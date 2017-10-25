Delphi Automotive Agrees To Acquire nuTonomy For Up To $450 Million

There are deep-pocketed competitors in the space and Delphi will likely need to make significant additional investment to produce a safe and functional system for automakers.

The deal is an ambitious step for Delphi as it seeks to provide the software operating system for automakers.

nuTonomy is developing software for autonomous passenger and other vehicles that promises to be applicable to many different vehicle designs.

Delphi Automotive has agreed to acquire nuTonomy for up to $450 million in upfront and contingent consideration.

Quick Take

Delphi Automotive (DLPH) has announced an agreement to acquire nuTonomy for up to $450 million in upfront and contingent consideration.

nuTonomy is developing software to enable autonomous driving in a range of vehicles.

With the deal, Delphi is making a significant investment in self-driving vehicle technology, and it will continue to require major investment to further develop these nascent technologies into safe and marketable products.

Target Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based nuTonomy was founded in 2013 to create software-based solutions for self-driving vehicles and autonomous robots that OEM’s can use to automate transportation solutions.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Karl Iagnemma, who was previously a Principal Research Scientist at MIT.

Below is an overview video of nuTonomy’s system combined with Grab’s taxi service in Singapore:

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

The firm’s main approach is through its ‘nuCore’ software, which is a ‘modular system for perception, mapping, localization, motion planning, decision making and control.’

nuTonomy says that to-date its system has been deployed on five different vehicle models on three continents.

Investors have funded $19.6 million in disclosed investment to-date and include venture capital firms such as Highland Capital Partners, Signal Ventures and Fontinalis Partners (Bill Ford) as well as corporate investor Samsung Ventures.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Delphi has agreed to pay $400 million upfront and $50 million in contingent consideration. Management didn’t file an 8-K or provide any change in financial guidance.

With the deal, Delphi wants to bolster further its development efforts to provide what it calls ‘Automated Mobility on-Demand’ solutions to automakers and ride-hailing services worldwide.

As Delphi CEO Kevin Clark stated in the deal announcement,

We are delighted to welcome Karl, Emilio, and their talented team to Delphi. The combination of the nuTonomy and Ottomatika AD teams, along with Delphi's industry-leading portfolio of perception systems and smart vehicle architecture solutions, further enhances our competitive position as the industry's most formidable provider of autonomous mobility solutions. This transaction is another example of our ongoing dedication to developing, implementing, and commercializing the highest performing and safest AD system available.

Delphi acquired Ottomatika in 2015. Ottomatika was a spinoff from Carnegie Mellon University and had previously received investment from Delphi.

In addition to Ottomatika, Delphi acquired data service firms Control-Tec and Movimento as part of its autonomous driving efforts.

So, Delphi plans to add nuTonomy’s 100 employees to its existing 100-person Ottomatika team and says the resulting combination will have operations in Singapore and various U.S. locations.

The deal for nuTonomy is a coup of sorts for Delphi. Since 2016, nuTonomy been testing its software system in live driving in Singapore, which has proven to be receptive to the addition of self-driving autos on its less-crowded areas.

Other companies such as Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Tesla (TSLA) are perceived to be further along in their development efforts, but nuTonomy is a promising fast-follower in the space.

The race is on for self-driving technologies to become more mainstream, but the hardest part of full autonomy is still ahead of these risk-taking companies, and they will likely need significant and continuous investment to reach their ambitious goals.

