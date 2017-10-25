Financial Gravity: A Stock Defying Gravity And Common Sense

Form 3s filed by all officers and directors were delinquent, but that is not what Financial Gravity says.

The pending registration of six million shares could pressure the stock price – and historical volume is not near enough to handle large sales.

The CEO/Chairman appears to be modestly compensated, but wait until you see what his consulting company is paid for “non-CEO/Chair” duties.

Good corporate governance structures at Financial Gravity are MIA – and this company wants to advise you on your investments?

Financial Gravity Companies, Inc. (OTCQB:FGCO) is a holding company with seven subsidiaries that collectively offer investment adviser, asset management, bookkeeping, payroll and data processing, software, and tax planning services to businesses and individual clients (Source: Form S-1 filed September 18, 2017, the “S-1,” available here). In this article, I will refer to Financial Gravity generally and not to its subsidiaries unless the context otherwise requires. I also refer in this article to Financial Gravity’s 10-K filed on January 25, 2017 (the “2016 10-K,” available here).

As I can best determine – its warrant disclosure is not the model of clarity - Financial Gravity has (i) 400,000 warrants, (ii) 2,215,171 exercisable options, and (iii) 35,637,900 shares of common stock outstanding (Source: Form S-1). At the October 5, 2017 closing price of $1.50 per share, Financial Gravity’s market cap on an as-exercised basis is approximately $57 million.

A Less-Than Compelling Business Model and Continuing Losses

as mentioned in the introduction, Financial Gravity offers investment adviser and asset management services, bookkeeping, payroll and data processing, software, and tax planning.

As of May 2014, there were 31,739 SEC- or state-registered investment advisory (RIA) firms, according to a study from Meridian-IQ (sourced here). If the 2.4 percent growth in RIAs from 2013 to 2014 continued through 2016, the total number of RIAs approximated +/- 33,000 by the end of 2016. RIAs range from behemoths such as Vanguard, PIMCO and Blackrock Fund Advisors to locally-owned sole proprietorships. Some RIAs now offer “robo-advisers” and online platforms with automated investment advisory services, the impact of which is difficult to gauge. But any way you slice it, the RIA space is highly competitive and destined to remain that way.

According to a February 2013 release (available here), RIA in a Box estimated that 11% of RIA firms offered accounting services through an affiliated entity. Although I could not locate reliable statistics, I suspect that many of the estimated 3,600 RIAs that offer accounting services also are diversified into tax planning, bookkeeping, payroll processing, software, and small business consulting. Among the many examples: CPA firms that have investment adviser affiliates will typically offer most, if not all, of the same services offered by Financial Gravity.

A good example of the “me-too” nature of Financial Gravity’s business can be found in its press release of October 3, 2017 (available here). The release announces Financial Gravity’s implementation of a cloud-based software platform that offers RIAs and their representatives “compliance management” and help to “remain audit ready.” But in “Popular Technology For RIAs,” available here, CFA Ryan C. Fuhrmann wrote:

A Google search will bring up literally hundreds of systems that offer RIA assistance for maintaining regulatory compliance. Popular systems continue to include ComplianceMax, ProTracker Software, and Protegent Surveillance. [emphasis added]

RIA in a Box appears to have entered this market in 2005. Larger RIAs such as Charles Schwab also have targeted this market by offering portfolio management and accounting software that integrates with CRMs and document management programs. Many of these programs are cloud-based and come with no transition costs if the RIA uses the software provider’s affiliate to maintain custody of client assets.

Financial Gravity stated on page 2 of the 2016 10-K that:

Financial Gravity has a unique product and service delivery model that has been proven to work over the past years.

I believe investors should critically evaluate this statement against the backdrop of (i) fierce competition with many advisers that have long offered or now offer the same or similar services and software, and (ii) Financial Gravity's net losses exceeding $(943,000) in 2015, $(2,100,000) in 2016, and $(720,000) in the nine months ended June 30, 2017.

An Investment Adviser With No Independent Directors, No Board Committees, And No Disclosed Code of Ethics Wants to Manage Your Money

The 2016 10-K (page 16) and the S-1 (page 32) state that Financial Gravity does “not currently have a Code of Ethics applicable to our principal executive, financial, and accounting officers.” With no disclosed Code of Ethics, Financial Gravity also has not disclosed any waivers of a code of ethics on its website or in an 8-K. This is obvious, as you can’t waive compliance with something you don’t have.

Financial Gravity further disclosed in the 2016 10-K and the S-1 that it:

has no independent directors;

has no audit committee financial expert on the board of directors, which is acting in lieu of an appointed audit committee;

has no compensation committee; and

has no nominating committee.

The bottom line: Financial Gravity wants to advise you on your investments, manage your assets, coach you on your taxes, and advise you about running your small business – all while lacking basic governance structures and controls.

If you went to other investment advisers and said, “I’m thinking of investing in this small public company, but it has no independent directors, no audit or other board committees, and no disclosed Code of Ethics,” I believe most advisers would say you’d lost your mind. As the old saying goes, “The cobbler’s children have no shoes.” However, a public company investment adviser with no independent directors, no board committees, and no disclosed code of ethics applicable to the CEO and other principal executives missed Governance 101.

Allow me to play the devil’s advocate for a moment. If I was asked to defend Financial Gravity’s lack of governance structures, I’d try two arguments:

The stock trades on the OTCQB, which does not require any of these governance measures. The company became a public company only a year ago (via a reverse merger into a shell), and hasn’t had time to put these governance measures in place.

The first argument has a lot of holes, but let me focus on just a few. Claiming a company didn’t put good governance measures in place because they were not required is a little like seeing a small hole below the waterline in the hull of your boat and saying, “Well, it’s just a small hole, so I can fix it later.” While a true statement, you’d regret not fixing it about the time the water rose over your waist. My point is that not putting superior governance measures in place because they are not required fundamentally misses the reason to have those measures in place: to avoid later - and much bigger - problems.

Moreover, an investment adviser is expected to adhere to the highest standards. As the SEC said in “Information for Newly-Registered Investment Advisers” on November 23, 2010 (available here), “As an investment adviser, you are a ‘fiduciary’ to your advisory clients.” A fiduciary owes the highest duty and disclosure obligations to clients, and thus it is reasonable to expect Financial Gravity to adhere to the highest standards of governance. Financial Gravity’s multiple shortcomings in governance structures – including simple tasks like adopting a code of ethics applicable to the CEO and other principal executives – should be cause for investor concern.

The timing issue also is a non-starter in my view. Proper preparation for the transition to pubic company status in October 2016 would have called for Financial Gravity to obtain independent directors, form board committees, and adopt a disclosed code of ethics – among other things. Some delay in implementing these measures is understandable, but an investment adviser and asset manager that is a public company should not be without these governance structures for more than a year.

When you are managing other people’s money, you need to set an example for your small business clients and show the market your commitment to being “a cut above.” If Financial Gravity was not ready to assume public company responsibilities, it should have reconsidered its timing to merge into the shell. Financial Gravity’s continued unwillingness or inability to implement superior governance is difficult to understand, and gets more so as time goes on.

A linked concern is the related party transactions disclosed by Financial Gravity,including transactions with entities controlled by the CFO, a director, and a principal shareholder. With no independent directors to vet and approve these transactions, the absence of governance structures looms larger.

It also is notable that Financial Gravity’s related party transaction disclosure in both the S-1 and 10-K says nothing about Pollock’s consulting company being paid $203,333 in 2016 and $162,000 in 2015. These glaring disclosure omissions and violations of disclosure requirements under Item 404 of Regulation S-K are discussed further below.

The CEO/Chairman’s Compensation: Really?

In the 2016 10-K, Financial Gravity first disclosed the explanation for CEO/Chair Pollock’s "all other" compensation in 2016 and 2015. Below is an extract from the Summary Compensation Table and a copy of the explanatory note on page 17 of the 2016 10-K:

Name and Principal Position Year Salary ($) Bonus ($) Stock

Awards ($) Option

Awards ($) All Other

Compensation ($) Total ($) John Pollock

CEO, Principal

Executive Officer 2016 2015 $100,000 $95,833 -0- -0- -0- -0- -0- -0- $203,333 (*) $162,000 (*) $303,333 $257,833

(*) For Mr. Pollock, the amount shown in the Summary Compensation Table under the heading All Other Compensation represents amounts paid by Financial Gravity to a consulting firm owned and controlled by Mr. Pollock, in compensation for services not related to his roles as an officer and director of Financial Gravity. [emphasis added]

So Pollock is paid a salary, but he apparently does so much not related to being CEO and Chairman of Financial Gravity that his consulting company was paid in 2016 more than two times his 2016 salary. Interestingly, Financial Gravity has never filed a copy of the consulting agreement with Pollock’s company, so there is no disclosure of what Pollock does in his “consulting” capacity.

If I were a shareholder of Financial Gravity, I would find this arrangement highly objectionable, to say the least. A full-time CEO of a public company is obligated to devote substantially all of his or her working hours to the company. The arrangement with Pollock’s consulting company values his “non-CEO” and “non-Chairman” time at more than twice the value of his work as CEO and Chair. This cannot be reconciled with Pollock’s duties to Financial Gravity.

In my view, Pollock’s “consulting” arrangement is indefensible and not in the best interests of Financial Gravity’s shareholders. If Pollock contends otherwise, the company should disclose the consulting agreement, or if there is none, shareholders should be told exactly what Pollock is doing in his “consulting” capacity to justify additional compensation exceeding $200,000. And the board members who blessed this arrangement should face close questioning by shareholders.

Side note: Page F-17 of the financial statements in the S-1 contains some interesting disclosure. It states that on July 31, 2017, Financial Gravity borrowed $50,000 from an LLC owned by Pollock. The “interest rate on the note is 20%.” Ten days later, Financial Gravity borrowed $50,000 from one “Elmer Fink,” but that borrowing carries an interest rate of 10%. Fink’s note matures in two years, while the note to Pollock’s LLC matures in one year. A 20% interest rate seems far above market, particularly when the loan is coming from a related party. This is a another great example of why this company needs independent board members, in my opinion.

The Selling Shareholder Can Sell Up To Six Million Shares – Maybe

Once the S-1 is declared effective, selling shareholder GHS Investments LLC will be free to sell up to 6,000,000 shares into the market under the terms of the equity financing agreement between GHS and Financial Gravity. To put this in context, a total of 3,406 shares of Financial Gravity traded in the entire third quarter of 2017 (sourced here). Not to put too fine a point on this, but there is going to have to be an enormous increase in demand for Financial Gravity stock if GHS expects to sell a meaningful number of shares. In turn, this means that Financial Gravity may receive only a fraction of the funding anticipated from the equity financing agreement. It is very difficult to see how this “me-too” business is suddenly going to generate investor interest on the scale necessary to bring in substantial capital through equity sales via the GHS equity financing agreement.

The Form 3s Filed by All Officers and Directors Were Delinquent, But That Isn’t What Financial Gravity Says

Those of you who follow me know that I am always interested in seeing if the officers and directors have timely filed their Form 3s and Form 4s. These are the forms that report the beneficial ownership, and changes in that ownership, of executive officers, directors, and control persons. If you will, this is something of a litmus test for the greater corporate governance and compliance environment at a public company – although this is an individual filing obligation, not a company obligation.

However, the company must disclose in its 10-K or in its proxy statement related information, i.e., based on a review of the Form 3s and 4s furnished to it and any written representations, whether any executive officer, director, or control person failed to file Form 3s and/or Form 4s on a timely basis. Form 3 is due "within 10 days after the event by which the person becomes a reporting person (i.e., officer, director, ten percent holder or other person)” (sourced here).

According to the 8-K filed by Financial Gravity on October 12, 2016 (available here), the then sole director of the shell:

...elected Messrs. John Pollock, Paul Williams, David Crowley, Ed Lyons [sic], and George Crumley to the Company’s Board of Directors.

The effective date of the merger was September 30, 2016. That also is the date of the “reportable event” (when each person as appointed as an executive officer or director) listed on the Form 3s filed by Messrs. Pollock, Williams, Crowley, Lyon, and Crumley, as well as on the Form 3s filed by executive officers James Reggio and Rick Johnson. (See below for information concerning the recent resignations of Messrs. Crowley and Johnson.)

Therefore, Financial Gravity’s executive officers and directors were obligated to file their Form 3s on October 10, 2016. None of the directors or executive officers filed a Form 3 until November 16, 2016 – over a month late.

Now let’s look at Financial Gravity’s disclosure about the timeliness of the Form 3s. As disclosed on page 16 of the 2016 10-K:

Based solely upon a review of Forms 3 and 4 and amendments thereto furnished to us during fiscal year 2011… we believe that all Section 16(A) filing requirements applicable to each of our officers, directors and greater-than-ten percent stockholders were fulfilled in a timely manner. [emphasis added]

As you can see, Financial Gravity referenced filings from six years ago (there were actually two additional references to 2011 in the omitted language), and disclosed to the SEC and investors that the officers and directors had timely met the filing requirements. Not to throw gasoline on the bonfire, but would you want a company managing your assets if (1) the company’s officers and directors don’t file their own SEC filings timely, and (2) the company doesn’t review the Form 3s furnished to it, resulting in the company making an untrue statement in its disclosure?

Recent Executive Officer Resignations: A Red Flag

According to the 8-K filed on September 20, 2017, available here, Dave Crowley resigned as a director, President, Chief Strategy Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of Financial Gravity effective September 19, 2017. Crowley had joined Financial Gravity as chief sales officer in January 2013, and became a board member two years later.

The 8-K filed on August 15, 2017, available here, reported that Rick Johnson resigned as Chief Operating Officer of Financial Gravity effective August 4, 2017. Unlike Crowley, Johnson came on board with one of Financial Gravity’s acquisitions, so his departure may have different underlying causes.

What is interesting about both of these resignations is what is not said – no explanation about “personal reasons,” “other opportunities,” or “mutually agreed.” One wonders if either or both of the resignation letters had content requiring further disclosure by of Financial Gravity, but there is no way to know currently. Coming so close together, these events throw up a red flag that shouldn’t be ignored.

Contact with Management

I contacted Financial Gravity and last week and asked Messrs. Pollock, Williams and Lyon for comments on, or responses to, the principal issues addressed in this article. I received no response.

Conclusion

An investment in Financial Gravity carries numerous risks, including a “me-too” business model, plenty of competition, a history of losses, and missing governance structures. The related party transactions, including those with Pollock’s consulting company, demonstrate why it is so important for a public company to have superior governance measures in place. And an investment adviser and money manager should be leading, not following, in implementing best practices in governance and compliance. When you add in the pending share registration; Form 3 filing delinquencies by all officers and directors; the untrue statement by Financial Gravity about those filings being timely; and recent officer resignations, the investor “traffic light” is flashing bright red.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.