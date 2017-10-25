What's Wrong With Silver?

I am forced to temper my bullish conviction in SLV, expecting only moderate upward pressure in the remainder of the year.

In my previous article published this summer (Silver: So Juicy!), I highlighted my positive view on silver prices after being somewhat bearish in February-August (Silver: Oh Dear!).

Silver has been disappointing of late

Since I published my article on August 16, the silver price action has been disappointing, with prices having been broadly flat. That said, silver managed to break above the downtrend line from the 2016 high in September to set a high of $18.21 per oz, albeit below its year-to-date high of $18.61 per oz.

The lackluster performance of silver prices is very surprising considering the significant wave of speculative buying since mid-August.

According to the latest COT data, money managers boosted their net long positions by 3,705 tonnes or 71% over August 15-October 17 whereas silver prices strengthened just 2.39% over the same period (from $16.635 per oz to $17.033 per oz).

Spec buying offset by physical selling

As a result, this seems to me that there has been offsetting selling pressure elsewhere in the market, undermining the upward pressure stemming from the speculative buying interest.

Interestingly, this situation is similar to what happened last year. Indeed, in 2016, speculators lifted their net long positions in Comex silver by a massive 4,547 tonnes. Yet, silver prices rose just 14.8% due to the presence of offsetting selling pressure coming from coins and bars (-2,611 tonnes), jewelry (-662 tonnes), silverware (-335 tonnes), and industrial fabrication (-240 tonnes), as I illustrate in the chart below.

In this context, I am inclined to believe that the surge in speculative demand for silver has been offset by the increase in physical selling since this summer, preventing silver prices from rallying.

I am forced to temper my bullish SLV view

Although I believe that the macro backdrop should turn increasingly friendly for the precious metals complex in the remainder of the year, I do not see significant upward pressure in silver considering that speculators have already boosted meaningfully their buying. That said, given that the net spec length in silver represents about 64% of its historical record, there is some room for additional speculative buying, which could push prices higher.

In consequence, I am not bearish on silver prices. But market participants should recognize that the most important driver behind last year's rally and this year's appreciation in silver prices is the speculative demand as all the other components of silver demand are weak.

Let's now turn to SLV.

The technical picture looks fairly neutral at this juncture. SLV is trading at $15.98, in the middle of its range between the 2017 high and the 2017 low. SLV looks neutral on its RSI (~50). While SLV has failed to move convincingly above the 200 DMA, it seems to have found support at the 20 DMA, suggesting that bulls could be at an advantage.

In my base case scenario, SLV should enjoy upward pressure in the remainder of the year, driven by speculative demand thanks to increasingly friendly macro forces. In this context, I would see SLV at the psychological level of $17 in the months ahead.

In a worst case scenario, silver may come under renewed downward pressure if the macro backdrop starts turning bearish. This could be caused by the passage of a comprehensive US tax reform or a material change in the Fed's posture. In such a scenario, the dollar and US real rates may move much higher, prompting speculators to unwind their long positioning in silver, pushing prices much lower.

Conclusion

To sum up, I think that silver does not look as juicy as I initially envisaged. While speculative demand for silver has indeed increased substantially since this summer (in line with my expectations), the silver price action has proven disappointing, suggesting the presence of offsetting selling pressure in the physical market. As a result, my bullish view on SLV has been tempered, expecting just moderate upward pressure in the remainder of the year, provided that the macro backdrop becomes increasingly friendly.

Final note

