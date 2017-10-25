Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Soliris New Indication, Gilead's NASH Data, What Keeps Synergy Down?

What really keeps SGYP down, even though Trulance is better than Linzess?

Analysis of top Seeking Alpha coverage: Synergy

Today, we will discuss an article on Synergy Pharma (SGYP) by John Engle, titled Synergy Pharmaceuticals: Opportunity In Irritable Markets. The author began with a quote that I found very appropriate for the Synergy situation - "What's the best way to make God laugh? Tell him your plans for the future." This is a company with a best-in-class drug approved in a very important market, with another critical approval 3 months ahead - and yet the stock is being held back forever. The company competes with Ironwood (IRWD), a debt-laden company that has never seen a dollar of profit; but actually, it competes against big pharma Allergan (AGN). I wonder, though, whether these gods are laughing at Allergan or at Synergy right now.

There has been little recent news from Synergy except for a presentation it made at a medical conference. The presentation concerns findings from a survey of patients and healthcare providers about current treatment for irritable bowel syndrome with constipation. It shows how the market is largely dissatisfied with existing treatment options and how Trulance can benefit from this large unmet need. The presentation, to me, was largely irrelevant and confused me even further - if Trulance is so good, why isn't the stock moving?

Synergy also reported more data for Trulance. Testing two dosage levels against placebo, both showed significant Overall Response (Placebo, 16.0%; Low Dose, 25.7%; High Dose 26.6%). Results were also positive for abdominal pain response and stool frequency. Furthermore, patients reported improvements in stool consistency and reduced straining severity. The principal negative side-effect, diarrhea, was limited (Placebo, 1.0%; Low Dose, 4.3%; High Dose, 4.0%). Barely more than 1% of treated patients had to discontinue treatment due to the effects of diarrhea. If you recall, Linzess has shown 5 times more probability of patients having diarrhoea than Trulance. And yet, the poor show from SGYP.

In response to a Total Pharma Tracker member's question, I wrote yesterday that there is not a single apparent reason for SGYP to go down. There is no negative news, analysts are bullish, funds are holding, insiders are not selling, IBS-C has every chance of being approved, competitor IRWD is heavily debt laden, Trulance has strong uptake, Linzess has poor safety profile... I could probably add 5 more points like these.

However, the stock is going down, with probably a bottom of sorts at $2.5. All sorts of investment logic tell me this is the time to double down. Street analysts are also strongly bullish the stock, and while that by itself is hardly a convincing argument, the consensus is hard to ignore. "Out of 6 analysts polled by TipRanks in the last 3 months, 5 are bullish on Synergy stock while 1 is bearish. With a return potential of nearly 195%, the stock's consensus target price stands at $8.59."

I note that the author Mr. Engle also has same bottom out price for SGYP - $2.5. As he says,

"While I am wary of trying to identify a bottom, it seems highly unlikely that it will fall below $2.50."

Meanwhile, Allergan is hard at work wooing the consuming public with TV ads like the one that was selected as the only DTC pharma advertising to win an Effie Award this year and ranked in the Sweet 16 of FiercePharma's DTC March Madness contest. The ad doesn't mention Trulance because there's no way the words "Trulance" and "Linzess" can be used in the same sentence without making that sentence sound detrimental to Linzess, or be a falsehood.

Here, try it out: Linzess is... better than... cheaper than... easier to use than... Trulance. All those statements are false.

Also, another Trulance negative is that Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) did not take it up for the national preferred formulary in 2018, instead opting for the older meds Linzess and Amitiza. As the referenced article says, this is probably because Trulance, the new kid on the block, dared to price its BETTER drug at par with big boy Linzess, while the PBM must have been looking for a discount. One Cowen analyst who seemed biased against SGYP noted earlier this year, "We believe Trulance's uptake will be primarily determined based on Synergy's resources and ability to establish payor relationships and not on the diarrhea and efficacy differences with Linzess." Sadly, this may be true and hurt the stock in the short to midterm as the company establishes payor relationships. CVS (NYSE:CVS) is on board, but Express Scripts is the largest of them, and Trulance needs to find itself on that list of approved meds.

The problem here is just pricing, and I am not sure why SGYP didn't budge. But eventually, this will be sorted out if its marketing people can do a good job and IBS-C gets through. That means, if you have a little patience, this could be a huge winner in about a year's time or less, when next year's formulary inclusions are declared sometime in July. That, coupled with IBS-C, and potentially a buyout, could change the game in favor of SGYP, the David in this David and Goliath story.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of ALXN, BIIB, ABBV, GILD

FDA OKs expanded use of Alexion's Soliris

Company: Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume ALXN Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 30.5B $136.86 1,479,616.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff - 52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $149.34 $96.18 42.30 542M genetic disease

Therapy: Soliris (eculizumab)

Disease: adults with generalized myasthenia gravis who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive, an Orphan Drug indication.

News: Alexion Pharmaceuticals is up 4% premarket on light volume on the heels of the FDA's approval for Soliris (eculizumab) for the treatment of adults with generalized myasthenia gravis who are anti-acetylcholine receptor antibody-positive, an Orphan Drug indication.

Analysis: Soliris has the dubious distinction of being the most expensive drug in the world, at around $440,000. It was first approved in the U.S. in March 2007 for PNH and in September 2011 for aHUS. This latest approval is its third such, and the data supporting the application was generated in the Phase 3 REGAIN study. There are no other currently approved treatments in this niche market.

Biogen tweaks aducanumab deal with Neurimmune; reduces royalty commitment 15% by paying $150M

Company: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume BIIB Biogen Inc. 66B $314.05 1,243,162.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff - 52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $348.84 $244.28 28.56 3.5B multiple sclerosis ((NYSE:MS))

Therapy: aducanumab

Disease: Alzheimer

News: Biogen cuts its negotiated royalty on commercial sales of Alzheimer's disease candidate aducanumab to Neurimmune Holding AG by 15% by making a one-time payment of $150M.

Under the terms of the amended agreement, it has the option to reduce the royalty by an additional 5% by making a one-time $50M payment.

Biogen licensed global rights to the monoclonal antibody in 2007.

Shares are up 1% premarket on light volume.

Analysis: This means to me that Biogen is more confident of aducanumab than its original discoverer. My readers know that I have been critical about Biogen's almost exclusive pipeline focus on Alzheimer's through the abeta plaque pathway. A recent Seeking Alpha article by Lane Simonian agrees with my view. Biogen entered this deal in 2007, later amended in 2010 to include other products. I don't have royalty rates available, so I cannot be sure how good or bad was this new deal.

Gilead's GS-0976 shows positive effect in mid-stage NASH study

Company: Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ticker Co Name Mktcap Today's Price Volume GILD Gilead Sciences, Inc. 104B $80.04 8,092,445.00 52-week high 52-week low %diff - 52w-low Cash Balance Focus area $86.27 $63.76 25.53 8.6B unmet medical needs

Therapy: GS-0976, an oral inhibitor of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase ((NYSE:ACC))

Disease: nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ((NYSEARCA:NASH)).

News: Gilead Sciences announced positive results from a 126-subject Phase 2 clinical trial assessing GS-0976, an oral inhibitor of Acetyl-CoA carboxylase (ACC), in patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The data are being presented at The Liver Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Analysis: It is good to see Gilead keeping its options open with NASH and other developments alongside CAR-T. I see a huge potential in Gilead at these prices, and while I was down considerably since I bought quite high, I have managed to bring down average price by buying at the lowest points. The drug, at the higher dose of 20 mg once daily, showed statistically significant reduction in hepatic steatosis (buildup of fat in the liver) and TIMP-1 (a marker of fibrosis) compared to placebo. ACC plays a key role in several pathways associated with the progression of NASH. Specifically, it catalyzes the first step in the synthesis of fatty acids that contribute to hepatic steatosis, leading to inflammation and liver fibrosis. NASH is a huge market, forecast to be $49 billion in the next 10 years.

Analyst Ratings

Alexion Pharmaceuticals: Royal Bank Of Canada raises target to $166.00; Stifel Nicolaus reiterates buy rating. ALXN is in our model portfolio. See also our coverage.

Biogen: Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates hold with target of $279.00; SunTrust Banks reiterates buy with target of $354.00. See our coverage of BIIB here.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK): JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterates neutral rating. GSK is in our model portfolio in the low-risk group. See also our articles on GSK.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): HC Wainwright sets target of $157.00 with buy rating. See our coverage of LGND here.

Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY): BMO Capital Markets sets target of $73.00 with sell rating. Check our articles on LLY.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD): HC Wainwright reiterates buy. Check our opinion here.

Roche Holding (OTCQX:RHHBY): Berenberg Bank downgrades from buy to hold. We have written recently on RHHBY.

More ratings in additional data blog post.

Insider Sales

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK): CEO and Director, Sherwood Charles H sold 17% of his shareholding, 28,219 shares for $1,694,713.

bluebird bio, Inc. (BLUE): Pres and CEO Leschly Nick sold 7,050 shares for $1,023,268, reducing his own shares by 3%.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (KERX): CMO Neylan John F. sold 1,179 shares for $6.53 per share. KERX is in our model portfolio with strong conviction, an entry price of $6.5 and target of $9.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCE): Chief Business Officer Faga Daniel disposed all of his 7,500 shares in options exercise for $607,200.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX): Pres and CEO, Mills Kenneth T. sold 9% of his shareholding, 10,000 shares for $326,184.

Steris Plc (STE): SrVP and CFO, Tokich Michael J disposed of 18% of his holding, 11,000 shares in Sale+OE for $1,012,000.

Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI): Pres. Lower Extremities, Fisher Patrick sold 100 shares for $2,669.

Insider Purchases

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL): Pres and CEO, Missling Christopher U acquired 375 shares for $1,845.

Immune Design Corp. (IMDZ): 10% shareholder, Guthart Leo acquired 60,000 shares for $278,991.

Earnings

Centene Corporation (CNC) reported its total revenues for the third quarter of 2017 at $11.9 billion, representing 10% growth, compared to the third quarter of 2016. The company's operating cash flow stood at $97 million for the third quarter of 2017 and at $1,039 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Its adjusted Diluted EPS for the third quarter of 2017 was $1.35, compared to $1.12 for the third quarter of 2016.

Eli Lilly and Company reported its third quarter revenue at $5.65 billion, up 9 percent on year-over-year basis. Operating income in the third quarter of 2017 was $605.5 million, a decrease of $338.0 million compared with the third quarter of 2016. Eli Lilly's net income for the third quarter decreased 29 percent, to $555.6 million, and earnings per share decreased 27 percent, to $0.53, compared with $778.0 million and $0.73, respectively, in the third quarter of 2016.

