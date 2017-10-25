What It Would Take For A Microsoft Pullback

Where are the key pulse points that could indicate a possible pullback as Microsoft hits new 52-week highs.

What are the risk areas that Microsoft investors should be looking at as the company announces Q1 2018 earnings?

As Microsoft (MSFT) goes into its first quarter 2018 earnings, what are the chances of a pullback? Microsoft stock has been setting new 52-week highs for the past several months now and is at an all-time high. Can Q1 2018 results help continue that momentum, or could there be a solid window of opportunity as the company announces its earnings tomorrow? What should investors be looking out for in order to spot a potential pullback?

To be honest, the chances of a pullback are quite slim. Let me get that out of the way. That's because Microsoft has two business units that are clearly up front in their respective markets, another two that are most certainly in the game and growing, and just one that is a little shaky at the moment.

Let's look at each of these business units, and finally tie that in with the risk elements investors should be aware of.

Office Productivity - Office 365

Though there is no market share estimate to rely on, all third-party evidence leads to the fact that Microsoft is already the dominant player in the office productivity market. Microsoft Office Systems brought in $23,588 million in revenues in 2016. I'm not sure how many software applications can boast of more than $10 billion in annual revenues, but there can't be that many, if there are any in the first place.

The best part is that Office 365, the cloud version of Microsoft Office, already has far more than 100 million subscribers globally, and Office Commercial revenue is still growing at strong double digit rates.

Software as a Service, or SaaS, is where the future office productivity market is headed towards, and Microsoft is running away with that market. Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) G Suite is doing its best to compete with Microsoft in the office productivity space, but it is very small compared to Microsoft's alpha equivalent. Google's "Other" business segment, which includes all of its cloud revenues, revenues from Play Store and revenues from its hardware business brought in just $3.1 billion during the recent quarter, compared to the above-$8.4 billion that Microsoft's Productivity and Business Processes segment recorded during the final quarter of 2017.

The second area where Microsoft is one of the dominant players is Infrastructure as a Service, or IaaS.

Cloud Infrastructure - Microsoft Azure

Microsoft is the second largest player in the IaaS market that is dominated by Amazon Web Services (AMZN). According to data from Synergy Research Group, Microsoft increased its market share by 3% during the second quarter to hit 11%, while the number one player in the segment, Amazon, improved its market share by one percent to hit 34%. Google came in third with 5% market share. IBM (IBM) and Google are still at under 10%, with IBM showing flat market share growth and Google growing by a paltry 1%.

Microsoft Azure has been growing at or near triple-digit rates for the last two years, which means revenue is doubling at an alarming frequency. It may be difficult for Microsoft to shake Amazon's number one position in the market, but that is not going to stop it from growing and closing the gap. The cloud IaaS market is expected to growth from $25 billion in 2016 to $71 billion by 2020. As the second largest player, Microsoft will be able to grow its Azure services at above the industry average over the next several years.

Cloud infrastructure is already getting consolidated under big name vendors, and the process will continue even as the market gets bigger and bigger. The number one and number two players of the market are likely to walk away with most of that growth. Oracle (ORCL) is now flexing its cloud muscles, but growth rates are not yet strong enough to pose a threat to the market leaders.

And then there's gaming.

Gaming

Source: VentureBeat

Microsoft is the second largest player in the game console market. Sony (SNE) had 57% of the segment under its control, twice the size of Microsoft's share. Though I don't expect Microsoft to usurp Sony's position in the market even over the long term, Microsoft has a distinct advantage in the gaming space that Sony does not: Cloud.

The gaming market is already split across devices, with gaming on mobile devices growing. As cloud computing and edge computing evolve over the next decade, greater computing power and artificial intelligence will tilt things in favor of cloud gaming.

Source: Newzoo

Microsoft is sitting on a huge advantage here because it is the only company of size with expertise in gaming as well as cloud/edge computing. As the gaming market slowly moves towards the cloud, Microsoft will not only be able to replace sagging console revenues, but also start growing its gaming revenues over the long term.

According to Technovia, the cloud gaming market is expected to grow at a 29% CAGR through 2021, and Microsoft is in the best position to take advantage of that growth. Although Microsoft's stock price won't hinge on its gaming revenues, this is yet another growth pillar to watch out for in the future.

Customer Relationship Management / Enterprise Resource Planning

Microsoft is still a laggard in the enterprise software segment. The CRM market was worth $26 billion in 2015, while the ERP market was estimated to be worth $82 billion. Salesforce (CRM) leads the former and SAP (SAP) leads the latter. Microsoft bought LinkedIn because it wanted it to support its efforts to push hard into the Customer Relationship Management market.

Microsoft is also building out its Dynamics 365 to take on both the CRM as well ERP markets, again with the help of LinkedIn, with products like LinkedIn Sales Navigator. In terms of market share, Microsoft is not even the second largest player in either of these segments, holding a 4.3% share of the CRM market in 2015, and 2% of the ERP market as of 2016.

Source: Apprunstheworld

But Dynamics 365, which found a new lease of life with the LinkedIn acquisition, grew its revenue by 81% and 74% during the third and fourth quarter of 2017, respectively. So, growth has set in, and it does have momentum to take Microsoft up the ranking ladder, though perhaps not to the level of the market leaders in the CRM and ERP spaces.

Investment Case

On the one side, you have two strong business units that are at or near the top of their game and growing at healthy rates, as well as two other business units that are showing signs of strong growth and hold significant potential for the future. On the other, you have a shaky Windows business represented by the More Personal Computing segment, which dropped by 7% from 2015 ($43.4 billion) to 2016 ($40.4 billion) and 4% from 2016 to 2017 ($38.8 billion).

More Personal Computing is still the highest earner for Microsoft, and that's where the risk comes from as far as revenue decline is concerned. The offset to that is brought by the 15% growth in Productivity and Business Processes and 10% growth in Intelligent Cloud in 2017 compared to 2016. If growth rates in those two segments show any signs of weakness, that's another risk factor to be taken into consideration.

In summary, the only major risk would be signs of slack appearing in the growth rates of the core segments of cloud computing - SaaS and IaaS. A further decline in More Personal Computing revenue or revenue growth rate is another risk that investors have to keep in mind, but it should be expected to a degree because it is impacted by the demand for PCs, which has been declining for the past several years.

Microsoft's P/E ratio of 29 shows that the market is expecting significant revenue growth, and anything that indicates weakness in growth over the next few quarters could hit the stock in a bad way. But that also opens up a nice window of opportunity for those looking to add to their position in MSFT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.