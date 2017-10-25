Chipotle Bull Case Is Dead

The Chipotle (CMG) bull case is dead. Well, at least it's on serious life support. This former Wall Street darling once touted consistent mid-double digit EPS growth driven by a low-teen store growth and mid-high single digit comps. This yielded restaurant level operating margins around the 26% which all combined warranted a handsome valuation premium. Literally everything about this narrative has now changed for the worse and the company that once was resilient at selling one thing and selling it well, is now trying to sell many things (and sell them poorly) in dire hopes of enjoying the strong traffic they once enjoyed. Most bulls believed that the sales drought resulting from 4Q:15 e-coli crises would just revive, and the story would resume with similar economics and a stock yielding a similar valuation. I have long since argued that the sales drought and subsequent margin deterioration only exacerbated inherent issues within the story (I've written about this thesis before. See my bear piece on 2/19/2017 found here). Now that the recovery is taking longer than most of the optimists expected, expectations need to be right-sized, estimates will have a series of negative revisions, and the multiple premium rationalized. The stock price can still fall more than 30% before it is near a fair value, where I peg around $170-$190.

Comps continue to struggle

Digital sales, catering, queso, chiptopia and frozen margaritas are all just smoke and mirrors. The fact of the matter remains that high level of traffic growth isn't coming back. In 3Q:17 adjusted comps came in flat. On the call management was oddly enthusiastic about queso boosting the comps from a quarter low of negative 2.25% to the current trajectory of positive 2%-3%. In my opinion this is fairly insignificant given that average unit volumes (AUV's) are still ~24% below peak. Management guided to a 6.5% comp for the full year, which SEEMS to imply a flat to negative comp for the 4th quarter, however, when asked about this on the call, management explicitly denied an expected slow-down from the positive quarter-to-date trend. None the less, the comp trajectory on a 1,2 and 3 year stacked basis is indisputably an ugly trend.

Store growth guidance has stepped down next year

Management temporarily lowered the store opening cadence from the annual 195-210 openings to 130-150 next year, representing only a mid-single digit growth rate. While operationally, I think this is a very smart move on their part, it does and will slow top line growth, and estimates, and should lower the valuation multiple. The slow-down in openings is supposed to only be temporary (12-18 months before they start ramping up openings again). It will be interesting to see what the permanent opening run-rate will be, and if the 5,000 US store capacity is maintained.

Estimates need to come down

Prior to the 3Q:17 release, 4Q:17 EPS estimates are ~$1.80, which needs to be reduced dramatically. The guidance parameters given on the call imply an EPS of about $0.55, with an arguable case of $0.75 given the implied 4Q comp discrepancy, still a far cry from $1.80.

Management seemed to imply, without guiding explicitly that FY18 could potentially see 2mm in AUV and ~20% restaurant level operating margins. I, for one, don't believe this is realistic.

Why I don't believe 20% restaurant level operating margins next year:

The "liar liar pants on fire" thesis is always a tricky one to prove, but 20% restaurant operating margins seem next year seem unlikely.

Management named avocado prices multiple times as a headwind (historically high prices cost them $0.19 in the quarter). However, food costs are only 200bps higher than they were pre-e-coli crisis, and management was supposed to add in 300bps of current costs into that line item. A further continuation to cut food costs elsewhere will inevitably lead to lower quality product and thus starve the comp. Labor $/store continues to decline at an unsustainable rate (down 2% in $ terms this quarter and over 8% in the last two years). While management pointed to labor as an opportunity from a margin perspective, this trend isn't sustainable, and labor shouldn't lever without comp. Some of wage increases are to be passed through in the form of price increases, but the $/store trend will need to reverse out next year. Advertising and Promotion expense is more than double than what was pre-e-coli, and they still can't comp. Any pullback in this spending line is bound to have even further negative comp sales effects.

The bottom line, is without an outsized comp, I see restaurant level operating margins staying below this 20%. Under realistic modeling assumptions, I see Restaurant level operating margins only growing to 16.8% next year and ~17%-17.5% by 2019. This implies EPS of $6.70 and $8.50 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Valuation

Valuation is tricky with this story. Questions still remain about the comp recovery (I argue we're at a normalized AUV now), margin profile and store growth rate, all of which are factors when determining a multiple premium. 10x my FY18 EBITDA assumption of $505 implies a $190 share price. Rational multiples of 25x and 20x applied to my FY18 and FY19 EPS of $6.70 and $8.50 respectively equates to a $180 share price. I believe this $170-$190 is a fair value given the current uncertainty surrounding the future economic profile. Anywhere around the $285 provides a great entry point to begin a short position.

Risks

A scenario where CMG has all things work well for them the ability to get traffic back and get to a 20% restaurant level operating margin by next year and still get a 12x-15x EBITDA multiple could see the share price recover to $300-$370. However, for the reasons I address above, I find this unlikely.

Conclusion

Expectations of a recovery need to come down. This is the new Chipotle and pre-outbreak economics need to be forgotten. The >$2.4mm AUV and >20% restaurant operating margin structure needs to be view as an "if" it happens and not a "when". The multiple premium on realistic earnings for next year also needs to come down, and along with these revisions, the stock price will also correct down another 30%. There could be more downside to this price target (if comps turn negative into next year, the fair value will also decrease). Given what we know now, the stock can go just below $200 before the price is fair.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.