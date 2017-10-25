For Stocks Trump's Fed Choice Matters

One of the President's prospects would likely impede stocks near-term and possibly in a market correcting type manner, while others would likely provide an immediate lift.

Our expectations for followers for the various Fed Chair and Vice Chair possibilities, and how the stock market might receive them.

President Trump recently stated that his decision for Federal Reserve chairperson will be made soon. The president has also indicated that his decision will likely come from a short list of five individuals, a couple of which are receiving more attention than others by the media. Surprisingly, at least one of his options is someone the market views as monetary policy hawkish, and someone who could trigger a stock market correction in my view. Others could stir enthusiasm for further stock market appreciation. Over the long-term, though, the economy had better dictate responsible monetary policy, whoever the choice may be, or else there could be a severe hangover post any short-term celebration. The FOMC is a committee, so decisions will be made by the group, but the President could stack it dovish. Thus, his pending decision for a new chair and vice chair of the Federal Reserve weighs importantly.

1-Month Chart PowerShares DB US Dollar Bull (NYSE: UUP) 10-25-17

The U.S. dollar recently garnered some support. Much of it, but not all of it, was due to the recent disruption to the euro driven by the developing Spanish division and its repercussions into Italy. Still, when President Trump was reportedly "impressed" with Stanford economist John Taylor, after meeting him at the White House, the U.S. dollar took note of that as well.

5-Day Chart of UUP through Trump/Taylor Meeting & Comments

John Taylor is the engineer of the "Taylor Rule," a rules based system to guide central bank monetary policy. The Taylor Rule, if followed strictly, would have the Fed funds rate about 2% higher than it is today. So, it would seem that the selection of John Taylor to the Fed Chair seat would give the Fed a more hawkish leaning.

During Janet Yellen's stay atop the Fed, and during Ben Bernanke's leadership, the Fed often strayed from convention and its own plan when situational developments seemed to call for financial markets stability and support. Mr. Taylor has reportedly conveyed an opinion that he too would weigh situational circumstances against what his rules based ideology might dictate. In other words, he might not always follow it strictly.

Even so, given the realm of possibility for the President's decision, I expect an announcement of a Fed Chair Taylor would work against the stock market near-term and possibly in a market correcting type manner. If the market is forced to immediately price in the prospect of a more hawkish Fed, keeping in mind that 2% differential mentioned previously; that to me suggests a severe immediate impact to equity valuations. I'll note, however, that Taylor may well be the best possible choice for the economy long-term.

I express that opinion because of my belief that inflation has been brewing in the labor market and will present itself abruptly soon. Also, I've regularly shared my expectation for a global economic growth surge that seems to be playing out currently. If I am right about inflation and the global economy, and the Fed takes a passive course of action near-term, then more significant Fed rate actions than the current "gradual path" might be necessary in the future to stabilize inflation, preserve the economy and corporate profits (at a temporary and significant cost to stocks). So the Federal Reserve should be led by an accomplished economist for the best long-term results for both the economy and the stock market.

As for the near-term, the choice of a John Taylor is probably least favorable for stocks. Janet Yellen, in my view, is a better relative option, but not the best option for traders looking for a near-term lift for stocks. Yellen's Fed is stubbornly (and appropriately in my view) holding to its tightening trajectory, as seen in its September published economic projections for the Fed funds rate.

The best immediate result for stocks, in my view, would be if the President would choose his fed chair and vice chair from outside his five named candidates. Outspoken dove, Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed and former Goldman Sachs banker for vice chairman, and New York Fed President William Dudley (former Goldman Sachs chief economist) to the chair, would be my choices if the goal was a huge immediate stock market surge.

If recent readings are correct and the president chooses Jerome Powell to chair the Fed (a former investment banker who has never dissented during his tenure at the Fed, and was called "a moderate and consensus builder" by Ben Bernanke in his book The Courage to Act, stocks should benefit, but investors would likely appreciate a strong economist to the vice chair seat.

The president has suggested that there exists the possibility of a Taylor/Powell combination, but I expect that only happens with Taylor as chairman, which the market would focus on. Thus, I expect investors would reject such a decision with their stock sales.

For responsible economic management that also still works for today's market, the President might retain Yellen to head the Fed and sit Powell or Dudley at the vice chair. For more of my views on markets and securities, readers are welcome to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.