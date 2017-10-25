Freeport-McMoRan: Bullish Copper Will Ultimately Outweigh Indonesia

Copper fundamentals have improved since Q2 while the FCX price has not, presenting an opportunity for a long position at the low of the current trading range.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) shares have been long under pressure due to uncertainty regarding the fate of its Grasberg mine in Indonesia. As a result, the company's shares mostly ignored the major run in copper prices which started back in late July. Not only copper was able to successfully breach the $3 level, but it was also able to return back above $3 after a significant correction and break to new highs - a sign of strength and major buyer interest in the commodity.

Now it will be harder for the market to ignore developments on the copper front. Freeport-McMoRan has just reported its third-quarter results, earning $0.34 per share on an adjusted basis and easily beating analyst's expectations. Realized copper price played a key role in Freeport-McMoRan's success in the third quarter, rising from $2.65 per pound in the second quarter to $2.94 per pound in the third quarter. Meanwhile, copper costs were kept at bay, being mostly flat at $1.21 per pound in the third quarter compare to $1.20 per pound in the second quarter.

The positive impact from copper operations led to an increase in operating cash flows from $1 billion in the second quarter to $1.2 billion in the third quarter. Now, the company has almost $5 billion in cash on the balance sheet and this number will increase significantly in the fourth quarter should copper average at least $3 per pound (I expect that this scenario is highly likely).

The next year should be better in terms of cash flow, assuming the resolution of issues in Indonesia (more on this later). The problems of this year pushed Grasberg development back, so the year 2018 should see an increase in both copper and gold sales:

The lack of certainty regarding Indonesia is constantly weighing on Freeport-McMoRan's share price. The lack of any concrete deal is pushing the price of the stock down as I write these lines. I listened to the earnings call and Freeport-McMoRan did not reveal anything special regarding the progress in negotiations. In my opinion, the market is especially concerned with Freeport's ability to reach a "fair market value" for the divestment of 51% of Grasberg. During the earnings call, the company commented that the price of the divestment should include the value of Freeport's efforts in exploration and development of Grasberg reserves, but it's still uncertain whether the Indonesian government will fully accept this position.

At the same time, as negotiations drag on, Freeport-McMoRan continues to make money from its Indonesian unit even after investment in the future underground production at Grasberg:

Freeport-McMoRan reiterated that the goal for both the company and the government is to resolve the issue by the end of this year and that all negotiating parties had the sense of urgency to reach a deal. In my opinion, should Indonesia and Freeport-McMoRan reach any deal, it will be reached at the very end of this year due to complexity of negotiations. In this light, the issue will continue to weigh on Freeport-McMoRan's shares throughout the fourth quarter.

Ever after the release of the second-quarter earnings, Freeport-McMoRan shares have been trading in a range between $14.00 - $15.50 despite the very positive developments on the copper price front. I believe that this is unjustified and the Freeport-McMoRan shares will ultimately be able to shift the trading into the $15.50 - $17.00 range. In this situation, a situation when Freeport's price is close to $14 should be seen as a buying opportunity. While the Indonesian issue is putting heavy pressure on the stock, the market will finally recognize the developments on the copper price front and adjust Freeport's valuation accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.