs can be bought through Amazon (AMZN) as well.

As far as competitive threats go, it was interesting that Akdag said on the Q2 call that prescription drugs are now an unspecified majority of overall sales. According to a report cited by the FTC [pdf] in 2015, that figure was 29% in 2007 and 40% in 2013. And there are two ways to look at that shift. Increasing consumer awareness is likely breaking the dominance of veterinary offices in the prescription space - which probably is a good thing for earnings going forward. It seems to suggest that non-vet prescription sales as a whole are growing - which could mitigate the impact of competition. It also seems to imply a decreasing reliance on non-prescription products, where the Amazon threat seems highest.

After the last three quarters, I'm simply not interesting shorting PETS, particularly with the stock back under $40. The valuation isn't that onerous at 23x EPS plus cash (normalized FCF numbers are actually a bit better), and for all the volatility, the past three quarters have been extremely impressive. Trailing twelve-month EPS has risen 42% in the last three quarters. By no means do I expect the next three will look that way. But PETS isn't priced for that kind of growth - or close.

Concerns About The Bull Case

At the very least, a short ahead of Q3 doesn't make a lot of sense from a comparison standpoint. Revenue rose just 3.8% in the year-prior quarter, and EPS was flat. PETS most likely is going to post impressive numbers again in the quarter. More broadly, amidst the noise, there has to be some credit given to the company for recent performance - unless the category is just so strong that it's carrying PetMed Express with it, which isn't exactly a short catalyst. Customer acquisition costs have fallen from as high as $53 in Q1 FY16 to $37 in Q3 - and yet new customer growth has rebounded:

And, as seen on Monday, there's real squeeze potential - particularly with short interest more than doubling just ahead of the August 23rd release of the short report:

All that said, I do question whether valuation is good enough at $38. Q3 comparisons are easy - but they get much tougher in Q4. And the broad concern from that point on is how much of the growth seen this year is coming from factors beyond PetMed Express' control. Akdag repeatedly has cited "new generation" products, which the company specified in the wake of the short seller report were flea & tick and heartworm products. More specifically, moves to oral products from topicals seem to be helping gross margin and average order value, which has ticked up steadily.

The key question at the moment is what happens in Q4 (the JFM quarter). Can the company lap tougher compares over the next few quarters? Does the shift toward these "new generation" medications moderate? Will PetSmart's efforts pressure pricing? With advertising likely to rise, SG&A leverage will be tougher to generate. Gross profit already is at a multi-year high; from competition alone, it seems difficult to expect another few hundred basis points expansion.

It seems likely that PETS' growth is going to decelerate substantially, to something closer to maybe mid-single-digit revenue growth with much less in the way of margin expansion. I'm not sure that quite supports what should be a low-20s multiple come FY19 (assuming the current price holds).

After the noise of the past few quarters, and the past two sessions, I actually think $38 is a relatively reasonable price for PETS, if maybe still a touch high. Toward $30, I might even think about turning bullish; a squeeze toward the $40s might improve the argument for a short or selling calls or call spreads.

At the moment, however, this looks like a stock for traders more nimble than myself. From a fundamental standpoint, I can't see a compelling enough argument, on either side, to jump in until the story becomes clearer and the volatility settles down.

