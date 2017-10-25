Is Biotech Telling Us A Down-Move Is Imminent?

The biotech complex (NASDAQ:IBB) has been struggling recently with the aforementioned ETF being down well over 4% since the 6th of October. In saying this, some selling pressure had to be expected. IBB is still up over 20% year to date which means it has easily outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSE:SPX) thus far. What is apparent though is that the biotech sector seems to be dropping down into a daily cycle low or an intermediate low. Many times in the past, we have seen this occurrence where biotech would either top or bottom before the general indexes. The S&P 500 still clearly remains overbought from a short-term perspective and the question is whether it will follow biotech down into a hard low in the coming weeks.

Interestingly enough with biotech, the complex (see below) has already dropped to the 38% retracement level and the 50% level is at the 322 level. I think either of these levels would be a good target for the eventual bottom to occur. In fact, we have an array of companies in this sector announcing their earnings over the coming week from the likes of Gilead (NYSE:GILD) to Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) so these numbers could definitely be the catalysts for the sector to rise higher from here.

In the larger scheme of things, there is no reason to believe why biotech won't print a daily cycle low or intermediate low in the near term. The complex ever since the beginning of 2016 has repeatedly made higher lows and higher highs. Swing traders and investors in this sector should be open to the fact though that a drop down into an intermediate low may also be on the cards. Intermediate declines are much steeper than daily declines. The last clear intermediate low took place on the 30th of May last which means this intermediate cycle has lasted 21 weeks thus far.

Now intermediate cycles usually in the stock market can stretch to 30 weeks but the norm seems to be around 20 to 25 weeks. The key difference between intermediate lows and daily lows is that intermediate lows almost always invariable bottom below the previous daily low. This would mean that the lows of 304 on the IBB index on the 18th of August would have to be breached.

Whether we will get another daily cycle in this present intermediate cycle remains to be seen. Intermediate bottoms though usually present an excellent buying opportunity. We will see how earnings play out this week before attempting to add to our mainstay holdings here.

The top 3 IBB holdings are Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Amgen, Inc.(NASDAQ:AMGN) and Gilead Sciences, Inc.(NASDAQ:GILD). Biogen actually announced on the 24th of this month and although the company reported an earnings and revenue beat for its third quarter, shares actually sold off due to hesitancy over growth rates of Spinraza in the US. Amgen announces today and Gilead tomorrow so it will be interesting to see if growth rates of their blockbuster drugs can be maintained. If they can't, the market will most likely punish the shares irrespective of whether both companies report earnings beats or not.

Intermediate cycle declines usually find a reason to drop into oversold conditions. So far, biotech's move down in recent weeks has had no effect on the likes of the Dow (INDEXDJX:.DJI) which has kept on powering higher. The longer the main indices resist any move lower, the more I believe that we will only get consolidation in the main indices but no major move lower. Consolidation in recent times in the likes of the Dow and the S&P has always led to sustained moves higher in the aftermath. This week will tell us a lot especially if biotech manages to bottom.

