The Medicines' (MDCO) CEO Clive Meanwell on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

October 25, 2017 08:30 AM ET

Executives

Krishna Gorti - VP, IR

Clive Meanwell - CEO

Bill O’Connor - CFO

Tony Kingsley - President and COO

Analysts

Adnan Butt - Guggenheim

Jessica Fye - JPMorgan

Joseph Schwartz - Leerink Partners

Biren Amin - Jefferies

Jay Olson - Oppenheimer

Joel Beatty - Citi

Ed Arce - H. C. Wainwright

Umer Raffat - Evercore

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Krishna Gorti, Vice President, Investor Relations of The Medicines Company. You may begin.

Krishna Gorti

Thank you, Michelle. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to The Medicines Company’s third quarter 2017 financial and operating results conference call. I’m joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Clive Meanwell; our Chief Financial Officer, Bill O’Connor; our President and Chief Operating Officer, Tony Kingsley; and our Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chris Cox.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind you that our discussion during the call will include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties is discussed under the forward-looking statements legend in our press release issued this morning, as well as in our periodic public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be obtained from the SEC or by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

During today’s call, we may also refer to certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with the U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Please refer to the reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted net income and adjusted EPS in this morning’s press release for explanations of the amounts excluded and included to arrive at the adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share. The press release can be obtained by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Clive. Clive?

Clive Meanwell

Thanks very much, Krishna, and good morning to everyone from a sunny New Jersey.

During the third quarter, The Medicines Company continued to make significant progress towards our clinical and strategic goals. And today, we’ll focus our update on recent progress with inclisiran and the status of the Phase 3 clinical trials; the outlook for the monetization of our infectious disease business; and the focus of capital deployment for the firm.

With regard to inclisiran, we couldn’t be more pleased with progress. In August, we presented one year data from the ORION-1 Phase 2 in the Hot Line - Late-Breaking Clinical Trials 2 session at the European Society of Cardiology. Efficacy data affirmed inclisiran’s significant LDL-C lower effects following a starting dose of 300 milligrams given on day-1 and day-90 after which the mean LDL-C reduction was 56% at day-150 and 51% at day-180. The six-month period from day-90 to day-270 was associated with the time-averaged LDL-C reduction of 51%, with minimum intra-patient variability over that time period. All of the comparisons I’ve just described had a P value compared to placebo of less than 0.0001, of course.

These robust data underscore the selection of a six-monthly maintenance dose of 300 milligrams in the inclisiran Phase 3 clinical program. With completion of one-year follow-up, safety data for inclisiran from the Phase 2 study now include 370 subject-years of observation, including at least 300 subject-years of inclisiran’s effects. As in prior analyses, no material safety issues were observed, which continued to demonstrate -- on inclisiran continued to demonstrate an adverse event profile similar to placebo. There were no deaths or serious adverse events during the extended observation period. In particular, in spite of the prolonged LDL-C lowering effects which I described, there were no investigational drug-related elevations of liver enzymes, no neuropathy, change in renal function, thrombocytopenia or anti-drug antibodies during that extended follow-up, or at any earlier times in the ORION-1 study.

With inclisiran, during the third quarter, we aggressively advanced start-up work for the Phase 3 clinical program. We were preparing investigational sites, which began screening patients in September, manufacturing double-blind-packaged drug supply, securing necessary regulatory and IRB approvals around the world and putting in place efficient tools, processes and the necessary trained professionals to run the trials.

Pleased to announce that dosing of patients in the Phase 3 LDL-C lowering program will commence next week, staring as we said previously on a rolling basis in Europe and then the United States. The toxicology study is really to support Phase 3 trials in the U.S. have been completed and have produced exactly the data, which we expected.

We remain confident that all the investment inclisiran LDL-C lowering program will be underway by the end of the year. We also remain confident in the development of the PCSK9 market opportunity as colleagues who are commercializing monoclonal antibodies continue to make evident progress, growing this important and potentially block buster class of new medicines.

Turning to the outlook for the monetization of our infectious disease. VABOMERE, which is meropenem-vaborbactam for injection was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration after accelerated review on the 29th of August. The indication was for the treatment of adult patients with complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis, caused by designated susceptible Enterobacteriaceae.

At IDWeek 2017 in October, the team did a great job as we presented important data from the landmark TANGO II study of VABOMERE versus best available therapy or BAT in the treatment of suspected or documented infections due to carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae, also known as CRE. Highlights from the posters on the TANGO II study included higher clinical cure versus best available therapy in patients with baseline, particular of efficacy advantages in immunocompromised patients such as those with cancer and patients who have not failed previous antibody therapy, and also significantly decreased renal toxicity and significantly fewer treatment related adverse events versus that best available therapy.

As we previously announced, TANGO II trial was stopped early following a recommendation by the TANGO II independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board. A risk benefit analysis of available data no longer supported randomization of additional patients to the best available therapy comparator arm. Exploratory composite endpoint of clinical failure or nephrotoxicity showed a highly significant improvement of risk benefit favoring VABOMERE versus best available therapy.

Only 20% of patients on best available therapy avoided these data outcome, where as 78% of patients on VABOMERE avoided them. The P value for the difference was less than 0.001. Beginning this week, VABOMERE is available for pharmacies to order through wholesalers and usual distribution channels.

We continue to expect to announce the transaction to divest the business before the end of the year. Given where we are, we’re not going to provide any additional details on the process, on the potential terms or value that might result from a transaction or any greater detail about timing today.

Finally, to focus on the capital deployment of the firm, in view of our process with the infectious disease businesses, we have no present intention and we have no present need to sell equity in The Medicines Company. We are not going to get into discussions about the scenarios at this point, but we did want to make that very clear. However, in the meantime, independent of that infection disease transaction, we are finalizing plans to significantly restructure the remainder of The Medicines Company, focusing our capital and human resources on Inclisiran. We anticipate that the restructuring, which we intend to substantially implement within next 45 days, will reduce headcount to less than 60 people at The Medicines Company excluding the ID business, significantly reducing our go-forward annual operating expenses.

As indicated in our strategic plan previously disclosed, we believe that the restructuring when taken together with the anticipated disposition of our ID business and our existing cash, will provide the Company with a strong financial position from which to aggressively advance Inclisiran and development program to anticipated readout of final data from the Phase 3 LDL-C lowering trials in the second half of 2019. We will also support the parallel execution of the outcomes trial. We expect to provide further information regarding the restructuring plan and its implementation in our third quarter Form 10-Q.

Now, with all that, I’ll hand over the call to Bill for review of the third quarter financial results. Bill?

Bill O’Connor

Thank you, Clive, and good morning, everyone.

As Clive indicated, details of our Q3 financial data are included in our press release, which we issued this morning. I’ll focus on a few highlights. Net revenue for the quarter totaled $16.9 million, which includes $5.9 million of royalty revenue from the authorized generic sales of Angiomax by Sandoz.

Total revenues are down 55% year-on-year, driven by the loss of exclusivity in 2015 for Angiomax and further increased generic competition. Net sales from our Orbactiv and Minocin, increased 38% during the quarter to $9 million, mostly driven by Orbactiv which was up more than 50%.

R&D expenses increased $46 million -- to $46 million, primarily due to increased investment in inclisiran. SG&A decreased 32% year-on-year to $47 million, due to lower headcount costs and changes to contingent purchase price during the quarter. As a result of the VABOMERE approval during the quarter, we recorded a non-cash tax benefit of $67 million. Net loss from continuing operations in the third quarter was $30.2 million or $0.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $86.3 million or $1.23 per share in the third quarter of 2016. And adjusted net loss in the third quarter of 2017 was $86.3 million or $1.19 per share compared to $44.8 million or $0.64 per share in the third quarter of 2016. We ended the second quarter with $209 million in cash and securities available for sale.

And with that I’ll turn the call back to Clive.

Clive Meanwell

Thanks very much, Bill. We will -- operator, we would like to open up for questions, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the Adnan Butt of Guggenheim. Your line is open.

Adnan Butt

Hey. Good morning and thanks for the question. Clive, in terms of an inclisiran dose preparation for the Phase 3, is that just different packaging or is there anything different in the dose or formulation? That’s the first. And then, second, the data -- the Phase 3 data by the end of 2019, is that sort of the initial look? When do you expect to have sufficient data to be able to file the drugs? Thank you.

Clive Meanwell

Hi. Thanks, Adnan. The main issue for packaging Phase 3 data is the blinded dosing kits because the drug has a very, very slight off-white color, have to put color tape on the syringes, so you can -- transparent tape, so you can’t see the colors. Other than that, it’s completely standard. So, it’s done and the drug has been distributed to major distribution centers.

As far as the data at the end of 2019 is concerned, yes, that would be -- we anticipate having all of the data necessary to file an NDA, should of course the data be satisfactory.

Adnan Butt

Clive, is that the first time data will be released or data will be released before then as well?

Clive Meanwell

Well, the patients will be enrolled and the follow-up will complete in the second half of 2019. Obviously, the release of the data will follow as soon as it is appropriate to be highly material, clearly. So, we don’t want to sit on it. But, there won’t be an interim look at the LDL lowering trials, if that’s what you’re wondering about. Obviously, there will be a lot of interim safety looks.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jessica Fye of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Jessica Fye

I’m trying to think about R&D spend over that next couple of years. I think you previously outlined about $90 million of expense for the LDL studies in 2018 and 2019, and then another $60 million for the CVOT over that time frame. Beyond that R&D expense, how should we think about any other R&D spend over that time frame?

Clive Meanwell

Well, we talked about it just a moment ago; there wouldn’t be any.

Operator

Our next question comes from Umer Raffat of Evercore. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey. This is Akash [ph] for Umer. Just going into the Regeneron ODYSSEY readout, where -- based on your feedback from KOLs, where do you kind of expect and how do you define success in that trial in terms of overall risk reduction? And what do you think that will do in terms of growing that cost overcall?

Clive Meanwell

We would expect the lowering of LDL-C to be reflected in the relative risk reduction, using the usual mathematical exercise, I think most people are now very familiar with that follow-up is little bit longer than the FOURIER the trial. So, it may be -- there will be a more faithful reproduction of what the risk reduction will be. And then, of course, you have slightly different endpoints which may also show slight difference. But I think overall, looking at the hard modifiable clinical end points, we would expect the result to be on the line of LDL-C lowering correlation to clinical outcomes. That probably therefore would be for that primary endpoint, a greater relative risk reduction than we saw in FOURIER but perhaps in line with the individual end points such as myocardial infarction that FOURIER showed.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joseph Schwartz of Leerink Partners. Your line is open.

Joseph Schwartz

I have a couple, first, on VABOMERE. I was wondering if you could highlight for us what the significance or rationale behind the exploratory mortality analysis that you highlight in the press release today in terms of the patients that are not taking or have not failed prior antibiotic regimens.

Clive Meanwell

I think we tried to reflect the posters that were presented IDWeek and which created a lot of interest. Many patients that come with high suspicional [ph] actual CRE have been pretreated. It marks a very, very difficult group of patients. I think when you look at those patients who are not pretreated the effects of these new drugs, not only our own but others’, seem to be a little clearer and benefit in terms of mortality is very, very evident indeed. So, I think that’s the reason why the team called that out as an exploratory analysis at IDWeek. And I think it was very well received by experts because it gives a little bit more granularity on what they are dealing with in the marketplace.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay. And just as a follow-up to that. I know, all these studies are different trials, nothing has been done head-to-head yet but investors are often tempted to compare summary statistics. So, what’s the best basis to compare something like mortality and are there key features that you think should need to be kept in mind when doing such an exercise?

Clive Meanwell

Well, I think you summarized it well, Joe. It’s a hazardous prospect comparing across trials. There is obviously also the problem that we are all working with relatively small numbers still. But, I think what is important is that the difference in cure rates, so VABOMERE versus best available therapy is very, very evident. And I think you would anticipate form that some ultimate benefit in mortality and could see those signals coming through, even in relatively small benefit. So, I think it’s most encouraging. But, I agree with you. It’s a risky business comparing across trials, drugs that haven’t been randomized against one another.

Joseph Schwartz

Okay. And then, financially, I was wondering if you could now remind us what the headcount is currently. And so, what is the net change when you are going down to below 60 personnel? And then, how much of a cash runway does this provide to Medicines Company now to pursue what remains?

Clive Meanwell

I think it’s a reduction of 290 all-in including the ID business. And we believe that as I said in the script and I think we said in the press release that this will provide the Company with the sort of runway to get to the end of the Inclisiran Phase 3 program that we described a moment ago.

Operator

Our next question comes from Biren Amin of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Biren Amin

Clive, just on the CVOT trial, when should we anticipate that will initiate?

Clive Meanwell

Well, it’s been much like the LDL trails. We’ve been creating protocol, finding sites, beginning to put the machinery in place. So, I think we will get enrollment out of way in the new year and of course it will take considerably longer than the LDL lowering program. And we will update you on that as we go. But, that’s absolutely on track and looking good.

Biren Amin

So, do you have runway to finish the CVOT study? I think you commented that you’ve got the runway to finish the Phase 3 LDL program?

Clive Meanwell

Well, it would be difficult to imagine funding that Company for five years from today without further cash. But, we will update you on that one when we have more information. But, what we are talking about, to be very, very clear, is we believe these moves that we are talking about will allow the Company to complete the NDA program for Inclisiran, and the necessary first couple of years if you like of the outcomes program. Hope that’s helpful.

Biren Amin

Okay. Then, maybe just last question on to the CVOT trial design. Is there any impact at all from ODYSSEY outcomes, you waiting for those data sets before you start the study?

Clive Meanwell

No. I think that the study was surprising in the positive or negative way, you might -- learning from it and maybe you would amend the protocol but I don’t think there is any -- I think the likelihood of ODYSSEY having a major surprise is quite small.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jay Olson of Oppenheimer. Your line is open.

Jay Olson

Thanks for taking the question. I was curious about any recent developments in the PCSK9 market dynamics and including the recent ruling on the patent [ph] and how that may impact your view on the market opportunity for inclisiran?

Clive Meanwell

Thanks very much. We find that hard to read, meaning it would be a bit speculative of us, Jay, to try and say what that might do. What we do like is the progress that’s being made and both companies are doing the good job in helping doctors understand the value of these products and of course patients getting the more and more. We also see progress in revenue growth. And we remain very, very comfortable that this is going to be a blockbuster marketplace, albeit at a slower rate than some had hoped, but nevertheless, very, very meaningful market in the end. So, we are quite happy with the PCSK9 market dynamics. Like others, we’d like it to go faster, but we are confident it’s going to get there.

Jay Olson

Okay. Thank you. And then, I guess just in terms of how we should think about our models for The Medicines Company post financial restructuring? What is the -- any additional color you can share with us in terms of the financial profile for the Company, post restructuring?

Clive Meanwell

Well, I think to summarize what we have tried to explain this morning. It would be a company focused on developing inclisiran with a headcount less than 60 and with the expenses that we have described in prior calls for R&D and manufacturing developments. And that would be the main events, if you like. And obviously, a Company that size has a very different mindset and very different associated organization that underpin it to help it fulfill the necessary obligations of a public company. So, by and large, I think it’ll obviously be a much smaller company, but one that’s focused on a significantly bigger asset.

We will give lot more color on that in our 10-Q. And obviously, as we go forward, we have indicated we will plan to provide a detailed discussion of inclisiran’s development, once again in future. I think for most people that discussion doesn’t become useful until they know what the disposition of the ID business is. And obviously we’re focused on that as a step by step approach and comfortable where we are and what we’re going to get done.

So, we will provide more information. But for now, I hope that the information we provided today is at least directionally helpful for everybody.

Jay Olson

Yes. Thank you. I appreciate you taking my questions.

Operator

Our next question comes from Joel Beatty of Citi. Your line is open.

Joel Beatty

Good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Could you provide an update on the status of the launch activities for VABOMERE?

Clive Meanwell

Yes, we can. The product hit the market for availability this week. And Tony is here and may want to make a couple of comments. I think we are very happy with the status.

Tony Kingsley

Yes. Thanks, Joel. So, very early days, but the field force is fully trained, has been deployed since IDWeek; IDWeek, where we shared the TANGO II data was actually quite well timed relative to the launch. We have actually begun; product is available. We’ll begin shipping this week, I think the first set of patients will be treated, a handful of patients this week. So, look, it’s early days, it’s anecdotal. I’ve been out in the field; Clive has been out in the field. We believe that the product is being received by that physician community exactly as we’d hoped, design of the product to restore the power of meropenem, to treat various CRE infections seems to where it’s landing. But again, that’s quite anecdotal. But, we’re very encouraged with it. We see some high initial interest in accounts and people starting to schedule processes and things like that. Lots of work ahead of us but we think we’re full speed and ahead with the launch and feel good about the first few days.

Joel Beatty

Got it. And can you provide any information on the formulary coverage, hospitals at this point?

Tony Kingsley

It’s -- we’re single digit days into the process, Joel. So, look, the good news is again, very anecdotally, we’re seeing stewardship sub committees already scheduled and start to meet on this and process. [Ph] These things take months but nothing that you could talk about from a metric standpoint, at this point. We’re just -- as I said, early days, but some positive early signs, lots of work to do.

Joel Beatty

Sure. And may be one last question on VABOMERE, IDWeek, there seems to be a big focus on rapid diagnostics. Are those important for the market opportunity outlook for VABOMERE and CRE?

Tony Kingsley

Yes. Susceptibility testing is very important that we’re working with all the major manufacturers who supply the microbiology labs. As many companies do we have available on a limited basis, research, only use discs that customers can use. So we feel good about the progress where we’re on that. And we think over the coming months and years we will get ourselves established on the platform.

Clive Meanwell

I think, Joel, relative to how the launch is, we’re involved within the antibiotic space, the team has done a really good job to be ready at launch with at least some diagnostics, susceptibility testing available and a lot of research tools available. So, I think we’ve done a very, very good job in making sure those companion diagnostics are -- I won’t call them formal companion, the associated diagnostics are available quickly, which is as you probably release, Joel, very, very important. We’re very interested in the right people getting treated.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ed Arce of H. C. Wainwright. Your line is open.

Ed Arce

Thanks for taking my questions. Many have already been asked but I have a couple of more, Clive, if I could. First is on the ODYSSEY trial. Just wondering, I realize this may be a question better posed for two, Sanofi or Regeneron. But are you aware yet of when that is expected to be presented, perhaps at ACC or some other conference? And then, the other question is just, when you expect to post your Phase 3 date on clin-trials?

Clive Meanwell

Regarding the other ODYSSEY timing, I think it’s moved around a bit and I think it would be better for Regeneron team or the Sanofi team. But we think it is coming out in 2018, but we don’t know exactly when and they may have thoughts on that. Regarding, do you mean posting of Phase 3 trials on clintrials.gov, is that what you mean, Ed?

Ed Arce

Yes.

Clive Meanwell

Yes. We will get those up as needed and as appropriate. Yes is the answer. They’ll get this soon enough.

Operator

We have a follow-up from the line of Umer Raffat of Evercore. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I kind of wanted to go towards the end just after couple of higher level questions, perhaps one which you may or may not be able to answer and if not, then maybe the other one. So, what’s the minimum dollar number you need out of the ID biz for you not to have to go to capital markets? And if you can’t answer that, then my other question is and this is perhaps a bit higher level strategy. So, there has been a lot of biotech companies that have very successful raised capital throughout this past year including your peers in the CD space like Esperion, and it doesn’t seem like their stock price was affected very much. So, one of the questions we’ve thought about, has been and this has come up in investor meetings as well, which has been what was holding the Company back from tapping into capital markets which would have effectively taken out the need for having a higher urgency to get antibiotics out of the door right away. Was it certain investors holding you guys back or as a matter of corporate strategy, you guys just decided that this is not something you are clearly going to do? We are just very curious how you thought about that. And if you think that had any impact on the timing of your trial negotiations et cetera. And then, finally, if I may what will be the pro forma SG&A spend that I should use in the models going forward or that you would guide the Street to?

Clive Meanwell

Well, Umer, that’s a fullest measure. Thank you. I’m not going to comment on the minimum we need from the ID business. I think what we’ve tried to say today is that we are comfortable with it will fund the company’s needs going forward to the NDA of the Inclisiran program. As far as ESP raising capital, congratulations to them. I think they’ve got a really good asset. And we think the whole space of lipid management is incredibly exciting and huge opportunity for lots of people including Esperion. So, we are very encouraged. And then, as far as SG&A is concerned, we will give you more details as we work through things and including of course our restructuring plan and then guidance as we pull it together.

Operator

There are no further questions. I’d like to turn the call back over to Clive Meanwell, CEO of The Medicines Company, for any closing remarks.

Clive Meanwell

Thanks very much indeed everybody. During the third quarter we’ve made I think a great deal of important and significant progress towards clinical and strategic goals. And we are very focused on aggressively progressing Inclisiran and the Phase 3 trial program, monetization of our infectious disease business as planned with no intention to raise equity financing at present, and restructuring to focus our capital deployment, our use of cash on the core activities related to Inclisiran.

And we thank you for your interest and look forward to providing further updates as soon as we have them. Thanks to everybody.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you participating in today’s conference. This does conclude the program and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

