Jaguar: I-Pace Or IPO Ace?

Is Jaguar Racing Toward An IPO?

(Image source Jaguar website)

When news first broke that Tata Motors’ (NYSE:TTM) Jaguar was going to bring its all-electric I-Pace to market, I was shocked. Jaguar, after all, is a brand traditionally associated with the staid XJ sedans driven by the most conservative of wealthy buyers or a retro pastiche of the 60s British bank robber.

Indeed, the notion of Jaguar beating the Audi (OTCPK:OTCPK:AUDVF) e-Tron to market, a brand whose strap line for years has been “advancement through technology,” seemed somewhat jarring.

All about the emissions?

For the Jaguar Land Rover group, an emissions problem has been looming on the horizon for the past several years. The group’s product mix is heavily skewed by its Land Rover / Range Rover line-up and complete lack of low-emission city cars. JLR has been an obvious outlier in the EU “fleet average” CO2 charts for a very long time.

What’s saved JLR so far is its small size – small enough to gain exemption. However, given JLR's growth trajectory it is not something that can be avoided forever. (Reducing CO2 emissions from passenger cars - Climate Action - European Commission)

None of this is news to JLR management. It has been working on this problem for the past several years, releasing smaller cars and using smaller more fuel-efficient engines.

Given JLR’s relatively small size, some mild “PHEV-ification” of its line-up probably would have got it exceedingly close to achieving emissions compliance without breaking the bank. Indeed, it seems this was JLR’s strategy back in 2014. (JLR intensifies efforts to meet tough EU CO2 target)

With the announced launches of the PHEV Range Rover and PHEV Range Rover Sport, and Plugin hybrid drivetrain to the Evoque and Discovery Sport (and siblings F-Pace and E-Pace) to follow shortly after, JLR seemed on track to deliver this exact strategy.

The I-Pace is a significant departure from this plan. Even if forced into having at least one BEV in the line up, it is strange JLR hasn't followed the approach other manufacturers have taken when it comes to ZEV compliance vehicles: Take an existing ICE model, replace the engine with an electric motor, and squeeze in batteries wherever they will fit.

Rather, the I-Pace is an all new design, undertaken from the ground up, requiring enormous R&D expense. Not only into a whole new product line but a Jaguar specific battery management system and electric motor design too (evidenced by patents Jaguar has been filing).

In short, it’s clear the I-Pace is no compliance vehicle, and accusations that it is are simply ignoring the evidence at hand.

Which bring us back to the question: why did JLR do this? Why depart from its PHEV-ification strategy and its otherwise remarkably pragmatic management style?

Where’s the “sizzle”

This brings me to the key part of this hypothesis.

JLR has been doing everything right since Ford (NYSE:F) sold it to Tata for £1.15bn back in 2008 (here).

JLR’s sales growth has been fantastic - seven years of back to back sales increases, seeing them cross the 600,000 landmark in 2016-2017 (here).

It’s opened up new markets, particularly China where its sales continue to grow. The above report showing 32% growth last year, a trend likely to continue as even more models get added to the line-up.

Maybe the most impressive part of the story is achieving this while managing to be consistently profitable, allowing billions to be reinvested back into product development and new factories.

The ultimate parent Tata Group on the other hand has been facing serious headwinds, dragged down by under performing divisions, a complex web of debt structures, and troubles in the boardroom (here).

Given this backdrop it’s no surprise IPO rumors keep surfacing. After all they have the basis for a fantastic pitch. The proceeds of such an event giving much needed relief to the broader group as they enter a period of broader restructuring.

The problem at hand though repeatedly comes back to one point. JLR faces the undeniable fact for a capital-intensive cyclical industry, like automotive: the key ratios are simply not as attractive as for some whizz-bang tech stock. A point clearly laid out in this article. (Jaguar Land Rover IPO is not completely out of place, but Tata must wait)

So, what could JLR do to align its story in such a way as to be more favorably valued versus its peers?

The Tesla Effect

Unless you have been living under a rock for the last five years, you will not have failed to notice how, on any fundamental metric, Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) market cap has eschewed all of its automotive peers. Earnings, cash flow, numerical increase in units shipped, etc. etc.

I’m sure this phenomenon has not escaped Tata’s board either.

What Tesla did, with remarkable success, is release a technical tour de force back in 2012. It was called the Model S. The strength of the product catapulted Tesla’s share price skyward on the back of glowing reviews.

Could JLR be planning a similar move in order to juice a potential IPO valuation? I strongly believe so.

It’s clear to me Jaguar has benchmarked the I-Pace against Tesla’s S/X. The battery size, range, 0-60 times, charging rates all put the I-Pace squarely within Tesla’s current spec sheet, sitting somewhere between the 75D but below the P100D.

It’s probably not correct to think of the I-Pace as a direct competitor though, as it’s a physical smaller car (at least externally), wrapped up in a CUV format. Think Model Y, without the controversial falcon wing doors.

What may be less obvious is that Jaguar, besides benchmarking the I-Pace against the Model S specifications, also has been paying attention to Tesla’s playbook when it comes to building product hype. By any other auto manufacturer’s standards except Tesla, JLR was extremely early to show off the “nearly ready” concept car at the LA Auto Show last year. More interestingly letting journalists drive the actual show car prior to March’s Geneva Expo (here).

JLR has hardly been secretive in its pre-production units either. Examples of which have been seen driving around on UK roads all the way back to February this year. A case in point - how not to disguise a pre-production unit:

(Image source Jaguar press release.)

And, in taking yet another page from the Tesla playbook, JLR has not been shy with pre-order numbers either, officially reporting 25,000 confirmed deposits against a predicted annual supply of 13,000 units. Classic “production constrained” messaging. (Why Jaguar won't show the I-Pace at Frankfurt)

Finally, for that “halo effect,” how about starting the world’s first EV production EV racing series on the back of its Formula-e efforts? (If you fancy yourself as a bit of an EV race driver JLR is open to enquiries: Jaguar I-PACE eTROPHY | International Battery Electric Racing.)

(Image source Jaguar website)

Jaguar seems to be going all out on its marketing efforts here, but why? The I-Pace will make up less than 2% of JLR’s annual sales, likely with lower margins than its ICE and PHEVs (due not only to the high battery cost, but also to the decision to outsource production).

With questionable operational returns from the I-Pace program, the effort involved points to something far more strategic. Circling us nicely back to the premise of this thesis, a divestment of JLR by Tata.

Actionable Takeaways

Keep a close eye on news of an official launch date of the I-Pace.

The timing is incredibly difficult to predict. The keen eyed readers will have noted that while Jaguar had production spec cars on the road they chose to display the concept car at Geneva a month later. A very unconventional approach, which limits timescale predictions using industry norms.

One possibility is the LA Auto Show at the start of December. This fits the message Jaguar have been giving regarding converting pre-orders into firm order commitments.

In theory we could see TTM bounce a little higher not only on the news of the car itself but also the window dressing this will put on a potential JLR exit.

This undoubtedly also will be a volatile time for Tesla. Representing the first credible competition in the premium space coming to market. The build up to the launch, from date announcement through to reveal (particularly the price) could see some downward pressure on Tesla’s share price.

Booking some TSLA profits from previous gains may be a wise strategy. Potentially jumping back in should Jaguar wildly miss the mark on the I-Pace: A car not designed to make huge profits or meet regulations, but as a strategically motivated technical showcase.